Hawks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $18,844,692 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $30,491,555 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra
@hoopshype
Jayson Tatum is the second-best player of the season.
A reminder that James Harden was the last American MVP back in 2018. pic.twitter.com/DJxUqPQvef2:37 AM

