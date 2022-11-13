Grizzlies 47, Wizards 38: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-4) play against the Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 47, Washington Wizards 38 (Q2 04:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The wizards are back to shooting the basketball like the wizards lol – 6:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
work work work. you know KC got that work.
@Kennedy Chandler | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/opbLMHs116 – 6:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kennedy Chandler is doing exactly what the Grizz want him to do. Playing fast and aggressive. – 6:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If you can convince them to sit out Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson this Grizzlies team is fairly easy to guard. Look for more opponents to try this strategy. – 6:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-4 after the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/yzbX8PKuX7 – 6:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
⚪️🔵🔵🔵
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/nxDSwGe1Bx – 6:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Memphis Grizzlies after one-quarter of play.
#DcAboveAll 23
#BigMemphis 19
Monte Morris leads the team with the 7 on (3/3) shooting. – 6:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies really struggling to score without Bane or Morant available.
They scored 19 points in that first quarter, shot 1-6 from 3 and Washington never committed a foul.
Dillon Brooks 1-7 to start. – 6:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Grizzlies 23-19 at the end of the 1st quarter. Monte Morris leads all scorers with 7 pts. Both teams shooting sub-40%. – 6:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards 23, Grizzlies 19 after Q1.
Morris leads with 7p, Avdija has 6p after a really nice start for himself. – 6:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams with two fouls in the first quarter could make things interesting. – 6:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with 3 quick buckets in the first 4 minutes as he is finishing at the rim. – 6:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
No Ja Morant tonight, but I can confirm that his dad is in the building to watch the game here in DC. #BigMemphis – 6:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THEY GONE LOVE US FOR THAT AMBITION 🗣️
HIT THE RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN. pic.twitter.com/YxJip3EV1s – 6:00 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
A night at the office! 🏀🎤✨
Postgame with Ja Morant & the Grizzlies, 🐐Doris & Marc, & Papa Towns & Tee Morant. pic.twitter.com/C0yBxCTMay – 5:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Washington Wizards
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/cDJZRM4U1n – 5:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are inactive tonight against the Wizards. John Konchar and Tyus Jones are starting in their places. Jaren Jackson Jr. also out. – 5:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to get to work.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/UJFgRjxn8a – 5:50 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Officially out for Memphis today:
Ja Morant (ankle soreness)
Desmond Bane (toe soreness) – 5:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
makin’ memories 💙
Kid’s Day x @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/hY955peW06 – 5:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tech rooks.
@Kennedy Chandler | @Jake LaRavia pic.twitter.com/V2jK5IwNZu – 5:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
A young fan made Jordan Schakel custom Patrick shoes (@jordanschakel). Special moments like this show how great this league is. pic.twitter.com/qAtsuWQzhZ – 5:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute preview of Wizards-Grizzlies (6 pm on @NBCSWashington) as Rui Hachimura warms up on the court.
🏀both teams missing stars
🏀3PT carryover
🏀rebounding battle pic.twitter.com/ioibJFZR9M – 5:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
rollin’ with these 5 to start 🗣️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/gpb9LLPDwp – 5:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are both OUT for the Grizzlies tonight vs. the Wizards. – 4:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
sunday best 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/EkVBsjtu5p – 4:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis is here at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Grizzlies going through pregame prep. He’s been with the Go-Go lately. – 4:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
If the Washington Wizards win today, they would improve to 8-6. It would mark the fourth time in the last 17 seasons (including this one) that the Wizards have had a winning record through the first 14 games of a season. – 3:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
An interesting stat from the Wizards’ postgame notes last night: Kristaps Porziņģis has played a total of 29 regular-season games in his Wizards tenure and has scored in double figures in all 29 of them. – 3:18 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The legacy All-Stars in the West are in big trouble. Desmond Bane, SGA, Markkanen, and Fox are coming for you. – 2:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
just some wholesome content for Kid’s Day today 🥹
pull up to @CapitalOneArena for our Kid’s Day game, presented by @ticketmaster ⬇️ – 2:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
New AP Top 25 is out after the Pac-12 went all Pac-12 last night.
7. USC
10. Utah
12. Oregon
15. Washington
16. UCLA
25. Oregon State
It’ll be 10 at 12, 7 at 16 in what is a huge night for the Pac-12. – 1:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets recalled Trevor Hudgins and TyTy Washington from RGV. Vipers don’t play until Thursday – 1:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets have recalled Trevor Hudgins and TyTy Washington Jr. from @RGVVipers – 1:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has been declared officially OUT for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies as he reconditions following health and safety protocols. – 1:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s injury report 👇
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/UNkjIEkRC5 – 1:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
🚨 I spoke with Coach Mike Williams, Kris Dunn, and Johnny Davis after the W. Go-Go now (3-1). My thoughts and insights are in the article below. The Capital City Go-Go has something special brewing. medium.com/@Wayne Cole/go-… – 1:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Grizzlies’ injury report lists Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot surgery recovery) and Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) as doubtful to play tonight in Washington. Danny Green (left knee) and Ziaire Williams (right knee) are out. – 1:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ injury report for their game tonight against the Grizzlies lists only three players, all of whom will not play: Bradley Beal (return to competition conditioning), Taj Gibson (neck strain) and Delon Wright (hamstring strain). – 1:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Battle on the block 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/tiMD29PtFx – 1:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (reconditioning) is officially OUT tonight vs. Grizzlies as are Taj Gibson (neck, cervical strain) and Delon Wright (Grade 2 hamstring strain).
Kyle Kuzma (non-Covid illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (groin) are not on the injury report and good to go. – 12:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Wrapping up the season series with Memphis tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 12:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
All y’alls: Join me on Monday at noon Eastern/9 Pacific for a live Q&A on the NBA and D.C. sports. Anything on the Association, the Commanders, Wizards, Nats, Caps and more. Look forward to it!
bit.ly/3UHk0Y1 – 12:00 PM
