Blazers vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 12, 2022

By |

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $16,794,935 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $27,983,495 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
NBA – MOST POINTS
JAYSON TATUM 377
Kevin Durant 370
Luka Doncic 370
Steph Curry 366
Donovan Mitchell 348 – 1:56 AM

