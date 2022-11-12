Hawks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $18,844,692 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $30,491,555 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?