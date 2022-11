Hawks 13, 76ers 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his scoring average tonight vs. Rockets? @jcar504 picks Alvarado (7.3); I go with Murphy (11.9); @Gkatt_17 takes Marshall (7.3). Yours truly won the first contest Nov. 5 (Atlanta). #SaturdayScorer fan pick will be determined by vote below – 1:31 PM

Ja Morant currently has the 4th-best odds to win MVP, behind only Giannis, Luka and Tatum.Desmond Bane has the 5th-best odds to win Most Improved, behind SGA, Lauri Markkanen, Maxey and Halliburton. – 2:23 PM

From Doc Rivers pregame:-Melton, Reed still questionable-Cutting, spacing around Embiid areas of focus after loss Thursday-When Maxey is out, wants either two ball handlers plus Embiid or three ball handlers on the court. Believes Maxey is getting good shots overall. – 5:57 PM

Nate McMillan said that with Onyeka Okongwu out tonight, that Frank Kaminsky will get some minutes tonight. He said that John Collins will also play some minutes at the five tonight. – 6:05 PM

Doc Rivers mentioned that Furkan Korkmaz might get some run out there with Shake Milton in this case with the team needing more ball handling. Korkmaz ran some backup point guard last season. #Sixers

With Onyeka Okongwu out tonight vs. the Sixers because of personal reasons, Nate McMillan said he expects:-Frank Kaminsky will play-Likely more minutes for Clint Capela-Some John Collins at the five – 6:12 PM

Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:-Tyrese Maxey-Matisse Thybulle-Tobias Harris-P.J. Tucker-Joel EmbiidDe’Anthony Melton (left sided back stiffness) is out. Paul Reed (right knee contusion) is available. – 7:01 PM

De’Anthony Melton is out with lower back stiffness for tonight’s game against Atlanta. Paul Reed (right knee contusion) is available.Sixers starters: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 7:04 PM

The Sixers say De’Anthony Melton is out with back stiffness tonight for Philadelphia against Atlanta. Matisse Thybulle will start in his place. Philly has a big back-to-back this weekend against Atlanta and Utah. – 7:04 PM

Sixers will start Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight against the Hawks.De’Anthony Melton is out with back stiffness. – 7:05 PM

With De’Anthony Melton out, the Sixers will start Matisse Thybulle alongside Maxey, Tucker, Harris and Embiid. Thybulle’s primary task, obviously, is to guard Trae Young — and missing Melton eliminates a possible defender the Sixers can throw at him. – 7:05 PM

Atlanta enters tonight’s game at Philadelphia having scored 100+ points in 33 straight games (since 3/3/22) – the longest active such streak in the NBA and third-longest in franchise history.Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

James Harden back in the building tonight. He had been away to handle a personal matter. He’s wearing normal shoes and walking. – 7:39 PM

Having been waived by the 76ers out of training camp, Nigeria-born Charles Bassey found a lifeline in the first American city he called home.Terrific, deep-dive by our @Jeff McDonald into the newest #Spurs ‘ journey back to the Alamo City.

James Harden is on the bench with his team for this contest. He’s been out due to a right foot tendon strain. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/B7gRBFasYs

Embiid flying and falling like that for a basic block… man he’s playing a 5-2 play in early November like a game 7 of the finals. – 7:45 PM

Not what you want to see but looks like Matisse Thybulle may have gotten Trae Young in the eye. Young missed both free-throw attempts. – 7:47 PM

Clint Capela’s first offensive rebound tonight gives him 626 as a Hawk, which ties Josh Childress for 20th place in Hawks history. – 7:48 PM

Refs are checking to see if De’Andre Hunter’s foul on Tobias Harris meets the criteria for a flagrant. – 7:49 PM

Joel Embiid scored the first 10 points for the Sixers (4-4 from the field, 2-2 from the line) before Tobias made these last 3 FTs. Sixers up 13-11 with 7:30 left in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM

Sixers are 4-of-7 from the floor but Harris and Maxey have both missed bunnies at the rim. Hence why Embiid has 10 of the Sixers’ first 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:53 PM

The Sixers are shooting 5-of-8 from the floor and have hit all 5 of their FT attempts. They currently lead the Hawks 15-11 w/ 6:24 left in 1Q. – 7:56 PM

Trae Young heads to the bench out of the timeout and Aaron Holiday is the first off the bench tonight. – 7:57 PM

Embiid used his hands on Collins three times on one possession, then when Collins boxed out, Embiid fell down and got a whistle for his troubles. – 8:03 PM

Hawks are in the bonus after Clint Capela bumped Joel Embiid after Embiid had control of a rebound.Frank Kaminsky will come in for Capela and Justin Holiday is in for De’Andre Hunter. – 8:03 PM

Some of the best defensive rebounding from the Sixers all season. Holding box-outs, beating the Hawks to long boards. Lot of one-and-done possessions for ATL thus far. – 8:05 PM

Embiid just put a slick spin move on Kaminsky, who didn’t play Thursday but is in the rotation because Okongwu is out. – 8:05 PM

