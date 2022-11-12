Kenneth Faried joins Spurs' G League team

November 12, 2022

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kenneth Faried signs contract with G-League’s Austin Spurs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/12/ken…3:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Austin Spurs have signed eight-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried, Spurs announce. The 6-8 F/C who turns 33 on Nov. 19 and hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, will be available for tonight’s game at the Lakeland Magic. – 1:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Austin Spurs sign NBA veteran Kenneth Faried
sportando.basketball/en/austin-spur…1:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Austin Spurs have signed Kenneth Faried per Spurs – 1:19 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Austin Spurs just announced they’ve signed Kenneth Faried. – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
San Antonio’s G League affiliate in Austin has acquired NBA veteran Kenneth Faried. – 1:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Austin Spurs say they have signed 8-year NBA veteran Kenneth Faried. He will be available tonight for Austin’s game in Lakeland. – 1:18 PM

