Suns would want Max Strus for Jae Crowder?

Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a Crowder deal. Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Immanuel Quickley, Knicks, Suns, Max Strus, Jae Crowder, minority ownership in CHA: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 8:09 AM
A few notes on Immanuel Quickley, Knicks, Suns, Max Strus, Jae Crowder, minority ownership in CHA: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 8:09 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Look I’m just throwing this out there:
The next lineup variation I’d try is Strus in starting lineup for Martin
If neither offense or defense has popped, just go all the way into this
Split up Duncan and Max into separate lineups again, Martin plays a comfortable role, etc – 8:23 PM
Look I’m just throwing this out there:
The next lineup variation I’d try is Strus in starting lineup for Martin
If neither offense or defense has popped, just go all the way into this
Split up Duncan and Max into separate lineups again, Martin plays a comfortable role, etc – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Martin and Strus with 11 of Miami’s 13 here early
Butler, Bam, Lowry are 0 of 5 – 7:51 PM
Martin and Strus with 11 of Miami’s 13 here early
Butler, Bam, Lowry are 0 of 5 – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Herro out, Heat starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo.
Martin, who was questionable, is playing tonight. – 7:01 PM
With Herro out, Heat starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo.
Martin, who was questionable, is playing tonight. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. Inactive: Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo. – 7:01 PM
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. Inactive: Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo. – 7:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is questionable again for the Suns tomorrow against the Magic. Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright remain out.
Orlando’s stud rookie Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 5:45 PM
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is questionable again for the Suns tomorrow against the Magic. Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright remain out.
Orlando’s stud rookie Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:59 AM
Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:59 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On yesterday’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we drew up a few more Jae Crowder trades and talked about the impact of Cam Johnson’s absence for 1-2 months: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/hiOzrJoXlr – 12:02 PM
On yesterday’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we drew up a few more Jae Crowder trades and talked about the impact of Cam Johnson’s absence for 1-2 months: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/hiOzrJoXlr – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
Since Cameron Johnson suffered a meniscus injury that will lead him to be out for one to two months, the Phoenix Suns have began to look again at the trade market of Jae Crowder. The Suns and Crowder have been seeking a trade since the offseason and he’s been away from the team since last season ended. “In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told. -via RealGM / November 12, 2022
“Now, does that mean they will find a deal? Obviously they’ve had some impetus to do that. It was bad news when Cam Johnson got hurt, but good news he was able to have a surgery where it was a partial removal as opposed to a repair, which would have meant him being out for the year.” -via RealGM / November 12, 2022
Crowder remains unlikely to return to the Suns if a trade continues to not materialize. “The last time I checked in on it, I was basically told ‘there is no change.’ There’s no effort by the Suns to bring Crowder in,” said Windhorst. “I’ve heard the same thing for what it’s worth,” added Tim Bontemps. -via RealGM / November 12, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Max Strus after shootaround today: “We just need to play with more grit and play harder. Our defense needs to pick up and we understand that, and I think guys take it to heart and we’ll bounce back today. It’s easy because we got some extra motivation today against Boston.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / October 21, 2022
Brady Hawk: Injury report for the Heat: Out- Jimmy Butler Bam Adebayo Tyler Herro Kyle Lowry Max Strus Caleb Martin Omer Yurtseven Victor Oladipo Dewayne Dedmon -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / October 7, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t mind players like Herro and Strus making it known they want starting roles. Adds that he wants players to be ambitious. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / September 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.