Grizzlies 47, Wizards 38: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Bradley Beal (reconditioning) is officially OUT tonight vs. Grizzlies as are Taj Gibson (neck, cervical strain) and Delon Wright (Grade 2 hamstring strain).Kyle Kuzma (non-Covid illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (groin) are not on the injury report and good to go. – 12:34 PM

The Wizards’ injury report for their game tonight against the Grizzlies lists only three players, all of whom will not play: Bradley Beal (return to competition conditioning), Taj Gibson (neck strain) and Delon Wright (hamstring strain). – 1:10 PM

The Grizzlies’ injury report lists Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot surgery recovery) and Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) as doubtful to play tonight in Washington. Danny Green (left knee) and Ziaire Williams (right knee) are out. – 1:12 PM

🚨 I spoke with Coach Mike Williams, Kris Dunn, and Johnny Davis after the W. Go-Go now (3-1). The Capital City Go-Go has something special brewing.

Bradley Beal has been declared officially OUT for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies as he reconditions following health and safety protocols. – 1:17 PM

New AP Top 25 is out after the Pac-12 went all Pac-12 last night.7. USC10. Utah12. Oregon15. Washington16. UCLA25. Oregon StateIt’ll be 10 at 12, 7 at 16 in what is a huge night for the Pac-12. – 1:50 PM

just some wholesome content for Kid's Day today 🥹

The legacy All-Stars in the West are in big trouble. Desmond Bane, SGA, Markkanen, and Fox are coming for you. – 2:58 PM

An interesting stat from the Wizards’ postgame notes last night: Kristaps Porziņģis has played a total of 29 regular-season games in his Wizards tenure and has scored in double figures in all 29 of them. – 3:18 PM

If the Washington Wizards win today, they would improve to 8-6. It would mark the fourth time in the last 17 seasons (including this one) that the Wizards have had a winning record through the first 14 games of a season. – 3:29 PM

Johnny Davis is here at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Grizzlies going through pregame prep. He’s been with the Go-Go lately. – 4:01 PM

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are both OUT for the Grizzlies tonight vs. the Wizards. – 4:40 PM

One minute preview of Wizards-Grizzlies (6 pm on @NBCSWashington) as Rui Hachimura warms up on the court.🏀both teams missing stars🏀3PT carryover🏀rebounding battle

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are inactive tonight against the Wizards. John Konchar and Tyus Jones are starting in their places. Jaren Jackson Jr. also out. – 5:52 PM

THEY GONE LOVE US FOR THAT AMBITION 🗣️

No Ja Morant tonight, but I can confirm that his dad is in the building to watch the game here in DC. #BigMemphis

Deni Avdija with 3 quick buckets in the first 4 minutes as he is finishing at the rim. – 6:18 PM

Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams with two fouls in the first quarter could make things interesting. – 6:33 PM

Wizards 23, Grizzlies 19 after Q1.Morris leads with 7p, Avdija has 6p after a really nice start for himself. – 6:36 PM

Wizards lead the Grizzlies 23-19 at the end of the 1st quarter. Monte Morris leads all scorers with 7 pts. Both teams shooting sub-40%. – 6:36 PM

Grizzlies really struggling to score without Bane or Morant available.They scored 19 points in that first quarter, shot 1-6 from 3 and Washington never committed a foul.Dillon Brooks 1-7 to start. – 6:36 PM

The Washington Wizards lead the Memphis Grizzlies after one-quarter of play. #DcAboveAll 23 #BigMemphis 19Monte Morris leads the team with the 7 on (3/3) shooting. – 6:37 PM

If you can convince them to sit out Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson this Grizzlies team is fairly easy to guard. Look for more opponents to try this strategy. – 6:43 PM

Kennedy Chandler is doing exactly what the Grizz want him to do. Playing fast and aggressive. – 6:48 PM

