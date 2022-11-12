Jazz 30, Wizards 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (10-3) play against the Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022
Utah Jazz 30, Washington Wizards 28 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz may want to consider guarding Jordan Goodwin at some point. Just a suggestion. – 6:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jordan Goodwin continues to make a positive impact on the Wizards. He went 3 for 3 on his 3-point attempts during the first quarter. – 6:32 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Jazz defense sometimes getting stops and other times getting Staps – 6:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It appears Kyle Kuzma wears his mouth piece on his ear when he’s on the bench. 😐 pic.twitter.com/2rDdLF6O8B – 6:28 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City Go-Go lead the Delaware Blue Coats 26-23 after one quarter of play.
Jordan Schakel, Isaiah Todd, Johnny Davis and Devon Dotson each lead the team with 6. – 6:25 PM
Capital City Go-Go lead the Delaware Blue Coats 26-23 after one quarter of play.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
For the most part, these are tough looks that the Wizards are taking… a whole lot of midrangey stuff. Jazz being aggressive on the perimeter, then forcing inside – 6:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
7-0 run by the Jazz, but they just committed their fourth turnover in half a quarter. They lead 12-8 with 5:58 left 1Q, thanks to 7p from a very under-control Jordan Clarkson. – 6:22 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Has anyone started a campaign for Jarred Vanderbilt to be in the 3-point contest this season? – 6:20 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I was able to catch a Johnny Davis Poster! #DCAboveAll he’s playing with aggression and confidence. pic.twitter.com/mlV8efcxdU – 6:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Blazers assistant Scott Brooks catching up with Mavs assistant Kristi Toliver. Brooks, who gave Toliver her first NBA assistant job at Washington, was praising “KT” a few minutes before she came out on the court. Says he’s not surprised she’s thriving in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/DmcxLCOLSr – 6:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija recorded his 250th career regular-season NBA assist earlier in tonight’s first quarter. – 6:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Isaiah Todd was down, holding his groin in pain. He was able to walk on his own power. He will stay in the game. – 6:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/03RvTavJej – 6:02 PM
𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal looked good in his on-court workout pregame that lasted over 30 minutes as he reconditions to basketball shape.
My guess is he’ll return on Wednesday vs. Oklahoma City. – 6:01 PM
Bradley Beal looked good in his on-court workout pregame that lasted over 30 minutes as he reconditions to basketball shape.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City Go-Go starters
Johnny Davis
Devon Dotson
Theo John
Isaiah Todd
Jordan Schakel – 6:00 PM
Capital City Go-Go starters
Johnny Davis
Devon Dotson
Theo John
Isaiah Todd
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The bad? Ja Morant and Desmond Bane unlikely vs. Washington
Good? Jaren Jackson Jr.’s goal was to return closer to the four-month mark of his recovery timeline. A little over 4 months later, he received an upgrade on the injury report. Tick tock.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:59 PM
The bad? Ja Morant and Desmond Bane unlikely vs. Washington
Good? Jaren Jackson Jr.’s goal was to return closer to the four-month mark of his recovery timeline. A little over 4 months later, he received an upgrade on the injury report. Tick tock.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Workin’ on the weekend 💼
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/bYUqZ4wGuT – 5:48 PM
Workin’ on the weekend 💼
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Isaiah Todd is wearing Gilbert Arenas’ “Gil Zero” kicks tonight 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pT4ZWaZhy4 – 5:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Let’s get started on the right note.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/dC4fGQnE4j – 5:00 PM
Let’s get started on the right note.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fresh steppin’ at the crib 📸
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/eBXdYDp6vh – 4:47 PM
fresh steppin’ at the crib 📸
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I spoke with Coach Mike Williams pregame. No minutes limit for Johnny Davis tonight, and he wants to see him continue being aggressive. pic.twitter.com/RhjIGeDTuy – 4:44 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
New #peltonmailbag answers questions about whether the Jazz are for real, home-court advantage over the course of the season and all-international starting fives: es.pn/3WRhhx7 (ESPN+) – 4:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Utah Jazz:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:24 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Utah Jazz:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal appears unlikely to play tomorrow, Wes Unseld Jr. said. After missing almost a week, Unseld said the Wizards want Beal to ramp up his conditioning. – 4:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld also expects that Bradley Beal will be out tomorrow vs. Memphis. Beal has been cleared from covid protocols but is reconditioning. – 4:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says at this point he does not expect Bradley Beal to play tomorrow night against the Grizzlies. He’s been cleared from protocols, but needs to get back into game condition. – 4:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. expects Kyle Kuzma to play tonight, though he’s listed as questionable due to illness. – 4:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma, who has a non-Covid illness, is on track to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kuzma participated in the team’s walkthrough. – 4:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Although Kyle Kuzma is officially questionable with a non-covid illness, Wes Unseld Jr. says he expects Kuzma to play tonight. – 4:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Johnny Davis will play tonight for the Capital City Go-Go, I’m told, Per GM Amber Nichols. – 4:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Also on their newest injury report, the Wizards have downgraded Taj Gibson (neck strain) from doubtful to out. – 4:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
On their updated injury report, the Wizards have listed Kyle Kuzma as questionable to play tonight against the Jazz because of a non-Covid illness. Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Thursday’s game because of a groin strain, is listed as available to play. – 3:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The squad got an early screening of @theblackpanther yesterday 🎥🍿
Who else is going to see it this weekend?
@MarvelStudios | #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/oZbgUWdQZx – 3:45 PM
The squad got an early screening of @theblackpanther yesterday 🎥🍿
Who else is going to see it this weekend?
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Nebraska converted 3&6 with Purdy, who had all day to throw, connecting with Washington for 30-yard gain into Michigan terrirory on opening drive – 3:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis (groin strain) is available tonight vs. the Jazz, the Wizards say, but Kyle Kuzma is questionable with a non-covid illness.
Bradley Beal is out for reconditioning after exiting covid protocols yesterday. Tan Gibson (neck) remains out. – 3:37 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (groin strain) is available tonight vs. the Jazz, the Wizards say, but Kyle Kuzma is questionable with a non-covid illness.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis will return tonight but Kyle Kuzma is now questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 3:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Updated injury report for tonight’s game vs. Utah.
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/LQMAUnNyyR – 3:36 PM
Updated injury report for tonight’s game vs. Utah.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“Developing Deni”
Matchup: Lauri Markkanen, UTA.
🔑Make Lauri use left hand
🔑Don’t sag off
🔑Initiate contact on dribble drives
Watch: Elbow curl early offense, RH
More player development content from me here: https://t.co/k7kngagiHJ pic.twitter.com/BTMhhOZtby – 2:58 PM
“Developing Deni”
Matchup: Lauri Markkanen, UTA.
🔑Make Lauri use left hand
🔑Don’t sag off
🔑Initiate contact on dribble drives
Watch: Elbow curl early offense, RH
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Who knows how tonight’s Jazz-Wizards game will turn out, but it’s safe to say that, no matter what happens, these folks working to prep Capital One Arena are the MVPs. There was a Caps game here last night, a Hoyas game here this afternoon. And now another quick arena turnaround. pic.twitter.com/7fVjpqElW6 – 2:33 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
College Basketball Game of the Day: Washington State at Boise State
The Broncos’ strength is in the backcourt with Marcus Shaver Jr. and Max Rice, while the Cougars are anchored on the front line by 6-11 Mouhamed Gueye. Two potential NCAA Tournament teams face-off here. pic.twitter.com/sieTTf25ht – 2:27 PM
College Basketball Game of the Day: Washington State at Boise State
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant currently has the 4th-best odds to win MVP, behind only Giannis, Luka and Tatum.
Desmond Bane has the 5th-best odds to win Most Improved, behind SGA, Lauri Markkanen, Maxey and Halliburton. – 2:23 PM
Ja Morant currently has the 4th-best odds to win MVP, behind only Giannis, Luka and Tatum.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Versatile forwards on display tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/QM0fV9ymOh – 2:20 PM
Versatile forwards on display tonight.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I believe it is sustainable.”
Thurl Bailey likes what he sees in the Utah Jazz
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/scKFxm7H7a – 2:17 PM
“I believe it is sustainable.”
Thurl Bailey likes what he sees in the Utah Jazz
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
With @Memphis Grizzlies awaiting Sunday, Wizards say All-Star Bradley Beal cleared health & safety protocols but will sit tonight’s home game vs Utah. Opens door for Beal to possibly return Sunday vs Grizzlies on 2nd night of back-to-back. Beal sat out last week’s loss in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/1D3YnDOg1l – 1:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mr. @TimBellaWaPo of Washington Post fame has written the ultimate Charles Barkley biography.
This week we posted an excerpt from the book.
hoopshype.com/2022/11/08/cha… – 1:16 PM
Mr. @TimBellaWaPo of Washington Post fame has written the ultimate Charles Barkley biography.
This week we posted an excerpt from the book.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The only current Jazz player who knows what it takes to win an NBA title https://t.co/lpuZGuehDh pic.twitter.com/Ep9fyDxvWf – 1:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Utah will honor 17 players for Senior Night later before playing Stanford, with a handful of high-profile non-seniors among the 17.
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 12:22 PM
NEW: Utah will honor 17 players for Senior Night later before playing Stanford, with a handful of high-profile non-seniors among the 17.
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kristaps Porzingis listed as probable with (left groin strain). Taj Gibson is doubtful (neck soreness) tonight vs. Utah. – 12:12 PM
