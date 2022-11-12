Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 12, 2022- by

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $19,848,815 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 91.7 FM or 98.7 FM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra
@hoopshype
Jayson Tatum is the second-best player of the season.
A reminder that James Harden was the last American MVP back in 2018. pic.twitter.com/DJxUqPQvef2:37 AM

Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
Talked about Payton Pritchard’s big debut in place of Malcolm Brogdon with @Joe_Sway. Even with Brogdon viewed as day-to-day, it’s hard to imagine the #Celtics rushing him back with this depth on display: youtube.com/watch?v=orLcIw…2:29 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home