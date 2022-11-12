Kyrie Irving out tomorrow vs. Lakers, no further updates beyond that

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked around about whether or not the Nets can keep this up when Kyrie Irving returns to the rotation. Nic Claxton said Irving will “break the game wide-open.” Jacque Vaughn said the team will cross that bridge when Irving clears his suspension. More: trib.al/mF49AeY – 4:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie won’t play tomorrow vs the Lakers which would be his 6th game out
Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie will not return for tomorrow’s game against Lakers. beyond that, he doesn’t know. pic.twitter.com/Gq1o4zr0Pp – 2:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kyrie Irving will not be available tomorrow against the Lakers, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. Today’s game is the fifth game Kyrie has missed as part of his suspension. – 2:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving won’t be available to play in tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says there’s no clarity on timetables beyond that pic.twitter.com/4KfqrYaHf9 – 2:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn says that Kyrie Irving will not play in Los Angeles tomorrow. It will be his 6th missed game in a row – 2:40 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie, who is out vs Clippers, will NOT be available tomorrow either – 2:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says Kyrie will not be available tomorrow vs. the Lakers. No other update beyond that. – 2:40 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Clippers
No Kawhi, no Kyrie, but still a star-studded matchup featuring Paul George and Kevin Durant — who seems to have some extra bounce ever since Brooklyn’s new head coach Jacque Vaughn took over. pic.twitter.com/RPlUcpm1RJ – 2:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai: “It’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
A dive into Kyrie world with @Jonathan Abrams: nytimes.com/2022/11/11/spo… – 9:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t try to get 30 every night”
@Eddie Johnson gives some sound advice for Kyrie Irving when he returns to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/HbI5IkRyFc – 6:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on all the latest around the NBA:
🐺Timberwolves
🏀Ball movement
🔥Blazers performers
🧙♂️Kuzma!
🔔Sixers struggles
🌍Tsai on Kyrie
🐓NBA Draft: GG Jackson
⛹️♂️And much more @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/5CEPd8… – 5:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk about the impact of LeBron’s groin injury, and LeBron Tweeting his support to Kyrie Irving while suspended. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=lhYwkt… – 5:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:58 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #Kyrie #Luka #PaulGeorge #Celtics #Jazz #Blazers and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/bew6s3Kbj7 – 4:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
‘Very positive’ meeting between Kyrie Irving & his family & BKN governors Joe & Clara Wu Tsai is seen as step toward Irving returning to the court. Tsai: “It’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.” sny.tv/articles/kyrie… – 3:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adam Silver: “Whether or not (Kyrie Irving) is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lots of new developments re: Kyrie Irving’s suspension, so distilled it all here. There is momentum for Irving’s return to action, but it doesn’t appear that will happen during the Nets 4-game road trip. More info here for @NYDNSports trib.al/JQXoZJg – 3:29 PM
More on this storyline
Nets Daily: Frank Isola on YES suggested that Kyrie Irving’s next game may be elsewhere -via Twitter @NetsDaily / November 12, 2022
Kendrick Perkins clearly agrees with LeBron, and the ESPN analyst appreciates his decision to speak out on this matter. However, Big Perk is adamant that this statement from James just won’t cut it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “I appreciate LeBron James speaking out on his platform and using his voice,” Perkins said. “But that’s just a step. When you think about Lebron James, he’s one of the most powerful, iconic, individuals in the world. Not just in the sports world — in the world. “So, if he really want to go forward with this, and he really want to take action, that’s just the first step. Now, make those phone calls. Use your sources. Use your power to actually get it done. So that Kyrie Irving don’t have to go through that whole entire list that they put out there that he has to do before he’s able to return to the game.” -via Clutch Points / November 12, 2022
Gortat, who is not Jewish, was born and raised in Poland … a country that experienced the terrors of World War II, Nazi Germany and the horrors of the Holocaust. He told us out in LA this week that he found Kyrie’s promotion of the antisemitic film “Hebrew to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!” to be “completely wrong” … and he then extended the 30-year-old an invite to Poland to help him learn why he feels so strongly about it all. -via TMZ.com / November 12, 2022
