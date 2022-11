Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on OKC: 'I'm very excited for the future'

This is new 🤔 The Raptors sit at +400 to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before the trade deadline conveying an implied probability of 20% on @BodogCA 👀 pic.twitter.com/fazbkVEZ3K

Mike Muscala said SGA is one of the best players he’s ever played with – 6:14 PM

Nick Nurse was asked if he’d like the chance to coach Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He went the safe and diplomatic route. pic.twitter.com/v6cup7luvX

Raptors PR folks say it’s same old, same old in OKC tonightVanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Koloko vs. the SGA/Dorts – 7:11 PM

I asked Raptors coach & 🇨🇦men’s national team coach Nick Nurse about SGA & he had plenty of great things to say about him as a 🇨🇦 player & member of the Thunder, but has he ever imagined Shai as a Raptor? “What is it?” Nurse said, “Thou shalt not covet another team’s player?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/GqGUQu2HP7

Thunder up 42-32 with 8:26 to play in 2Q on merit. Look faster, bigger and more engaged. Thunders three Canadians (Dort, SGA, Eugene Omoruyi) are a combined 5-of-5 from deep, all on open looks. – 8:43 PM

If Scottie can keep SGA in front of him for a large part of a possession like he just did, there’s no excuse for his defensive performance elsewhere. – 8:58 PM

Every Thunder starter has already scored in double digits with seven to go in the third.SGA: 14Poku: 14Dort: 11Wiggins: 11Giddey: 10 – 9:34 PM

Shai has made some excellent reads tonight. Such a fun player to watch. He’s finally healthy, fully unleashed, and he’s showing what a lot of us have known for a while: he’s a star. – 9:46 PM

A much better quarter by Toronto (in relative terms) but they are still trailing OKC 106-95 to start the fourth, and the Thunder are shooting 59.2 per cent from the floor. SGA with 20 and 4a on 14 shots. VanVleet and Barnes lead Raptors with 15 each on 12 shots each. – 9:51 PM

Wasn’t the greatest promotional material for SGA to want to leave OKC for Toronto tonight.Raptors could’ve used a better travel Boucher. – 10:11 PM

Mark Daigneault on SGA: “His maturity is his strength… He sees the bigger picture… It benefits him and us in terms of the long term.” – 10:36 PM

SGA said it’s always more fun to play together and to get everybody involved on offense – 11:09 PM

SGA on playing in MSG on Sunday: “There’s a lot of history there for sure. It’ll be fun.” – 11:11 PM

Eugene Omoruyi made the most of his G-League call up as he led all scorers with 22 points on 8/10 shooting w 5 threes. Said Thunder have been a great spot for him; lots of support from fellow 🇨🇦s Lu Dort (who shares Orangeville Prep ties) and SGA. “They really took me in” pic.twitter.com/zbEX3Eakpy

SGA on the new uniforms: “Love them. Love the way they look.” pic.twitter.com/0Uh7YTp5wZ

SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.”Let’s try not to forget this quote, national outlets. – 11:15 PM

SGA on this OKC squad: “I’m very excited for the future.”Can’t wait for all the national outlets to forget this quote in two days. – 11:21 PM

“I’m proud of those guys.I knew we would qualify. I know the guys we have. I’m excited for next summer” SGA on @CanBball qualifying for the @FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/RnPjrB9HRz

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.