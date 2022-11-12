Hornets 76, Heat 88: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (3-10) play against the Miami Heat (7-7) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 76, Miami Heat 88 (Q3 04:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tough drive 💪
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/dGOI1EUCdG – 9:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus is playing exceptional basketball btw
His improvements this year have been something – 9:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We have a 82-69 lead with 7 minutes left in the 3rd.
Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/NjLmtiBnAT – 9:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
25 points in 5 minutes for the Heat
When they run stuff from the playbook with ball movement like this, it looks exceptional
Yet there’s always that timer for when they begin playing freely and stray from the plan – 9:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat offense on fire to start the second half. Miami with 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting on threes in the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Heat ahead by 13. – 9:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After a foul-filled 1H, Pacers came back from 15-pt deficit and shot 61% in the 2H in 118-104 win over Raptors. Hield with 5 3s and 22pts.
They’re back to .500 (6-6), winners in 3 of their last 4.
Up Next: 3 days between games, then at Charlotte on Wed. – 9:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has opened the third quarter on a 17-8 run to pull ahead by seven. – 9:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“It lets me know that I brought some joy to people’s lives.” – the great Tim Hardaway, on what life is like as a Hall of Famer. Heat honored him all weekend, including an on-court ceremony at halftime tonight. – 9:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your boys with the lead at half 💪
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/XmZtspwERJ – 9:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bet ya’ll didn’t see that coming — 3 point play 😤
@Mason Plumlee x @Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/RklqN5V3sg – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Hornets 59, Heat 57. Miami led by nine with 4:39 left in the first half, but Charlotte closed the second quarter on an 18-7 run. – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The struggles with the 3s continue, as do the overall struggles. Heat down 59-57 to Hornets at half. Heat have four in double figures, but largely have been underwhelming. Again. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat now trail by 2
Every night they just can’t seem to sustain good things
The shooting from 3 tailing off to 30% hurts
Plus the Hornets are shooting 52% from the field lol – 9:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again not having a great three-point shooting night. Heat shooting 6 of 20 (30 percent) from deep. – 9:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
the fan reactions make this block even better 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eufdVPgZIc – 8:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jalen puts some SPIN on it
@Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LseACBLROE – 8:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Let me say it again:
In these Bam lineups without Lowry or Butler, nonstop spam post splits for Bam man
We’re seeing a bit of that, but this team’s cutting tonight with Bam’s passing is a COMBO – 8:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Even Herro had to respect this Melo buzzer beater 🛸🤝 pic.twitter.com/8EGDnaGwvd – 8:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
LaMelo Ball called for his third foul with 8:59 left in the first half. – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This zone just keeps forcing the Hornets and other teams into that awkward push shot inside the free throw line
That’s what they want
Not a high % look – 8:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Keeping it veryyy close after 1.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/GcWUhNgmVX – 8:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Very great offensive quarter from Miami
Yet Charlotte just kept creating good looks as well
Need to tighten up on the defensive end
The highly likely adjustment will be less shading over/ helping off-ball – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 34, Hornets 33. Bam Adebayo with eight points and two rebounds. Jimmy Butler with six points, three rebounds and four assists. Heat shooting 53.8 percent from field, but Hornets shooting 63.6 percent from field. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up eight early, take 34-33 lead into second. Strus with nine on three 3-pointers. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some notes early on:
– Bam Adebayo in drop is all I’ve been asking for
– Heat were intentional walking into this game that they wanted to run the floor in transition
– Jimmy Butler is active man. Not talking about the scoring, but he’s just running and moving constantly – 8:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back-to-back threes for @Terry Rozier 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dUC1U32XVq – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For someone who had been questionable due to a foot issue, Dedmon active early. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler doing some nice off-ball work on offense early tonight. He already has a few baskets off cuts to the basket. – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The now-usual substitution of Robinson, Dedmon, Vincent about to follow. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo playing a lot of drop coverage to start this game while others switch around him. – 8:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LaMelo’s first bucket of the season 💧
pic.twitter.com/BEh2uOSHV7 – 8:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam going to work early 💥 8 of our first 11 points pic.twitter.com/SeahVRWLD4 – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo with eight points on four shots in the first 4:30. – 8:17 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
LaMelo is cool so his body temperature stays regulated in this. pic.twitter.com/JgHE4ITORK – 8:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ready to ball.
📍 – Miami, FL
🆚 – @Miami Heat
⏰ – 8PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/G3ZwCxisCD – 7:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MIA
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/DmqcRM2Izb – 7:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler. Inactive tonight are Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith. So Jamal Cain will be active upon his return from G League. – 7:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It didn’t go exactly as planned because an injury kept Cody Martin from making the trip, but this was a week Heat forward Caleb Martin and his family had circled miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Herro still out, Heat again starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Hornets. – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Look who it is 👀
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/5Fpaq4JVqB – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Hornets: LaMelo Ball is active for tonight’s game. Dennis Smith Jr has been downgraded to OUT. – 7:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The 3-10 Hornets say LaMelo Ball is active to make his season debut tonight. – 7:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo again taking pregame shooting on the court, going through shooting stations with Anthony Carter, but nothing explosive. – 7:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We didn’t know it at the time but @HardawaySr was the future during his playing days.
Before we recognize his Hall of Fame career tonight @CoupNBA explains how Tim’s game was ahead of its time. – 6:56 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said if LaMelo plays tonight, he’ll be on the floor for short bursts similar to what they did with Terry Rozier when he returned from a sprained ankle. pic.twitter.com/TJKMK5Z660 – 6:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That was my fault saying I thought Tyler Herro was good to go last game (lol), but obviously what do I know from a warmup
The team is just being cautious about it
Don’t think we should over-analyze this – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on LaMelo Ball, “He’s one of the very best in just changing the speed, pace of a game. And regardless of whether he’s 100 percent or not, he and Kyle are the best pitch-ahead guys in the league.” – 6:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Sounds like LaMelo will have his minutes managed, playing in smaller bursts. – 6:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kam Kinchens ties a Miami record with three picks today. First Cane to do it since Kenny Phillips in 2006, and the fourth player in the nation to have at least three picks in a game this year. – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: “He’s done work at shootarounds and everything behind the scenes. Sometimes those things just take a little bit more time than what you want it to. And that’s where we are right now. But he’s doing everything he needs to do to give himself a chance.” – 6:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns reportedly want Max Strus from Heat in any trade for Jae Crowder nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/12/sun… – 6:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is doing “everything he needs to do” behind the scenes to return soon. But the ankle just needs a little bit more recovery time. – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on what changes with LaMelo Ball making his debut:
“Well definitely the pace…Changing the speed of a game.”
“Him and Kyle are the best pitch ahead guys in the league.” – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says he considers Hornets’ LeMelo Ball and Heat’s Kyle Lowry two of the best pitch-ahead guys in the league. Ball expected back tonight. – 6:19 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hornets. – 6:16 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Regards the Kai Jones situation, I feel sorry for him and think he’s been unlucky. The team’s plan was for him to be in Greensboro but due to the injuries they have needed him on the bench in case anyone else went down. – 6:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (sprained ankle) is out for a third straight game tonight.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available. – 6:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
No 2 jerseys are the same 👀 #MiamiMashupVol2 has taken over our locker room
@Miami Heat // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/hiTZ1rWikN – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Gabe Vincent ready to toe the line at moments of truth, with no outside concerns sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Victor Wenbanyama won’t be a Heat game-changer . . . or will he? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:32 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is expected to make his regular season debut tonight against the Heat, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/d5urydYWcL – 4:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is expected to warm up with the intention of making his regular season debut vs. the Miami Heat tonight, sources tell ESPN. Charlotte upgraded Ball to “questionable” this morning. – 4:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We love a @PJ Washington *reverse* half-court shot 😍
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/8GWPS2WR72 – 3:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
When the NBA schedule was released in August, this was a week Heat forward Caleb Martin and his family had circled. Caleb and his mother explain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The legacy of @HardawaySr hits different for @Udonis Haslem growing up in the 305 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pTDZEQCg5A – 3:00 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Join the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience on Miami’s party station @Power965 tonight! Coverage begins at 730p – tip at 8p ET, as the HEAT hosts the Hornets once again.
🚗: @Power965 & @SIRIUSXM (ch 214)
📱: @Audacy (out of market) @NBA @SIRIUSXM & HEAT apps – 2:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent ready to toe the line at moments of truth, with no outside concerns. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Stats? Jinxes? Coolers? “I got confidence in myself, so I think I’ll be alright.” – 2:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“The best indicator, usually, of effort in the game is deflection numbers. You want to get in the habit of being hard to play against… It’s a habit that if you don’t stay on, it’s easy not to do.” – Coach Clifford
📝@sam_perley | #LetsFly – 2:00 PM
