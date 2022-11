Suns would want Max Strus for Jae Crowder?

Since Cameron Johnson suffered a meniscus injury that will lead him to be out for one to two months, the Phoenix Suns have began to look again at the trade market of Jae Crowder. The Suns and Crowder have been seeking a trade since the offseason and he’s been away from the team since last season ended. “In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told . -via RealGM / November 12, 2022