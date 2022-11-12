Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $19,848,815 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: 91.7 FM or 98.7 FM

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra

@hoopshype

Jayson Tatum is the second-best player of the season.

A reminder that James Harden was the last American MVP back in 2018. 2:37 AM Jayson Tatum is the second-best player of the season.A reminder that James Harden was the last American MVP back in 2018. pic.twitter.com/DJxUqPQvef