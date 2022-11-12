Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on OKC: 'I'm very excited for the future'

Brandon Rahbar: SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.” Can’t wait for all the national outlets to forget this quote in two days.
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m proud of those guys.I knew we would qualify. I know the guys we have. I’m excited for next summer” SGA on @CanBball qualifying for the @FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/RnPjrB9HRz – 12:23 AM
“I’m proud of those guys.I knew we would qualify. I know the guys we have. I’m excited for next summer” SGA on @CanBball qualifying for the @FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/RnPjrB9HRz – 12:23 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.”
Can’t wait for all the national outlets to forget this quote in two days. – 11:21 PM
SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.”
Can’t wait for all the national outlets to forget this quote in two days. – 11:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.”
Let’s try not to forget this quote, national outlets. – 11:15 PM
SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.”
Let’s try not to forget this quote, national outlets. – 11:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on the new uniforms: “Love them. Love the way they look.” pic.twitter.com/0Uh7YTp5wZ – 11:13 PM
SGA on the new uniforms: “Love them. Love the way they look.” pic.twitter.com/0Uh7YTp5wZ – 11:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eugene Omoruyi made the most of his G-League call up as he led all scorers with 22 points on 8/10 shooting w 5 threes. Said Thunder have been a great spot for him; lots of support from fellow 🇨🇦s Lu Dort (who shares Orangeville Prep ties) and SGA. “They really took me in” pic.twitter.com/zbEX3Eakpy – 11:12 PM
Eugene Omoruyi made the most of his G-League call up as he led all scorers with 22 points on 8/10 shooting w 5 threes. Said Thunder have been a great spot for him; lots of support from fellow 🇨🇦s Lu Dort (who shares Orangeville Prep ties) and SGA. “They really took me in” pic.twitter.com/zbEX3Eakpy – 11:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Team Canada qualifying last night: “I’m proud of those guys. I knew we’d qualify.” – 11:12 PM
SGA on Team Canada qualifying last night: “I’m proud of those guys. I knew we’d qualify.” – 11:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on playing in MSG on Sunday: “There’s a lot of history there for sure. It’ll be fun.” – 11:11 PM
SGA on playing in MSG on Sunday: “There’s a lot of history there for sure. It’ll be fun.” – 11:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team Canada qualifying last night: “I’m proud of those guys. I knew we’d qualify.” – 11:11 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team Canada qualifying last night: “I’m proud of those guys. I knew we’d qualify.” – 11:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said it’s always more fun to play together and to get everybody involved on offense – 11:09 PM
SGA said it’s always more fun to play together and to get everybody involved on offense – 11:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi: 5 made three-pointers tonight
SGA: 5 made total three-pointers in his last 8 games – 10:58 PM
Eugene Omoruyi: 5 made three-pointers tonight
SGA: 5 made total three-pointers in his last 8 games – 10:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “He sees the bigger picture at an elite rate for a young player.” – 10:36 PM
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “He sees the bigger picture at an elite rate for a young player.” – 10:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “His maturity is his strength… He sees the bigger picture… It benefits him and us in terms of the long term.” – 10:36 PM
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “His maturity is his strength… He sees the bigger picture… It benefits him and us in terms of the long term.” – 10:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC young core showed out vs the #7 ranked defense tonight:
SGA: 20 points/3 steals
Poku: 14 points/4 blocks
Giddey: 15 points/9 rebounds
Wiggins: 17 points/7 assists
Dort: 13 points/3-4 from 3
Omoruyi: 22 points/5-6 from 3 (!)
JDub: 10 points/11 assists
Mann: 13 points/2 steals – 10:25 PM
OKC young core showed out vs the #7 ranked defense tonight:
SGA: 20 points/3 steals
Poku: 14 points/4 blocks
Giddey: 15 points/9 rebounds
Wiggins: 17 points/7 assists
Dort: 13 points/3-4 from 3
Omoruyi: 22 points/5-6 from 3 (!)
JDub: 10 points/11 assists
Mann: 13 points/2 steals – 10:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 132, Raptors 113
SGA – 20 pts
Omoruyi – 22 pts
JDub – 10 pts, 11 asts
Giddey – 15 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts
Wiggins – 17 pts
Poku – 14 pts
Mann – 13 pts
Dort – 13 pts
As a team, OKC collected 31 assists on 52 made shots
OKC is now 5-7 in the season – 10:17 PM
FINAL: Thunder 132, Raptors 113
SGA – 20 pts
Omoruyi – 22 pts
JDub – 10 pts, 11 asts
Giddey – 15 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts
Wiggins – 17 pts
Poku – 14 pts
Mann – 13 pts
Dort – 13 pts
As a team, OKC collected 31 assists on 52 made shots
OKC is now 5-7 in the season – 10:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wasn’t the greatest promotional material for SGA to want to leave OKC for Toronto tonight.
Raptors could’ve used a better travel Boucher. – 10:11 PM
Wasn’t the greatest promotional material for SGA to want to leave OKC for Toronto tonight.
Raptors could’ve used a better travel Boucher. – 10:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
A much better quarter by Toronto (in relative terms) but they are still trailing OKC 106-95 to start the fourth, and the Thunder are shooting 59.2 per cent from the floor. SGA with 20 and 4a on 14 shots. VanVleet and Barnes lead Raptors with 15 each on 12 shots each. – 9:51 PM
A much better quarter by Toronto (in relative terms) but they are still trailing OKC 106-95 to start the fourth, and the Thunder are shooting 59.2 per cent from the floor. SGA with 20 and 4a on 14 shots. VanVleet and Barnes lead Raptors with 15 each on 12 shots each. – 9:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA has 3 steals in 5 of 11 games.
And 20+ points in 10 of 11 games. – 9:48 PM
SGA has 3 steals in 5 of 11 games.
And 20+ points in 10 of 11 games. – 9:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shai has made some excellent reads tonight. Such a fun player to watch. He’s finally healthy, fully unleashed, and he’s showing what a lot of us have known for a while: he’s a star. – 9:46 PM
Shai has made some excellent reads tonight. Such a fun player to watch. He’s finally healthy, fully unleashed, and he’s showing what a lot of us have known for a while: he’s a star. – 9:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes so many impossible shots look easy. – 9:44 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes so many impossible shots look easy. – 9:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Every Thunder starter has already scored in double digits with seven to go in the third.
SGA: 14
Poku: 14
Dort: 11
Wiggins: 11
Giddey: 10 – 9:34 PM
Every Thunder starter has already scored in double digits with seven to go in the third.
SGA: 14
Poku: 14
Dort: 11
Wiggins: 11
Giddey: 10 – 9:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If Scottie can keep SGA in front of him for a large part of a possession like he just did, there’s no excuse for his defensive performance elsewhere. – 8:58 PM
If Scottie can keep SGA in front of him for a large part of a possession like he just did, there’s no excuse for his defensive performance elsewhere. – 8:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thunder up 42-32 with 8:26 to play in 2Q on merit. Look faster, bigger and more engaged. Thunders three Canadians (Dort, SGA, Eugene Omoruyi) are a combined 5-of-5 from deep, all on open looks. – 8:43 PM
Thunder up 42-32 with 8:26 to play in 2Q on merit. Look faster, bigger and more engaged. Thunders three Canadians (Dort, SGA, Eugene Omoruyi) are a combined 5-of-5 from deep, all on open looks. – 8:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 29, Raptors 24
SGA w/ 7 points
Dort w/ 11 points – 8:34 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 29, Raptors 24
SGA w/ 7 points
Dort w/ 11 points – 8:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps in OKC to start a weekend full of CanCon. SGA and Dort tonight, Mathurin, Nembhard and Brissett tomorrow. – 8:10 PM
Raps in OKC to start a weekend full of CanCon. SGA and Dort tonight, Mathurin, Nembhard and Brissett tomorrow. – 8:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Wiggins
Poku
Raptors starting lineup:
VanVleet
Trent Jr.
Anunoby
Barnes
Koloko – 7:50 PM
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Wiggins
Poku
Raptors starting lineup:
VanVleet
Trent Jr.
Anunoby
Barnes
Koloko – 7:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Koloko, VanVleet, O.G., Trent jr. and Barnes starting for Raps vs. SGA Thunder. – 7:39 PM
Koloko, VanVleet, O.G., Trent jr. and Barnes starting for Raps vs. SGA Thunder. – 7:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I asked Raptors coach & 🇨🇦men’s national team coach Nick Nurse about SGA & he had plenty of great things to say about him as a 🇨🇦 player & member of the Thunder, but has he ever imagined Shai as a Raptor? “What is it?” Nurse said, “Thou shalt not covet another team’s player?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/GqGUQu2HP7 – 7:20 PM
I asked Raptors coach & 🇨🇦men’s national team coach Nick Nurse about SGA & he had plenty of great things to say about him as a 🇨🇦 player & member of the Thunder, but has he ever imagined Shai as a Raptor? “What is it?” Nurse said, “Thou shalt not covet another team’s player?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/GqGUQu2HP7 – 7:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors PR folks say it’s same old, same old in OKC tonight
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Koloko vs. the SGA/Dorts – 7:11 PM
Raptors PR folks say it’s same old, same old in OKC tonight
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Koloko vs. the SGA/Dorts – 7:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nick Nurse was asked if he’d like the chance to coach Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He went the safe and diplomatic route. pic.twitter.com/v6cup7luvX – 6:45 PM
Nick Nurse was asked if he’d like the chance to coach Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He went the safe and diplomatic route. pic.twitter.com/v6cup7luvX – 6:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala said SGA is one of the best players he’s ever played with – 6:14 PM
Mike Muscala said SGA is one of the best players he’s ever played with – 6:14 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This is new 🤔 The Raptors sit at +400 to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before the trade deadline conveying an implied probability of 20% on @BodogCA 👀 pic.twitter.com/fazbkVEZ3K – 6:05 PM
This is new 🤔 The Raptors sit at +400 to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before the trade deadline conveying an implied probability of 20% on @BodogCA 👀 pic.twitter.com/fazbkVEZ3K – 6:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander frustrated?
🏀 OKC Blue update with the Thundermen down there
🏀 Previewing tonight’s game
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVM4fY pic.twitter.com/WVCjAuhMF7 – 4:55 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander frustrated?
🏀 OKC Blue update with the Thundermen down there
🏀 Previewing tonight’s game
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVM4fY pic.twitter.com/WVCjAuhMF7 – 4:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in ______ this season:
1Q — Luka
2Q — Steph
3Q — KD
4Q — Bane
Clutch — Spida
Isolation — Luka
Transition — SGA
Paint — Jarrett Allen
Pick & Roll — Ja pic.twitter.com/mnHpskYNXg – 12:40 PM
Most points in ______ this season:
1Q — Luka
2Q — Steph
3Q — KD
4Q — Bane
Clutch — Spida
Isolation — Luka
Transition — SGA
Paint — Jarrett Allen
Pick & Roll — Ja pic.twitter.com/mnHpskYNXg – 12:40 PM
More on this storyline
Clemente Almanza: SGA said he liked the City Edition uniforms and said he’d be interested in helping design future Thunder jerseys: “That will be cool, hopefully in the future.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 12, 2022
The rumblings about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander possibly being on the move won’t be going away anytime soon. Not only is the fifth-year guard playing at the kind of All-Star level that is sure to draw interest from most of the league, but the prospect of the Thunder (4-7) having one of the league’s worst records for a third consecutive season remains a very real possibility after No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren went down with a season-ending Lisfranc injury to his right foot in the summer. “You keep hearing that Shai is frustrated with the losing, and so I think that’s the Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about with their interest in Shai this summer,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “But how far do (the Thunder) want to push this (tanking effort)?” -via The Athletic / November 10, 2022
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he wasn’t affected by any questionable ref calls: “They’re humans like us and make mistakes. They make a lot of right calls too.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / November 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.