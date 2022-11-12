Jaylen Brown out against Detroit

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) is active tonight for Boston, but Blake Griffin is starting in place of him – 6:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown OUT tonight for the Celtics in Detroit.
Since returning from injury in January, and including the playoffs, Jaylen had played in 42 straight and 77 of 79.
Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon plus of course Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari all out for Boston tonight. – 5:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Guessing Luke Kornet and Derrick White draw the starts with Al Horford and Jaylen Brown out tonight. – 5:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) is OUT tonight against Detroit.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Malcom Brogdon (hamstring), Al Horford (back), Jaylen Brown (knee) for Boston tonight in Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back. Cade Cunningham won’t play for Detroit, who said last year’s No. 1 pick will miss at least the next week with a shin injury earlier today. – 5:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is OUT with a left knee contusion, #Celtics #Pistons – 5:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon is out again tonight with right hamstring tightness. Al Horford’s low back-to-back stifness has acted up again, so he’s out as well. Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable with the left knee contusion. He knocked knees late in the game last night – 12:54 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Celtics with a lengthy injury report for tonight’s game. On top of the knee contusion from last night, Jaylen Brown said he rolled his ankle in a previous game. So he’s a little banged up but he didn’t seem to think it was serious at all. pic.twitter.com/n5RZWQtL9m – 12:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics will be without Al Horford (back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a knee contusion to tonight vs. #Pistons. – 12:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Detroit tonight:
Malcolm Brogdon – Right Hamstring Tightness – OUT
Jaylen Brown – Left Knee Contusion – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Surgery – OUT – 12:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kemba Walker on his time with Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Full audio on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/0m9kqk6jAe pic.twitter.com/ZU7MVnqWOh – 10:37 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown explains why Payton Pritchard is the new Jose Alverado, but still needs to “get his ass back on defense.” pic.twitter.com/8NuWjV8X05 – 10:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown who left the game late in the 3rd, working out that left knee on the bike… pic.twitter.com/iY6focrrte – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is limping off the floor… looks like he knocked knees with someone on his drive. He’s staying on the bench – 8:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Looked like Jaylen Brown banged knees on that last turnover. He’s walking it off though. – 8:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown has hit his first 10 shots of the night. 22 for him and 23 for Tatum, yet the Celtics are only up 5 with Jokic on the bench in foul trouble. – 8:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown’s now 9 for 9. And not a dunks and layups 9 for 9. – 8:29 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jaylen Brown (8-8) and Payton Pritchard a combined 11-11 from the floor. Rest of Celtics are relative bricklayers at 21-46 (45.7 pct). 🧱🧱🧱 – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
KCP did a good job denying Jaylen Brown the ball after that first quarter burst. Boston tried a couple of sets to get Brown the ball, but KCP blew them up. – 8:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics shoot better than 60% from the floor in the first, lead the Denver Nuggets 33-25. Jaylen Brown leading the way with 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting, with 4 rebounds and three assists. – 7:36 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown has 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting with three rebounds and three assists … in six minutes. Not bad! – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
12 points and 3 assists for Jaylen Brown in the first 6 minutes of the game. – 7:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is going to be poor if he keeps dropping all these dimes all over the place. – 7:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, well Jaylen Brown has turned into Michael Jordan and the Nuggets are on their heels defensively. – 7:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scorching start for the Celtics, who have hit 6 of their first 7 shots and jumping out to a 13-7 lead. Jaylen Brown already has seven points. – 7:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Aaron Gordon
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 6:32 PM
