Kenneth Faried joins Spurs' G League team

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kenneth Faried signs contract with G-League’s Austin Spurs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/12/ken… – 3:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Austin Spurs have signed eight-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried, Spurs announce. The 6-8 F/C who turns 33 on Nov. 19 and hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, will be available for tonight’s game at the Lakeland Magic. – 1:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Austin Spurs sign NBA veteran Kenneth Faried
Austin Spurs sign NBA veteran Kenneth Faried
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Austin Spurs just announced they’ve signed Kenneth Faried. – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
San Antonio’s G League affiliate in Austin has acquired NBA veteran Kenneth Faried. – 1:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Austin Spurs say they have signed 8-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried. He will be available tonight for Austin’s game in Lakeland. – 1:18 PM
More on this storyline
Former Nuggets player Kenneth Faried signed with Venezuelan team Guaiqueries de Margarita for the 2022 playoffs. -via HoopsHype / October 15, 2022
Former Nuggets player Kenneth Faried signed with Mexican team Soles de Mexicali for the 2022 season. -via HoopsHype / September 24, 2022
The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2022
