Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert: 'Him and I have a great relationship, despite what people may feel'

Last one for you: You’re gonna see Rudy on Sunday. How do you want people to remember that chapter? Donovan Mitchell: You know, we gave Utah a lot of special moments. But you know, we didn’t get the job done. Him and I have a great relationship, despite what people may feel. On the court, it didn’t work. I don’t hate Rudy. He doesn’t hate me. It was just one of those things where it just didn’t work out, and I feel like we live in a world where everybody’s gotta hate each other and there’s gotta be some negative thing and that’s just not the case. When I see him on Sunday, I’m gonna give him a hug and smile and laugh. And when we’re on the court, it’s time to go at it. That’s really what it is.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
NBA – MOST POINTS
JAYSON TATUM 377
Kevin Durant 370
Luka Doncic 370
Steph Curry 366
Donovan Mitchell 348 – 1:56 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says he thought Klay Thompson’s defense on Donovan Mitchell down the stretch was fantastic. Kerr says Thompson is just still getting his legs under him, getting his shot back after he had a slow start to training camp. #dubnation – 1:05 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Interesting to see the impact of this on Cleveland
Up 12 with 4:37 left v. Clippers and lost
Up 7 with 8:02 left v. Sacramento and lost
up 8 with 4:38 left v. Golden State and lost
Note – This is not about Donovan Mitchell, he is ballin, just about the Cleveland Cavaliers – 12:32 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell is down and in pain, grabbing at his right ankle, just when it didn’t look like things could get worse for the #Cavs. – 12:27 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is down. He grabbed his right ankle when he went down. He is up and walking slowly back to the bench. – 12:26 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Short rest for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell. Cavs were outscored 15-7 over those five-ish minutes. – 11:58 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant tossing halfcourt alley-oops against the Gobert-less Wolves defense. – 11:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves allowed opponents to getting an offensive rebound on 28.1% of their own missed shots last season — worst in the NBA.
This season they added Rudy Gobert and have given up 29% — and that’s before tonight, where they’ve given up 12 offensive rebounds thru 3 quarters. – 11:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Caris LeVert’s 3 as time expired in the half is good. #Cavs lead the Warriors 52-48 at the half. The Cavs shot 20 of 48 (41.7%) from the field and 5 of 14 (35.7%) from 3. They have 16 assists on 20 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs 15 pts, 5 assists, 7 rebounds. – 11:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Draymond Green just got called for a tech. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell makes the free throw. – 10:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Just brutal timing for Towns and Gobert to have their worst fouling nights tonight and Wendesday when Naz Reid has been out. – 10:52 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Solid 1st quarter for the #Cavs defensively. Held the Warriors to just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc and forced six turnovers. Donovan Mitchell had 10 points in under nine minutes for Cleveland. – 10:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs and Warriors are tied at 25. Cavs shooting 11 of 22 from the field (50%) and 2 of 5 from 3 (40%). They have 9 assists on 11 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cavs in scoring with 10 points. – 10:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has an early 10 points here in the first quarter, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3. Also has two assists and 3 rebounds – 10:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
It seems like every time the #Cavs need something to get done on the offensive end, Donovan Mitchell steps up and does it. – 10:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It feels like every Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer is going to go in. – 10:17 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
KAT became a much bigger problem for the Grizzlies when Gobert went out. – 10:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This will be interesting because KAT always dominates Adams in the 1-on-1 matchup. With Gobert out, Adams has to guard him – 10:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert has been called for illegal screens a lot this season. Can’t afford those. – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Didn’t think that was a travel on Rudy Gobert. Legal step thru and pivot foot never got put back down. – 9:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizz vs T’Wolves. MInnesota: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 9:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs going with same starting tonight here at Golden State: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:16 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Cavaliers at Warriors
The defining rivalry of the 2010s is interesting again. Cleveland (8-3) looks like a contender with Donovan Mitchell, and Golden State (4-7) still has Steph Curry to cover for some of its early-season struggles. pic.twitter.com/m6bl61kgmG – 3:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Failure to land Donovan Mitchell trending toward Knicks disaster trib.al/v2ITbzf – 1:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Donovan Mitchell on his long-term future in Cleveland, and why he won’t look that far ahead. Much more here, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/mREyDOA59Y pic.twitter.com/Tm7UGfbZs2 – 12:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Donovan Mitchell reiterates in this great Q&A with @Sam Amick that he really thought he’d be a Knick.
“I was told it was RJ (Barrett) and hella (draft) picks,” he said. “That’s what I heard. And I thought that was happening.”
Story here: theathletic.com/3819777/2022/1… – 11:29 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Donovan Mitchell unplugged, at @TheAthletic: On his sensational Cavs start, the Jazz finish and his summer of silence that came before it, the Knicks deal, Rudy Gobert reunion on Sunday and more
theathletic.com/3819777/2022/1… – 10:56 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It’s been a tough week in Wolves land, but all is not lost.
From better ball movement to Gobert playing with force and Russell hitting some shots, it’s time to look for a few signs of hope in an ugly start. theathletic.com/3817713/2022/1… – 9:24 AM
It’s been a tough week in Wolves land, but all is not lost.
Duane Rankin: “It’s been pretty leaky.” Chris Finch on T-Wolves defense as Rudy Gobert is back after being in health and safety protocols. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2Q5lPoeUOW -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / November 9, 2022
Christopher Hine: Rudy Gobert with the Timberwolves quote of the day (to me at least): “It’s the hardest thing to do, to do the things that are not cute, the things that none of your family members are gonna come in and say, ‘Oh, that was a great box out tonight.’ ” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / November 8, 2022
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert today: “It’s the hardest thing to do, to do the things that are not cute. Once again, the things that none of your family members are gonna come in and say, ‘oh, that was a great box out tonight.’ All those things that are gonna make the difference at the end.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 8, 2022
I know it’s really early, and I know you’ve gotta jump. But when you got dealt, one of the first questions was your contract and your future with this group. We didn’t see Cleveland coming, so a lot of folks started assuming, “Oh, he’s gonna bounce in a few years.” Then you get here, and you see how good it could be, what’s your level of enthusiasm about the long-view? Donovan Mitchell: Yeah, I’m not interested in any of the down-the-road (discussion). But like I said, we have a lot of potential with this group. We have a lot of guys that can really get going. We can really build something special. And that’s really what I’m hoping for. I can’t control what our result is come June, May, our playoff success, our future success. But right now we’ve got a lot of great pieces. And as far as two or three years, I can’t sit here and give you anything. That’s the one thing from this summer that I’m very happy about is I just said, “F— what happens. F— tomorrow. F— the next day.” How can I be — excuse my language, by the way — but how can I just be the best Donovan today and let the rest handle itself? I mean, I’ve got stuff to prove myself. I’ve got to continue to be better. -via The Athletic / November 12, 2022
Why has this team fit you so well? You’ve said yourself that you’re playing the best ball of your career. Donovan Mitchell: I look at who I’ve been in my career — a guy who could score the ball. (But) I’m asserting myself on a different level defensively. Having another dominant guard (in Darius Garland) who can get you 30 (points on any given night) and also having ‘Vert (Caris LeVert), who can do the same, it relieves that pressure a little bit and allows you to be more engaged defensively, to be there and have the energy. And then on top of that, my coaches (head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his staff) and my teammates allow me to just go, to be myself — whatever that means. -via The Athletic / November 12, 2022
