Grizzlies vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Grizzlies vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Grizzlies vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 13, 2022- by

By |

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $13,599,015 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $21,714,464 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Kristaps Porzingis throws down his signature one handed put back dunk 🦄
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Mx8o2FijBs2:10 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home