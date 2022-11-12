Joe Tsai on when Kyrie Irving will return: He still has work to do

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets without Kyrie:
— 1st in defensive rating
— 1st in net rating
4-1. pic.twitter.com/GMz8tI3iWn – 6:26 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has given his team multiple standing ovations as they close out a road win over the Clippers and improve to 4-1 without Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/4Xc3WF88Rl – 6:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Looks like Nets are going to be 4-1 without Kyrie. The one L was the two-point loss to Dallas where Durant shocked us all by missing a free throw. – 6:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Props to the Nets. It’s clicking with the coaching change and without Kyrie – 6:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets owner Joe Tsai just walked by at Clippers game. When asked by @Brian Lewis if Kyrie Irving could be back on this road trip, Tsai said “he still has work to do.” – 5:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked #Nets owner Joe Tsai if Kyrie Irving would be back on this road trip: “He still has work to do.” #NBA – 5:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked around about whether or not the Nets can keep this up when Kyrie Irving returns to the rotation. Nic Claxton said Irving will “break the game wide-open.” Jacque Vaughn said the team will cross that bridge when Irving clears his suspension. More: trib.al/mF49AeY – 4:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie won’t play tomorrow vs the Lakers which would be his 6th game out
Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie will not return for tomorrow’s game against Lakers. beyond that, he doesn’t know. pic.twitter.com/Gq1o4zr0Pp – 2:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kyrie Irving will not be available tomorrow against the Lakers, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. Today’s game is the fifth game Kyrie has missed as part of his suspension. – 2:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving won’t be available to play in tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says there’s no clarity on timetables beyond that pic.twitter.com/4KfqrYaHf9 – 2:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says that Kyrie Irving will not play in Los Angeles tomorrow. It will be his 6th missed game in a row – 2:40 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie, who is out vs Clippers, will NOT be available tomorrow either – 2:40 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Clippers
No Kawhi, no Kyrie, but still a star-studded matchup featuring Paul George and Kevin Durant — who seems to have some extra bounce ever since Brooklyn’s new head coach Jacque Vaughn took over. pic.twitter.com/RPlUcpm1RJ – 2:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai: “It’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
A dive into Kyrie world with @Jonathan Abrams: nytimes.com/2022/11/11/spo… – 9:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t try to get 30 every night”
@Eddie Johnson gives some sound advice for Kyrie Irving when he returns to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/HbI5IkRyFc – 6:16 PM
More on this storyline
Nets Daily: Frank Isola on YES suggested that Kyrie Irving’s next game may be elsewhere -via Twitter @NetsDaily / November 12, 2022
Nick Friedell: Vaughn says Kyrie Irving will not be available tomorrow vs. the Lakers. No other update beyond that. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 12, 2022
Kendrick Perkins clearly agrees with LeBron, and the ESPN analyst appreciates his decision to speak out on this matter. However, Big Perk is adamant that this statement from James just won’t cut it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “I appreciate LeBron James speaking out on his platform and using his voice,” Perkins said. “But that’s just a step. When you think about Lebron James, he’s one of the most powerful, iconic, individuals in the world. Not just in the sports world — in the world. “So, if he really want to go forward with this, and he really want to take action, that’s just the first step. Now, make those phone calls. Use your sources. Use your power to actually get it done. So that Kyrie Irving don’t have to go through that whole entire list that they put out there that he has to do before he’s able to return to the game.” -via Clutch Points / November 12, 2022
