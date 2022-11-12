LeBron James may be back against Nets?

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game vs the Nets, per the Lakers
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Random thought: Staples Center has been good to Nic Claxton. He had the posterizing dunk on LeBron here last Christmas and now the Paul George rejection. – 7:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets beat Clippers, 110-95, and have won four of their last five. Face a bad Lakers team tomorrow that has LeBron James listed as doubtful. – 6:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is doubtful tomorrow against Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/1TPnZoEv4F – 6:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected, LeBron James is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/VNDJzTXjk6 – 6:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (left adductor strain) is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, while Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable.
Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant are out, but both will be evaluated later in the week with a chance to return as early as Friday. – 6:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/SLd07YdYN3 – 6:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers upgraded LeBron James to doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. – 6:11 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game vs the Nets, per the Lakers – 6:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast for Saturday. We break down Friday’s LeBron-less loss to the Kings, the Lakers’ inability to get Anthony Davis the ball in crunch time, and some decisions by Ham that didn’t help. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Victor Wenbanyama won’t be a Heat game-changer . . . or will he? NBA scout notes how lottery could have a significant impact on Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Precious, Goran, Kings, J-Rich, LeBron, more. – 9:02 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers after 12 games in Kobe Bryant’s 20th season: 2-10
Lakers after 12 games in LeBron James’ 20th season: 2-10 – 1:38 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham: “[Even with] not having LeBron, I thought tonight was a very winnable game” – 1:32 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings win in Los Angeles, topping the LeBron-less Lakers 120-114 behind 32 points from De’Aaron Fox. Domantas Sabonis with 21pts, 10 rebounds. Sacramento improving to 5-6 on the early season – 12:54 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Look, the Lakers played well enough without LeBron all things considered, but at 2-10, it would be nice if the moral victories were also occasionally real ones. – 12:52 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Cavs/Dubs, Celts/Nuggs – 2 big games
• Bachero/CP3/LeBron OUT
• AD’s status
• Every lineup announcement
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s version of “Closing Bell” now through tip, join us!
More on this storyline
Kendrick Perkins clearly agrees with LeBron, and the ESPN analyst appreciates his decision to speak out on this matter. However, Big Perk is adamant that this statement from James just won’t cut it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “I appreciate LeBron James speaking out on his platform and using his voice,” Perkins said. “But that’s just a step. When you think about Lebron James, he’s one of the most powerful, iconic, individuals in the world. Not just in the sports world — in the world. “So, if he really want to go forward with this, and he really want to take action, that’s just the first step. Now, make those phone calls. Use your sources. Use your power to actually get it done. So that Kyrie Irving don’t have to go through that whole entire list that they put out there that he has to do before he’s able to return to the game.” -via Clutch Points / November 12, 2022
Kanye says he can’t be controlled ?? “They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me. […] My mama was sacrificed. […] In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. They wanna monetize & traumatize.” -via Twitter / November 12, 2022
According to a recent report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe, James coming to Irving’s defense could be a signal that he still wants the Lakers to acquire the polarizing star. “Look, I don’t know why LeBron said what he said about Kyrie yesterday,” he said. “About how it’s time to bring him back in the league. “Maybe he just said it because he believes and there’s nothing else to it. I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door to…at least opening the door to, ‘Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick.’” -via Lakers Daily / November 11, 2022
