Celtics 52, Pistons 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (9-3) play against the Detroit Pistons (10-10) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022
Boston Celtics 52, Detroit Pistons 52 (Q2 00:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 47, Celtics 46 with 3:13 to play until halftime. Pistons have a 27-17 rebounding advantage so far. Makes a difference having Bagley, Duren and Stewart in the rotation – 8:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics are gonna need somebody else besides Tatum to score tonight. This is a total rockfight and the #Celtics players besides Tatum are 11-for-28 FG. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogey with a middy off the glass. Pistons lead the Celtics by one with 3:13 left in the 2Q. – 7:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And of course to cap off a crazy 2Q, Smart gets called for a transition take foul., #Celtics #Pistons – 7:57 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That’s a transition take foul on Marcus Smart. Pistons will shoot a free throw and keep the ball. – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Smart just tried to throw an oop off the glass to Tatum. The play ended in a missed Smart 3 lol – 7:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Both teams on the 3rd game in 4 nights, both teams missing key guys, Boston missing 2 reg starters (and a 3rd eventually in Rob) + a 6MOY candidate — so yeah, both teams shooting 37% sounds right – 7:49 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
1-800-CALL-SAM ad feels appropriate with Hauser on the floor. pic.twitter.com/DMSoMQ4qmP – 7:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Celtics 34, Pistons 32 with 8:54 to play until halftime. Detroit’s shooting 1-6 in the 2nd quarter so far. Second unit lineup lacks spacing – 7:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That moment when you hit the half court shot for the @Wallside_Window Bank Shot Challenge!! pic.twitter.com/89iAeSJzNj – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Another MVP sequence for Jayson Tatum. Great block in 1-on-1 defense on Bey and then he drew the and-1. – 7:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Will be interesting to see how many minutes Mazzulla gets out of Blake Griffin because he’s not moving that well tonight. #Celtics #Pistons – 7:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Jaden Ivey : 10 PTS / 2 REB / 1 AST
🔹@Killian Hayes: 8 PTS / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/BC4lB4ipza – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are outrebounding the Celtics, 17-9, early. Stew, Duren and Bagley have combined for 10 of those.
0 second-chance points for Boston so far. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 30-29 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Kornet – 6 points
Grant – 5 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 40% FGs
Celtics – 4-10 3Ps
Celtics – 1 turnover
Ivey – 10 points
Hayes – 8 points
Pistons – 43.5% FGs
Pistons – 4-8 3Ps
Pistons – 3 turnovers – 7:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Celtics 30, Pistons 29. Hauser hit a late 3 for Boston to give them the lead.
Ivey: 10 points
Hayes: 8 points – 7:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What a quick release by Hauser to maintain that space.
#Celtics escape the 1st up 30-29 after trailing for most of it. – 7:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Pistons 30-29 after 1Q. Tatum 6, Kornet 6, GWilliams 5; Ivey 10, Hayes 8. – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 30, Pistons 29. Hauser hit a 3 just before the clock expired.
Jaden Ivey: 10 points – 7:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Celtics 30, #Pistons 29.
Ivey: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast
Hayes: 8 pts, 3 rebs
Diallo: 3 pts – 7:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
sweet pass ➡️ sweet jam #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/Ng0hCMkDf7 – 7:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has been very active so far but it looks like he’s rusty on the playbook. CoJo having to tell him what to do a few times now. – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren is checking in with 2:46 left in the 1st, alongside Diallo, Bagley, Livers and Cory. Curious to see how the Duren-Bagley frontcourt functions – 7:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons come out of the timeout with CoJo, Diallo, Livers, Bagley and Duren. – 7:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
First time this season Killian Hayes has made more than one 3-pointer in a game and he has hit seven 3’s this season, three against the #Celtics. #Pistons – 7:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s a credit to Tatum that defenders are often late to get a hand up on his jumpers when they’re squared up on him because he is so physical driving at the point of attack. They have to keep their hands down to make sure he doesn’t bulldoze them if he puts it on the ground. – 7:29 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons hold a slight 22-19 lead over the #Celtics with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
Jaden Ivey has 10 points. Killian Hayes has 8. – 7:29 PM
The #Pistons hold a slight 22-19 lead over the #Celtics with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JI TOUGH💪 !!
@Jaden Ivey | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/YyUD3bjrXu – 7:28 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley III is making his season debut tonight. He checks in ahead of Jalen Duren, who might be up next once Bogdanovic needs a breather.
Potential big-big lineup coming up. – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is in the bonus really early, but they historically don’t take advantage of these opportunities. – 7:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey has 8 points out of the gate. Detroit will need him to step up this week. – 7:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
celtics already getting penalty free throws with more than half the quarter to go – 7:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Easy 2pt for @Jaden Ivey to start us off! pic.twitter.com/OJXVlyGwhW – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Celtics are up 11-9 early. Jaden Ivey has a game-high 5 points – 7:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Pistons fans are booing Blake Griffin every time he touches the ball. – 7:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin is getting booed each time he touches the ball. #Celtics #Pistons – 7:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons seem hyped up and in good spirits during intros. Boston shorthanded tonight in the frontcourt.
I think… – 7:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not sure if it’s out there, but Marvin Bagley III’s status was upgraded to available. He’ll play tonight – 7:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Former #Pistons star Blake Griffin is starting tonight for the #Celtics.
It’s a good reason to run this one back. Griffin was bought out by the Pistons in 2021, but he’s paid attention to their roster moves from afar.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) is active tonight for Boston, but Blake Griffin is starting in place of him – 6:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian Hayes is starting tonight alongside Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is starting in place of Cade Cunningham. Look who is starting in place of Jaylen Brown… this should be fun lol pic.twitter.com/ft0MlJg0xh – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Isaiah Stewart II
Saddiq Bey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jaden Ivey
Cory Joseph – 6:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics starters at Detroit….
Marcus Smart
Derrick White
Jayson Tatum
Grant Williams
Blake Griffin
OUT: Brown, Horford, Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari – 6:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown OUT tonight for the Celtics in Detroit.
Since returning from injury in January, and including the playoffs, Jaylen had played in 42 straight and 77 of 79.
Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon plus of course Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari all out for Boston tonight. – 5:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Guessing Luke Kornet and Derrick White draw the starts with Al Horford and Jaylen Brown out tonight. – 5:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) is OUT tonight against Detroit.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Malcom Brogdon (hamstring), Al Horford (back), Jaylen Brown (knee) for Boston tonight in Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back. Cade Cunningham won’t play for Detroit, who said last year’s No. 1 pick will miss at least the next week with a shin injury earlier today. – 5:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is OUT with a left knee contusion, #Celtics #Pistons – 5:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth pic.twitter.com/pCpVAsQ7pC – 5:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Pre-game Mazzulla:
*Jaylen game-time decision
*Brogdon progressing
*Horford with a little back stiffness but no real concern.
#Celtics #Pistons – 5:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Payton Pritchard stepped up in last night’s win and he’s determined to keep impacting the game in all areas. pic.twitter.com/iV9d59ibFI – 5:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham missing the next week with left shin soreness: “We’re being cautious. The medical team is working with it and treating it. We feel like giving him those days off will help alleviate the pain and soreness.” – 5:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
My takeaway from last night’s loss: The Nuggets aren’t a Tier 1 contender yet, and that’s OK because it’s November. But Boston showed them where they need to level up. pic.twitter.com/GeEwHBaTTs – 5:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game against Boston and the next three games with left shin soreness. He will be re-evaluated in one week. – 5:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game and Detroit’s next three games with left shin soreness. Positions him to return against the Kings on Nov. 20 – 5:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics putting in the work to finish games stronger this season bostonglobe.com/2022/11/11/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 5:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game and the next three with shin soreness, the team says. – 5:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game vs. Boston and the next three games with left shin soreness.
He will be re-evaluated in one week. – 5:08 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) is out vs. Boston tonight. He will miss the next 3 games and will be re-evaluated in 1 week. – 5:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Pistons say Cade Cunningham will miss tonight and DET’s next three games with left shin soreness. #Celtics – 5:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New for @CLNSMedia — Al Horford is 36, 16 years into his career and adjusting to almost exclusively shooting threes. He’s thriving, drilling 47.8% to start a crucial year
“That’s something that we looked at and I understood that I needed to work on.”
clnsmedia.com/al-horford-thr… – 2:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant currently has the 4th-best odds to win MVP, behind only Giannis, Luka and Tatum.
Desmond Bane has the 5th-best odds to win Most Improved, behind SGA, Lauri Markkanen, Maxey and Halliburton. – 2:23 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
The 9-3 Celtics have won five straight. Under a raw rookie head coach. Gee, you think maybe the players were more responsible for reaching The Finals last season than Udoka? – 2:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley III (right knee) is probable to play tonight against the #Celtics.
Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) will sit for the second straight game. Alec Burks (reconditioning) is questionable. – 2:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cade Cunningham is OUT for the Pistons vs the Celtics tonight.
Marvin Bagley III is probable. Alec Burks is questionable. – 2:01 PM
Cade Cunningham is OUT for the Pistons vs the Celtics tonight.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
And the crowd goes wild 🤯🔥
@Cade Cunningham and @Isaiah Stewart making it look easy 👀
@BELFORGroup | #AssistOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/ZaNj5pJRVJ – 2:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley III is “probably” to make his season debut tonight against the Celtics. Burks is Questionable and Cunningham is OUT.
Celtics are without Horford and Brogdon. Jaylen Brown is QUESTIONABLE. – 1:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics Lab 153: On 2022-23’s surprising start and what it might mean for the Boston Celtics’ trade options with Sean Deveney sports.yahoo.com/celtics-lab-15… – 1:41 PM
