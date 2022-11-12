Raptors 50, Pacers 44: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (7-6) play against the Indiana Pacers (6-6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022
Toronto Raptors 50, Indiana Pacers 44 (Q2 03:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are 2 for 8 with just six points in the first 7mins of the 2Q. Working hard to find their footing — and avoid foul trouble.
It’s a junk-it-up type of game. – 8:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
no look.👀
@Tyrese Haliburton ➡️ @Jalen Smith pic.twitter.com/MPsoKYlouu – 8:01 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
the aggression has not relented and the raptors are reaping the rewards now, everyone in attack mode. boucher has been awesome and scottie has set a good tempo. – 7:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes’ signature move is somehow a lefty over-head layup that dies on the back of the rim and falls in. – 7:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 11; game still has no juice or flow but Raptors up 11 so … – 7:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Malachi Flynn stumbles over a courtside camera person after making his and-1 and immediately turns around and apologizes. Looks good on him. Toronto up 40-34 with 7:34 left in 2Q. – 7:53 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Prior to tonight, Pacers have only played 15 minutes this season with all 3 of Haliburton, Hield, and Mathurin on the bench. They are currently going through a semi long stretch of exactly that due to fouls and such. They’re down 4 and only have 34 ponits after 16 minutes. – 7:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Raptors played last night in OKC, flew two hours and didn’t get to Indy until after 1am.
Meanwhile, Pacers are in foul trouble so we’re seeing different lineups and too many FTs.
Not a very watchable game so far.
It’s TOR 38-34 early 2Q. – 7:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pacers doing a lot of drive-kick-throw the ball into the stands stuff – 7:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Aaron Nesmith from the corner.🏹
Tyrese Haliburton has six assists in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/FwkmbKVQdV – 7:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
28-26 Pacers after 1Q. Some great minutes from Boucher with nine pts already. Raptors have five turnovers. Pacers Canadian content only has a triple by Andrew Nembhard so far. – 7:43 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raptors are 6-for-20 (30%) including 1-of-9 from three. attacking the rim has kept them in the first quarter, 13-for-16 at the line. way better intent tonight. – 7:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
At this rate, the Raptors are going to be spending plenty of time at the foul line — and the Pacers will be having to go deep on their bench.
Personal fouls are 10-2. – 7:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
watch Tyrese Haliburton on this dime to Jalen Smith.✈️ pic.twitter.com/zjKEq6ExBl – 7:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pacers up 1 at first timeout, they’ve also been called for 7 PFs in less than 5 minutes.
We are totally wasting a 7 pm start – 7:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Guards Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell both on the bench with two fouls each. Aaron Nesmith now playing the 2-guard.
Raptors attempting 11 FTs in less than 5mins… – 7:21 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Scottie Barnes is starting at point guard for the Raptors because Fred VanVleet is out. But he also took the tip-off for Toronto as Pascal Siakam recovers from injury.
He is in the midst of a slump, but his versatility is truly so valuable. #WeTheNorth
pic.twitter.com/YpBnrxenfT – 7:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hernangomez first guy off the Raptors bench, another wrinkle this evening – 7:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard stops on a dime and drills the three.🎯
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/fIRQmf8Bys pic.twitter.com/dei2TzYS5w – 7:16 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Glue Guy Thad Young making his first start of the season with the Raptors … back in Indianapolis.
It’s also a special game for Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard.
Both Canadians.
Both grew up watching the Raptors. – 7:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
POV: you’re running on the court with the squad. pic.twitter.com/lNziwKO8Tx – 7:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Change, it is afoot
Raptors adding Young, Porter to starting group that also includes Barnes, Trent, Anunoby – 6:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Well this should be fun
Scottie Barnes
Gary Trent Jr.
O.G. Anunoby
Otto Porter Jr.
Thaddeus Young – 6:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back-to-back from the logo.👀
@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/99CPYzAEWC – 6:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Toronto:
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/EnWfnD9vCw – 6:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
one hour.⌛️
@Bennedict Mathurin | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/PyajOzHaAV – 6:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Head Coach Rick Carlisle opened his pregame presser talking about the @IndianaFever winning their first No. 1 pick in franchise history, as well as congratulating new Head Coach Christie Sides.
He also talked about reaching out to @Colts interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday.📹 pic.twitter.com/UpJV1Q1O7K – 5:52 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Shoutout to our guys @TorontoArgos
Good luck in the Eastern Final tomorrow 🔥
#WeTheNorth | #PullTogether pic.twitter.com/1ZE77lBGnO – 5:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No VanVleet for Raptors tonight, non-COVID illness. Barnes assumes PG role, other starters TBD – 5:43 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Fred isn’t playing tonight.
Who steps up for Toronto in his absence? – 5:40 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors are now +2 point underdogs tonight against the Pacers on @bodog. Yikes. Should find out about Fred VanVleet soon. pic.twitter.com/rtgdfxXACN – 5:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
can’t wait to see these on the court tonight.🤩 pic.twitter.com/BbTou8ZcL9 – 4:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
don’t miss tonight’s Game Night Special featuring the Pacers Hoops for Troops t-shirt!
🛍️:
https://t.co/7EkNNLrstR pic.twitter.com/Xub5RVy4NU – 4:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
thank you to everyone who came out for the @CoronaUSA Bar Network Tip Off Party!
can’t wait to see you at the first official watch party on December 16th.🍻 pic.twitter.com/d7AC4rqRcP – 3:25 PM
