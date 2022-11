Blazers 39, Mavericks 49: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Another day, another dollar. First game of 5-game homestand for Mavs. Last game of 6-game trip for Blazers. pic.twitter.com/C7dZ7doTUp

Interesting match tonight at AAC. Mavs playing third game in four days (having lost back-to-back on the road Wednesday and Thursday). Blazers ending a six-game trip. No unexpected injuries/rests for Mavericks, so far. – 6:05 PM

Blazers assistant Scott Brooks catching up with Mavs assistant Kristi Toliver. Brooks, who gave Toliver her first NBA assistant job at Washington, was praising “KT” a few minutes before she came out on the court. Says he’s not surprised she’s thriving in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/DmcxLCOLSr

Looks like Nets are going to be 4-1 without Kyrie. The one L was the two-point loss to Dallas where Durant shocked us all by missing a free throw. – 6:22 PM

Christian Wood (left knee sprain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers.Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. – 6:49 PM

Bertans is fighting the flu now, Kidd says. Originally was supposed to get court work this morning. – 6:49 PM

The Mavericks say Christian Wood (left knee sprain) will be available to play in tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers. – 6:49 PM

Kidd said there was thought to giving Doncic tonight off, but after conversation with Doncic, “He’s going to let me know when he needs to rest.” Mavs have B2B Tuesday-Wednesday. I would expect Doncic to miss one of those games. – 6:53 PM

Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson are out, Sheldon Sharpe is available and Jusuf Nurkic is still a game-time decision. – 7:05 PM

Chauncey Billups calls Doncic the “toughest cover in the league.” His reasoning, he says, is that some great players are great ballhandlers, some are great scorers, some are dominant in the post. Doncic is all three. – 7:08 PM

Mavs and Blazers tonight coming up soon on BSSW. Christian Wood back for Dallas after missing the two losses on the road trip. Portland is 6-1 on the road this year, going 4-1 on their current road trip that ends tonight. – 8:05 PM

Blazers score the first seven points on two dunks and a three-pointer and the Mavs will call time after two minutes of play – 8:43 PM

Mavericks are down by a quick touchdown, 7-0. Two minutes have elapsed. Mavericks have yet to get a rebound. – 8:44 PM

Welp: 7-0 Blazers. Dame has a trey, an assist and a rebound and the Mavs are collectively slow out of the gate. – 8:44 PM

Portland gets into the bonus with 7:03 left in the first quarter. They lead 14-13. – 8:52 PM

Luka already has 14 points, five rebounds and six assists. Mavericks have rushed in front 35-25. Most of the damage came after Christian Wood entered the game. – 9:04 PM

Mavs on a 15-2 run to take a 35-25 lead with just under a minute to play in the first quarter and Billups will call time. Portland’s defense getting shredded the last five minutes. – 9:04 PM

Luka Doncic is working the Blazers. 14 points and 6 assists with a minute to go in the first quarter. He is doing whatever he wants. Portland is missing Justise Winslow. – 9:04 PM

When Wood and Hardaway entered the game, Dallas trailed 23-20. Less than four minutes of game time later and it’s 35-25 Dallas. – 9:05 PM

Luka Doncic has scored (six) or assisted (six) on 12 of Dallas’ first 14 field goals. – 9:05 PM

Nas with an athletic take to breaking Portland’s scoring drought. Feel like it might be another Nas Night. – 9:10 PM

The exact thing @SethPartnow brought up on the podcast yesterday about Portland’s defense being due for a regression because of the quality of open three attempts they give up to opponents is exactly what’s happening here. – 9:17 PM

There hasn’t been a single shift of minutes Jabari Walker has played this season where he hasn’t done at least one or two positive things. – 9:21 PM

Dame with the DEEBO on that Luka drive… and now the whole Mavs team are at the refs. They call it a take foul and give Luka a tech. – 9:30 PM

Another tech for Doncic, who has had a flurry of them of late. Fifth of the season, now tied with Draymond Green for most in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ELtMpyvwT1

Blazers just took the lead 57-55 on a three from Grant. Huge turnaround in the 2nd quarter. – 9:34 PM

Portland has to feel pretty good only being down two at the half. They haven’t played well at all. – 9:36 PM

Mavs lead 59-57 at halftime, but at one point in the second quarter they led by 16.Doncic has 22 points. Doesn’t look tired, but he is pissed, if I’m allowed to tweet that. – 9:36 PM

