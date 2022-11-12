LaMelo Ball upgraded to questionable for tonight, could make season debut against Heat

Rod Boone: According to league sources, LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is being upgraded to questionable after the team’s shootaround in Miami, opening the possibility for him to make his season debut against Heat tonight. #Hornets could finally have their All-Star point guard available.
Source: Twitter @rodboone
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Will be covering Heat-Hornets again tonight
LaMelo Ball could be back
Tyler Herro…well I won’t make any guesses on that front, but could be back
Let’s see what happens… – 12:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball could make his season debut tonight vs. Miami as he has been upgraded to questionable. Charlotte is off to a 3-9 start to the season without Ball. – 11:49 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Miami. – 11:48 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball (Ankle Sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at Miami. – 11:48 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
According to league sources, LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is being upgraded to questionable after the team’s shootaround in Miami, opening the possibility for him to make his season debut against Heat tonight. #Hornets could finally have their All-Star point guard available. – 11:29 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hornets injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat:
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is questionable
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hornets’ injury report for Saturday at Heat:
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is questionable
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hornets injury update for tonight at Heat’s arena:
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) out – 1:54 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on LaMelo, Hayward and Martin
Clifford “They’re closer, but they’re not going to be playing tomorrow night. For sure they’re getting better… I think it’s fair to say “Day to Day” I guess” – 9:40 PM
More on this storyline
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at MIA 11/12 Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is questionable LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out -via Twitter @HornetsPR / November 11, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Charlotte injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat: LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out, Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out, Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) out -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 10, 2022
