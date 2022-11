Kevin Garnett: 'I didn't really want to leave 'Sota'

Garnett, however, believed his former teammate yearned to be the face of an NBA franchise rather than continue being a superduo with him. Garnett also believed that had Marbury stayed in Minnesota, the Wolves could have won a title. “Steph is going to forever have to live in that,” Garnett said. “He [expletive] up all our championship dreams. But I get it. If I’m being honest, every kid wants to be able to have his own team or be able to say he had his own team . “I always say I can’t ever be mad at someone’s decision for what they want for themselves. It’s just so unfortunate that we didn’t align with the same vision and the same goal. So, yeah, I don’t even talk about that s— because it ain’t really nothing to talk about. It was out of my control. Nothing I could do about it.” -via Andscape / November 11, 2022