LaMelo Ball upgraded to questionable for tonight, could make season debut against Heat

Clifford on LaMelo, Hayward and MartinClifford “They’re closer, but they’re not going to be playing tomorrow night. For sure they’re getting better… I think it’s fair to say “Day to Day” I guess” – 9:40 PM

Don’t look for LaMelo, Gordon Hayward or Cody Martin to suit up in Miami tomorrow. Steve Clifford just said they won’t play and all still remain day-to-day. – 9:47 PM

Hornets’ injury report for Saturday at Heat:Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is questionableLaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is outGordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is outCody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out – 5:08 PM

According to league sources, LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is being upgraded to questionable after the team’s shootaround in Miami, opening the possibility for him to make his season debut against Heat tonight. #Hornets could finally have their All-Star point guard available. – 11:29 AM

Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball (Ankle Sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Miami. – 11:48 AM

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Miami. – 11:48 AM

Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball could make his season debut tonight vs. Miami as he has been upgraded to questionable. Charlotte is off to a 3-9 start to the season without Ball. – 11:49 AM

Will be covering Heat-Hornets again tonightLaMelo Ball could be backTyler Herro…well I won’t make any guesses on that front, but could be backLet’s see what happens… – 12:15 PM

