Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $19,848,815 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 91.7 FM or 98.7 FM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@hoopshype
Jayson Tatum is the second-best player of the season.
A reminder that James Harden was the last American MVP back in 2018. pic.twitter.com/DJxUqPQvef – 2:37 AM
@RealBobManning
Talked about Payton Pritchard’s big debut in place of Malcolm Brogdon with @Joe_Sway. Even with Brogdon viewed as day-to-day, it’s hard to imagine the #Celtics rushing him back with this depth on display: youtube.com/watch?v=orLcIw… – 2:29 AM