Heat to waive Dru Smith, sign Orlando Robinson to vacated two-way spot

Ira Winderman: Heat are waiving Dru Smith and plan to sign G League center Orlando Robinson, another sign that Omer Yurtseven is expected to miss extensive time. Robinson will receive the two-way deal held by Smith.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat waive Dru Smith, add center Orlando Robinson on two-way contract amid Omer Yurtseven injury doubt. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Robinson, undrafted out of Fresno State in June, had been averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds on .541 shooting for Heat’s G League affiliate. – 12:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson is expected to be with the Heat in time for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns. – 11:54 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s new emergency center will be Orlando Robinson, who averaged 19.4 PPG and 8.4 RPG at Fresno State last year and flashed in summer league. Gets 2 way deal, replacing guard Dru Smith. Depth at center suffered with impending surgery for Omer Y, as our @Anthony Chiang reported. – 11:37 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat have waived Dru Smith and are in process of giving a two-way to Orlando Robinson. – 11:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat are waiving Dru Smith and plan to sign G League center Orlando Robinson, another sign that Omer Yurtseven is expected to miss extensive time. Robinson will receive the two-way deal held by Smith. – 11:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler. Inactive tonight are Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith. So Jamal Cain will be active upon his return from G League. – 7:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) added to Heat’s injury report for Saturday vs. Hornets as questionable, which remains the case with Tyler Herro (ankle). Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) remain out. With Dru Smith now off to the G League. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat listing Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Tyler Herro (sprained left ankle) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.
Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith have been ruled out.
Jamal Cain coming in from G League to provide frontcourt depth. – 4:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is sending two-way contract guard Dru Smith to its G League affiliate and are bringing two-way contract forward Jamal Cain to Miami. Cain is expected to be available for tomorrow’s Heat game vs. Hornets. – 4:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jamal Cain is coming back to Miami, and Dru Smith is headed to Sioux Falls. Cain will be available tomorrow night vs. Charlotte. – 4:11 PM
Ira Winderman: The Heat have sent Dru Smith to their G League affiliate and are bringing Jamal Cain back from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in time for Saturday’s game. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 11, 2022
Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. -via NBA.com / October 13, 2022
Shams Charania: The Miami Heat are signing guard Dru Smith to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Smith, in his second season in the Heat system, had a 15-point preseason performance on Monday and makes the team’s roster out of camp. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 13, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Dewayne Dedmon (Plantar fasciitis) also out tonight. So Yurtseven and Dedmon both out, which means Orlando Robinson could play extended minutes vs. Nets. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / October 6, 2022
