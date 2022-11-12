Blazers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $16,794,935 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $27,983,495 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

