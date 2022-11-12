Suns picking up Jae Crowder trade conversations

Since Cameron Johnson suffered a meniscus injury that will lead him to be out for one to two months, the Phoenix Suns have began to look again at the trade market of Jae Crowder. The Suns and Crowder have been seeking a trade since the offseason and he’s been away from the team since last season ended. “In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told.
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is questionable again for the Suns tomorrow against the Magic. Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright remain out.
Orlando’s stud rookie Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:59 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On yesterday’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we drew up a few more Jae Crowder trades and talked about the impact of Cam Johnson’s absence for 1-2 months: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/hiOzrJoXlr – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
“Now, does that mean they will find a deal? Obviously they’ve had some impetus to do that. It was bad news when Cam Johnson got hurt, but good news he was able to have a surgery where it was a partial removal as opposed to a repair, which would have meant him being out for the year.” -via RealGM / November 12, 2022
Crowder remains unlikely to return to the Suns if a trade continues to not materialize. “The last time I checked in on it, I was basically told ‘there is no change.’ There’s no effort by the Suns to bring Crowder in,” said Windhorst. “I’ve heard the same thing for what it’s worth,” added Tim Bontemps. -via RealGM / November 12, 2022
“In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told. “Now, does that mean they will find a deal? Obviously they’ve had some impetus to do that. It was bad news when Cam Johnson got hurt, but good news he was able to have a surgery where it was a partial removal as opposed to a repair, which would have meant him being out for the year.” -via ESPN / November 11, 2022
