Cade Cunningham out for at least a week

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Malcom Brogdon (hamstring), Al Horford (back), Jaylen Brown (knee) for Boston tonight in Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back. Cade Cunningham won’t play for Detroit, who said last year’s No. 1 pick will miss at least the next week with a shin injury earlier today. – 5:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game against Boston and the next three games with left shin soreness. He will be re-evaluated in one week. – 5:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game and Detroit’s next three games with left shin soreness. Positions him to return against the Kings on Nov. 20 – 5:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game and the next three with shin soreness, the team says. – 5:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game vs. Boston and the next three games with left shin soreness.
He will be re-evaluated in one week. – 5:08 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) is out vs. Boston tonight. He will miss the next 3 games and will be re-evaluated in 1 week. – 5:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Pistons say Cade Cunningham will miss tonight and DET’s next three games with left shin soreness. #Celtics – 5:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley III (right knee) is probable to play tonight against the #Celtics.
Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) will sit for the second straight game. Alec Burks (reconditioning) is questionable. – 2:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cade Cunningham is OUT for the Pistons vs the Celtics tonight.
Marvin Bagley III is probable. Alec Burks is questionable. – 2:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dagger 3 from Quickley likely ends any hope of the Pistons stealing this one. Lots of positives without Cade tonight. Burks (15 points) and Hayes (11 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) made a huge impact for the second unit – 10:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 68, Pistons 58. Surviving without Cunningham so far, but will need to shoot better than 20% from 3 in the second half to close the gap. They’re 3-15 from 3 so far. Burks has given them some needed scoring.
Bogdanovic: 15 points
Hayes: 11 points
Burks: 10 points – 8:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Even with Cory Joseph in the starting lineup, I’d imagine Killian Hayes will get a lot of run tonight with Cade out – 7:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Alec Burks will make his season debut against the Knicks tonight for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) is out. Marvin Bagley III, who was listed as questionable, is also out. – 6:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Asked Dwane Casey if he could tell us who’s starting in Cunningham’s place. He politely declined.
“Nope. Not sure yet. But we’ll see in a few minutes.” – 6:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Alec Burks is available to make his season debut against the Knicks. Cade Cunningham is OUT – 6:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham missing the next week with left shin soreness: “We’re being cautious. The medical team is working with it and treating it. We feel like giving him those days off will help alleviate the pain and soreness.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 12, 2022
James Edwards III: Marvin Bagley III is “probably” to make his season debut tonight against the Celtics. Burks is Questionable and Cunningham is OUT. Celtics are without Horford and Brogdon. Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / November 12, 2022
Mike Curtis: Dwane Casey said Cunningham being held out of tonight is precautionary. “It was bothering him the last game so instead of wearing him down, we want to take all the precaution we can to see if the soreness goes away. We’ll see. It’s going to be a day-to-day thing.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 11, 2022
