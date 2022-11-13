Donovan Mitchell out tonight, will miss first potential game against Rudy Gobert, Wolves

Danny Cunningham: Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are both OUT tonight for the #Cavs.
Source: Twitter @RealDCunningham
Source: Twitter @RealDCunningham
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)
2003: Shaedon Sharpe
2002: Paolo Banchero
2001: Anthony Edwards
2000: Tyrese Haliburton
1999: Luka Doncic
1998: Jayson Tatum
1997: Lauri Markkanen
1996: Donovan Mitchell
1995: Nikola Jokic
1994: Giannis
1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM
BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)
2003: Shaedon Sharpe
2002: Paolo Banchero
2001: Anthony Edwards
2000: Tyrese Haliburton
1999: Luka Doncic
1998: Jayson Tatum
1997: Lauri Markkanen
1996: Donovan Mitchell
1995: Nikola Jokic
1994: Giannis
1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has emerged from the locker room. He is sitting on the bench cheering on the guys and yelling play calls. – 6:14 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has emerged from the locker room. He is sitting on the bench cheering on the guys and yelling play calls. – 6:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade are all out tonight.
Starting lineup is Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love and Evan Mobley against Minnesota. – 5:24 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade are all out tonight.
Starting lineup is Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love and Evan Mobley against Minnesota. – 5:24 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Minnesota:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lamar Stevens
Evan Mobley
Kevin Love
No Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen or Dean Wade.
Cavs Live to discuss! 5:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE – 5:18 PM
#Cavs starters vs. Minnesota:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lamar Stevens
Evan Mobley
Kevin Love
No Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen or Dean Wade.
Cavs Live to discuss! 5:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE – 5:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If DLo does bounce back into resembling the type of player hoped for when the Gobert trade went down, then Finch will deserve credit for staying confident in the original vision — and significant criticism if that original vision proves to have been a bad idea. – 5:01 PM
If DLo does bounce back into resembling the type of player hoped for when the Gobert trade went down, then Finch will deserve credit for staying confident in the original vision — and significant criticism if that original vision proves to have been a bad idea. – 5:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are both OUT tonight for the #Cavs. – 4:48 PM
Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are both OUT tonight for the #Cavs. – 4:48 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Donovan Mitchell, who plays against Rudy Gobert for the first time today, on how he’ll remember the five seasons they spent together in Utah. More here from our interview, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/vPa4igKBlH pic.twitter.com/a6QTwObIHK – 4:35 PM
Donovan Mitchell, who plays against Rudy Gobert for the first time today, on how he’ll remember the five seasons they spent together in Utah. More here from our interview, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/vPa4igKBlH pic.twitter.com/a6QTwObIHK – 4:35 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
The Cavaliers want reps for their Mitchell-Garland backcourt, the Timberwolves need work on their Gobert-Towns tower tandem, while the Jazz are doing fine since trading their two All-Stars. Wolves at Cavs, 5pm ET. nba.com/news/donovan-m… – 3:01 PM
The Cavaliers want reps for their Mitchell-Garland backcourt, the Timberwolves need work on their Gobert-Towns tower tandem, while the Jazz are doing fine since trading their two All-Stars. Wolves at Cavs, 5pm ET. nba.com/news/donovan-m… – 3:01 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I believe in RJ Barrett’s athleticism and ability but his lack of progress in developing a feel for the game is alarming at this point. And he’s not making those like me look very good who advocated him not being moved for Donovan Mitchell. – 2:40 PM
I believe in RJ Barrett’s athleticism and ability but his lack of progress in developing a feel for the game is alarming at this point. And he’s not making those like me look very good who advocated him not being moved for Donovan Mitchell. – 2:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 13 RPR MVP standings (10+ games)
1. Luka Doncic: 17.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 17.0
3. Kevin Durant: 16.6
4. Donovan Mitchell: 14.0
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.5
6. Stephen Curry: 13.5
7. Devin Booker: 12.7
8. Nikola Jokic: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.6
10. Dejounte Murray: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/ATL2StCUGU – 11:05 AM
Nov. 13 RPR MVP standings (10+ games)
1. Luka Doncic: 17.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 17.0
3. Kevin Durant: 16.6
4. Donovan Mitchell: 14.0
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.5
6. Stephen Curry: 13.5
7. Devin Booker: 12.7
8. Nikola Jokic: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.6
10. Dejounte Murray: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/ATL2StCUGU – 11:05 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– Wolves have lost 6 of their last 7
– DLo is shooting 29.4% from 3 over his last 33 games
– KAT tops the league in fouls again
– After being the worst rebounding team in the NBA last year, Wolves add Gobert, and are giving up offensive rebounds more often
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:28 AM
– Wolves have lost 6 of their last 7
– DLo is shooting 29.4% from 3 over his last 33 games
– KAT tops the league in fouls again
– After being the worst rebounding team in the NBA last year, Wolves add Gobert, and are giving up offensive rebounds more often
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:28 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– The numbers behind DLo’s struggles
– Options for a starting 5 change
– KAT foul trouble back w/ a vengeance
– Adding Gobert but allowing more offensive rebounds
– Why Cleveland will be a particularly difficult test on Sunday
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
open.spotify.com/episode/2FA4xv… – 7:42 PM
– The numbers behind DLo’s struggles
– Options for a starting 5 change
– KAT foul trouble back w/ a vengeance
– Adding Gobert but allowing more offensive rebounds
– Why Cleveland will be a particularly difficult test on Sunday
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
open.spotify.com/episode/2FA4xv… – 7:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
– Russell watches the finish
– Bigs in foul trouble (KAT has 26 fouls in last 6 games)
– Rebounding still a major issue even with Gobert
– Guards grabbing zero boards
The issues are many for the Wolves theathletic.com/3845575/2022/1… – 1:10 PM
– Russell watches the finish
– Bigs in foul trouble (KAT has 26 fouls in last 6 games)
– Rebounding still a major issue even with Gobert
– Guards grabbing zero boards
The issues are many for the Wolves theathletic.com/3845575/2022/1… – 1:10 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant tossing halfcourt alley-oops against the Gobert-less Wolves defense. – 11:47 PM
Morant tossing halfcourt alley-oops against the Gobert-less Wolves defense. – 11:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves allowed opponents to getting an offensive rebound on 28.1% of their own missed shots last season — worst in the NBA.
This season they added Rudy Gobert and have given up 29% — and that’s before tonight, where they’ve given up 12 offensive rebounds thru 3 quarters. – 11:33 PM
The Wolves allowed opponents to getting an offensive rebound on 28.1% of their own missed shots last season — worst in the NBA.
This season they added Rudy Gobert and have given up 29% — and that’s before tonight, where they’ve given up 12 offensive rebounds thru 3 quarters. – 11:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Just brutal timing for Towns and Gobert to have their worst fouling nights tonight and Wendesday when Naz Reid has been out. – 10:52 PM
Just brutal timing for Towns and Gobert to have their worst fouling nights tonight and Wendesday when Naz Reid has been out. – 10:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
KAT became a much bigger problem for the Grizzlies when Gobert went out. – 10:06 PM
KAT became a much bigger problem for the Grizzlies when Gobert went out. – 10:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This will be interesting because KAT always dominates Adams in the 1-on-1 matchup. With Gobert out, Adams has to guard him – 10:03 PM
This will be interesting because KAT always dominates Adams in the 1-on-1 matchup. With Gobert out, Adams has to guard him – 10:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert has been called for illegal screens a lot this season. Can’t afford those. – 10:00 PM
Gobert has been called for illegal screens a lot this season. Can’t afford those. – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Didn’t think that was a travel on Rudy Gobert. Legal step thru and pivot foot never got put back down. – 9:51 PM
Didn’t think that was a travel on Rudy Gobert. Legal step thru and pivot foot never got put back down. – 9:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizz vs T’Wolves. MInnesota: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 9:31 PM
Your starters for Grizz vs T’Wolves. MInnesota: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 9:31 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Donovan Mitchell unplugged, at @TheAthletic: On his sensational Cavs start, the Jazz finish and his summer of silence that came before it, the Knicks deal, Rudy Gobert reunion on Sunday and more
theathletic.com/3819777/2022/1… – 10:56 AM
Donovan Mitchell unplugged, at @TheAthletic: On his sensational Cavs start, the Jazz finish and his summer of silence that came before it, the Knicks deal, Rudy Gobert reunion on Sunday and more
theathletic.com/3819777/2022/1… – 10:56 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It’s been a tough week in Wolves land, but all is not lost.
From better ball movement to Gobert playing with force and Russell hitting some shots, it’s time to look for a few signs of hope in an ugly start. theathletic.com/3817713/2022/1… – 9:24 AM
It’s been a tough week in Wolves land, but all is not lost.
From better ball movement to Gobert playing with force and Russell hitting some shots, it’s time to look for a few signs of hope in an ugly start. theathletic.com/3817713/2022/1… – 9:24 AM
More on this storyline
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list Jarrett Allen (left ankle), Donovan Mitchell (right ankle) and Dean Wade (right knee) all as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Minnesota. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 12, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, who was limping slightly in the locker room following the game last night, is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow with a right ankle strain. Jarrett Allen (left ankle soreness) and Dean Wade (right knee soreness) are also QUESTIONABLE. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 12, 2022
Tim MacMahon: The struggling Timberwolves’ next stop is Cleveland, where Rudy Gobert will see Donovan Mitchell for the first time since their Utah run ended. Gobert on the reunion with his former co-star: -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / November 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.