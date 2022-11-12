Rockets 50, Pelicans 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (2-10) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday November 12, 2022
Houston Rockets 50, New Orleans Pelicans 63 (Q2 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Momentum was carried into the half.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels’ offense is looking much better tonight with a heavy emphasis on Point Zion, but CJ is still struggling with his shot.
The Pels’ offense is looking much better tonight with a heavy emphasis on Point Zion, but CJ is still struggling with his shot.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Z to B for the tough lay 💪
📺 @BallySportsNO
Z to B for the tough lay 💪
📺 @BallySportsNO
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels using Zion as the ball handler and CJ as the screener a lot in the second quarter. Created some quality looks out of the action. – 9:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion has gone to the line 6 times in the first half so far and there are over 3 minutes left to go. He averages 6.9 (nice!) on the season. Pels are using him much better tonight – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. sits with his third foul. Has eight rebounds in 13 minutes. Season high is 11. – 9:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
shake ‘n bake 🔥
shake ‘n bake 🔥
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
6’0 vs. 7’4?
6’0 vs. 7’4?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans seem to be bringing greater intensity to the defensive end, forcing 10 turnovers already, but Rockets also helping the cause with some very sloppy possessions – 9:23 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Look at how quickly Jose gets the Pelicans into actions in the half court. Quickly read and play by him for the dish and the and 1 to Larry Nance Jr – 9:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If the Rockets were not having enough expected trouble with Williamson and Ingram (a combined 7 of 7), and their own turnoverpalooza Valanciunas and Nance are 3 of 3 on 3s. – 9:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy just nearly yammed all over Sengun and then just stood there staring in his direction.
Trey Murphy just nearly yammed all over Sengun and then just stood there staring in his direction.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Murphy III should be arrest for attempted murder of Alperen Sengun – 9:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson coming back into the game at the same time. Looks like they’re going to spend the overwhelming vast majority of minutes together in this first half. – 9:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado just drove right into Boban Marjanovic for a layup and knocked Boban down, sprawling onto the hardwood – 9:14 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jose Alvarado just went right at BOBAN and knock him on the deck. That was hilarious – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher starts the second quarter after DNPs in three of four games. Stephen Silas said playing time was coming houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the game is about a bucket…
the game is about a bucket…
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado checks in at point guard to start the 2nd quarter – 9:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans almost escaped the first quarter without a turnover. Garuba stripping Valanciunas with 11.1 seconds left accounts for the only miscue.
The Pelicans almost escaped the first quarter without a turnover. Garuba stripping Valanciunas with 11.1 seconds left accounts for the only miscue.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
After 1Q for Zion:
12 points
3 dimes
4/4 FG
After 1Q for Zion:
12 points
3 dimes
4/4 FG
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans 34, Rockets 26 after 1. Green with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. Has scored at least 20 in his past four games, his longest streak of the season. Williamson with 12. Pels hit 12 of 20 shots. – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Came out strong ‼️
Came out strong ‼️
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Rockets 26
Williamson 12 pts, 3 assts
Nance 8 pts
Ingram 5 pts
End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Rockets 26
Williamson 12 pts, 3 assts
Nance 8 pts
Ingram 5 pts
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 26
Pelicans: 34
1 down
Rockets: 26
Pelicans: 34
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Great first quarter from Zion. He’s got 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT) and 3 assists. Ball is flying around. New Orleans already up to 11 assists. – 9:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez gave a “you can do better than that” shrug at Devonte’ Graham after Graham had a breakaway dunk opportunity, but chose to just shoot a righty layup off the glass – 9:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Boban first quarter minutes! I’m sure Rockets Twitter will be excited to see him – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Zion Williamson has played just three games against the Rockets prior to tonight. He seems to be making up for lost time. Has 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting from the field and the line, and three assists. He’s very good at this. – 9:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance hits 2 3s and now Trey Murphy gets in on the action with his first perimeter bomb.
Also, Zion’s still perfect: 12 points, 4-4 FGs, 4-4 FTs.
Larry Nance hits 2 3s and now Trey Murphy gets in on the action with his first perimeter bomb.
Also, Zion’s still perfect: 12 points, 4-4 FGs, 4-4 FTs.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels are running almost all of their halfcourt offense thru Zion early. He already has 12 points and 3 assists – 8:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Look at how much more space Zion had on that post up. Bmits because of the early plays where he gets the ball further out. – 8:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The other night, Zion played the entire 4Q. Said that helps him get in a flow playing that many mins.
Typically in the first, he checks out at the 6-min mark.
The other night, Zion played the entire 4Q. Said that helps him get in a flow playing that many mins.
Typically in the first, he checks out at the 6-min mark.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion off the dribble… you know the outcome.
Zion off the dribble… you know the outcome.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte’ Graham is the first guard off the bench tonight instead of Jose Alvarado – 8:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion with the ball around the free throw line, two dribbles in and draws two defenders, no look pass to a wide open Larry Nance Jr in ghe corner. Made 3. This is how you use Zion – 8:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion gets the ball not in the low post, builds up momentum, and can’t be stopped at the rim. More please – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion already up to 8 points in the 1st quarter. He’s come out very aggressive – 8:53 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
By far, Alperen Sengun sets the most ball screens for Jalen Green compared to other #Rockets Bigs (8 per game). They are developing great chemistry in high pick-&-roll, dribble hand-offs, and even post-ups. The timing and positioning of Sengun’s rolls to the rim opens so much. – 8:53 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ not forcing the issue on offense and looking to get the ball inside. Decent start for the Pelicans – 8:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun picks up his second foul setting a screen for Porter. (Porter’s 3 went so it was an extra tough break.) Garuba to check in early. – 8:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
raise over the top. cash.
raise over the top. cash.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Z starts us off 💪
📺 @BallySportsNO
Z starts us off 💪
📺 @BallySportsNO
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
What’s louder than a Brandon Ingram fadeaway And-1?
What’s louder than a Brandon Ingram fadeaway And-1?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open posting up Alperen Sengun into a side pick-and-roll. A six-pass possession in their new emphasis on ball movement. But Smith missed the 3. – 8:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans had the day off yesterday. Let’s see if the rest gets them off to a good start tonight – 8:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Eric Gordon takes an L every time in New Orleans. That was some impressive boos raining down from fans during intros. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Loads of pregame boos for Eric Gordon in New Orleans, as expected. He has, however, had reasons to enjoy his “homecomings” houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This may shock you, but Eric Gordon got loud boos once again from the SKC crowd in starting lineup intros – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason wins tonight’s dunk contest. The judges (me) don’t even need to see the others. Slammed off a bounced alley-oop to himself with a 360 and an off-hand punch. And yes, the former LSU player has people here to see his first game in New Orleans. – 8:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐 in New Orleans!
Starting 🖐 in New Orleans!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our five for Salute Our Troops Night!
Our five for Salute Our Troops Night!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Scoot showing love to Rockets fans on the road ❤️
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum moved much more effortlessly, just showed greater energy in his pregame workout. Also, seemingly nearly every shot dropped.
CJ McCollum moved much more effortlessly, just showed greater energy in his pregame workout. Also, seemingly nearly every shot dropped.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction is now live, benefitting Elan Academy!
Bid here » https://t.co/2PuDDICVNm
The @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction is now live, benefitting Elan Academy!
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s goin’ down in 45 minutes ‼️
📺: @BallySportsNO
It’s goin’ down in 45 minutes ‼️
📺: @BallySportsNO
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Expect for the Pelicans to look recharged against the Rockets.
Expect for the Pelicans to look recharged against the Rockets.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
out here ⭐️
out here ⭐️
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
LIVE: Willie Green
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s NOLA public school were benefiting is Élan Academy!
Link is now LIVE for how to bid on tonight’s GAMEWORN jersey! Let’s keep helping better our communities kids by bettering their educational experience 🙌🏽🙌🏽
Tonight’s NOLA public school were benefiting is Élan Academy!
Link is now LIVE for how to bid on tonight’s GAMEWORN jersey! Let’s keep helping better our communities kids by bettering their educational experience 🙌🏽🙌🏽
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Now is your chance! Head over to the #Pelicans app for your chance to win!
Now is your chance! Head over to the #Pelicans app for your chance to win!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will finish the game with the most blocks?
Which team will finish the game with the most blocks?
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Soooooo Jaren Jackson Jr listed as “doubtful” on the injury report for tomm. With way these listings usually play out – would have to think real possibility his debut could be Tues night vs Pelicans. – 5:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let's catch up with @ErinESummers before tonight's matchup v. Houston!
Let’s catch up with @ErinESummers before tonight’s matchup v. Houston!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Saturday night hoops in NOLA!
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW & @NBATV
Saturday night hoops in NOLA!
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW & @NBATV
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets hosted the 10th annual Dog Walk this morning at Hermann Park! 🐶
Benefitting the Hermann Park Conservancy, the morning was full of scenic views, adorable moments, and lots of treats.
Thank you to everyone who shared the morning with us!
The Rockets hosted the 10th annual Dog Walk this morning at Hermann Park! 🐶
Benefitting the Hermann Park Conservancy, the morning was full of scenic views, adorable moments, and lots of treats.
Thank you to everyone who shared the morning with us!
