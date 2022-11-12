Hawks 13, 76ers 26: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (8-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (7-7) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 13, Philadelphia 76ers 26 (Q1 03:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid just put a slick spin move on Kaminsky, who didn’t play Thursday but is in the rotation because Okongwu is out. – 8:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some of the best defensive rebounding from the Sixers all season. Holding box-outs, beating the Hawks to long boards. Lot of one-and-done possessions for ATL thus far. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid vs. Frank Kaminsky has a chance to get ugly in a hurry for Atlanta. – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are in the bonus after Clint Capela bumped Joel Embiid after Embiid had control of a rebound.
Frank Kaminsky will come in for Capela and Justin Holiday is in for De’Andre Hunter. – 8:03 PM
Hawks are in the bonus after Clint Capela bumped Joel Embiid after Embiid had control of a rebound.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Embiid used his hands on Collins three times on one possession, then when Collins boxed out, Embiid fell down and got a whistle for his troubles. – 8:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danuel House Jr. and Georges Niang are the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first subs tonight, replacing Matisse and Tobias. – 8:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young heads to the bench out of the timeout and Aaron Holiday is the first off the bench tonight. – 7:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Sixers are shooting 5-of-8 from the floor and have hit all 5 of their FT attempts. They currently lead the Hawks 15-11 w/ 6:24 left in 1Q. – 7:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Joel Embiid vs. DJM jump ball went about how you would expect. – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are 4-of-7 from the floor but Harris and Maxey have both missed bunnies at the rim. Hence why Embiid has 10 of the Sixers’ first 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:53 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid scored the first 10 points for the Sixers (4-4 from the field, 2-2 from the line) before Tobias made these last 3 FTs. Sixers up 13-11 with 7:30 left in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @RicoSled23 & @MStockwell01 🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/2ed1r0QqdD – 7:50 PM
🔔 @RicoSled23 & @MStockwell01 🔔
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Refs are checking to see if De’Andre Hunter’s foul on Tobias Harris meets the criteria for a flagrant. – 7:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela’s first offensive rebound tonight gives him 626 as a Hawk, which ties Josh Childress for 20th place in Hawks history. – 7:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Not what you want to see but looks like Matisse Thybulle may have gotten Trae Young in the eye. Young missed both free-throw attempts. – 7:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid flying and falling like that for a basic block… man he’s playing a 5-2 play in early November like a game 7 of the finals. – 7:45 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is on the bench with his team for this contest. He’s been out due to a right foot tendon strain. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/B7gRBFasYs – 7:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Having been waived by the 76ers out of training camp, Nigeria-born Charles Bassey found a lifeline in the first American city he called home.
Terrific, deep-dive by our @Jeff McDonald into the newest #Spurs‘ journey back to the Alamo City.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden back in the building tonight. He had been away to handle a personal matter. He’s wearing normal shoes and walking. – 7:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game at Philadelphia having scored 100+ points in 33 straight games (since 3/3/22) – the longest active such streak in the NBA and third-longest in franchise history.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed (right knee contusion) will play. De’Anthony Melton (back stiffness) is out for tonight’s game.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With De’Anthony Melton out, the Sixers will start Matisse Thybulle alongside Maxey, Tucker, Harris and Embiid. Thybulle’s primary task, obviously, is to guard Trae Young — and missing Melton eliminates a possible defender the Sixers can throw at him. – 7:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight against the Hawks.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say De’Anthony Melton is out with back stiffness tonight for Philadelphia against Atlanta. Matisse Thybulle will start in his place. Philly has a big back-to-back this weekend against Atlanta and Utah. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
De’Anthony Melton is out with lower back stiffness for tonight’s game against Atlanta. Paul Reed (right knee contusion) is available.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
Tyrese Maxey
Matisse Thybulle
PJ Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
De’Anthony Melton is out with back stiffness #Sixers. Matisse Thybulle will start tonight – 7:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
-Tyrese Maxey
-Matisse Thybulle
-Tobias Harris
-P.J. Tucker
-Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @Matisse Thybulle
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With Onyeka Okongwu out tonight vs. the Sixers because of personal reasons, Nate McMillan said he expects:
-Frank Kaminsky will play
-Likely more minutes for Clint Capela
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (personal reasons) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee recovery) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 6:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that with Onyeka Okongwu out tonight, that Frank Kaminsky will get some minutes tonight. He said that John Collins will also play some minutes at the five tonight. – 6:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Melton, Reed still questionable
-Cutting, spacing around Embiid areas of focus after loss Thursday
-When Maxey is out, wants either two ball handlers plus Embiid or three ball handlers on the court. Believes Maxey is getting good shots overall. – 5:57 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau showing off the MLS Cup trophy at the Clippers game after breaking his leg in the 2022 title match vs. Philadelphia Union pic.twitter.com/gOgi5InMra – 5:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Jaden Springer has been recalled by the #Sixers, the team announced – 5:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant currently has the 4th-best odds to win MVP, behind only Giannis, Luka and Tatum.
Desmond Bane has the 5th-best odds to win Most Improved, behind SGA, Lauri Markkanen, Maxey and Halliburton. – 2:23 PM
Ja Morant currently has the 4th-best odds to win MVP, behind only Giannis, Luka and Tatum.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
Onyeka Okongwu (personal reasons) is out. – 1:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his scoring average tonight vs. Rockets? @jcar504 picks Alvarado (7.3); I go with Murphy (11.9); @Gkatt_17 takes Marshall (7.3). Yours truly won the first contest Nov. 5 (Atlanta). #SaturdayScorer fan pick will be determined by vote below – 1:31 PM
