Jazz 49, 76ers 42: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (10-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (7-7) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022
Utah Jazz 49, Philadelphia 76ers 42 (Q2 03:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
If I had a nickel for every time the broadcast crew has mistaken one of Jarred Vanderbilt or Jordan Clarkson for the other on this road trip, I too could afford to burn Twitter to the ground. – 8:30 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards beat the shorthanded Grizzlies 102-92, and that’s the fourth straight win for the Wiz. They’re 8-6 now.
Porzingis: 25p
Avdija: 21p
Kuzma: 9p,11r
The Wiz had a new season high 19 three’s — 24 hours after setting a season high w/ 16 3’s vs. Utah. – 8:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Jazz are really fun to watch. Will Hardy spoke before the game about this group enjoying the way they are playing and how they are surprising people, and it shines through in how they play. – 8:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Still time to go in this one, but the Sixers are minus-41 in their 30 non-Embiid minutes the last three games.
No James Harden really hurts you there, but man, that’s not even close to competitive. – 8:25 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This was a heckuva four days for the Washington Wizards. Handle Mavs, Jazz, and Grizzlies. None of them particularly stressful – 8:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson got up and tapped Joel Embiid on the chest, like “yeah, you got me, big guy” after Embiid blocked him to the floor – 8:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wizards have won 4 in a row, all without Bradley Beal.
3 of the wins were vs Mavs, Jazz, Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/lj4x2Lb7tC – 8:24 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle has 3 steals in his first 9 minutes (!) tonight (plus at least a few deflections/near steals) 👀 – 8:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Montrezl Harrell checking in for Paul Reed after this timeout. Reed has struggled a lot over the last three games, and while he made some hustle plays in the last few possessions, that baseline airball seems to have been a straw (for now, at least). – 8:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the rebound
ᵗʰᵉ ᵗᵘʳⁿᵒᵛᵉʳ
🆃🅷🅴 🅱🅻🅾🅲🅺
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/tzwVmFy8rM – 8:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler with 5 rebounds and 3 blocks in 7:42 of court time. And Beasley up to 7p now, as he drills a 3 that puts the Jazz up 45-34 with 7:15 left 2Q. – 8:19 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Kelly Olynyk jogging thru the entire Sixers team to get a putback dunk. pic.twitter.com/PN5hSEr3Cu – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are shooting 1-for-7 on threes and trail 45-34 to the Jazz with 7:15 left in the half – 8:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz take advantage of the minutes Embiid has to sit. A Beasley 3 gives Utah a 45-34 lead. Walker Kessler as he has done several times this season has changed the game defensively. He’s got five rebounds and three blocked shots – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jazz lead stretches to 45-34 after Beasley hits a 3. Not a good stretch for the Sixers with Embiid off the floor #analysis – 8:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Jazz first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/dAnorz5jVq – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid playing the whole first quarter means the Sixers are going with an all-bench start to the second: Melton, Milton, House, Niang and Reed. – 8:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 30, Sixers 26. Beasley with a fading jumper in the corner at the horn. He’s been shooting it well lately. Utah’s scoring in good shape again, despite 6 TOs and 0 FB points. 9 assists, 14-7 reb advantage, 4-10 on 3s has helped. Sixers just 1-6 from deep. – 8:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
End of 1: Utah 30, Philadelphia 26
Markkanen leads the Jazz with 8, and Sexton has 6 off the bench. – 8:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jazz lead 30-26 after one quarter Malik Beasley’s jumper at the buzzer. Embiid has 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. – 8:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid in Q1 last night:
14 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Embiid in Q1 tonight:
13 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Last night, Joel talked about making sure all players – on both teams – felt his presence early. Accomplished. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jazz 30, Sixers 26 after Beasley buries the jumper at the buzzer. Embiid has 13-3-3 on 4-of-9 shooting. Jazz have the edge in 3-point shooting (4-of-10 vs. 1-of-6), rebounding (14-7), second-chance points (10-2) and bench points (13-2). – 8:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Malik Beasley beats the first quarter buzzer and the Jazz lead the Sixers 30-26….embiid dominating offensively but Utah has made shots so far. On to the second quarter – 8:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
On the second night of a back-to-back and having played 40 minutes on the front end, Embiid played all 12 minutes of the first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 30-26 after 1Q. Jazz dominating the glass, but Embiid just tough to stop… he has 13 already. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was great defense by Walker Kessler on Joel Embiid. Kessler is pretty good. – 8:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Over the last two seasons Tyrese Maxey is shooting 61.5% (48-78) on corner 3s. It’s on a relatively low volume, but last year only one player in the league took over 50 corner 3pta and made a higher percentage than Maxey (Bryn Forbes, 57.7% vs 57.6% for Maxey). – 8:07 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This ball movement from the Jazz is pure. pic.twitter.com/6G37cmhfxO – 8:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed about to come in for Embiid. Three games in a row Reed gets those first minutes. – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I forget who pointed it out, or I would give them credit, but someone said Walker Kessler and Will Hardy look like brothers and it’s all I see now when I watch the Jazz. – 8:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One day after setting a new season-high for 3s vs. the Jazz, the Wizards have set a new season-high vs. the Grizzlies. 18 and counting. – 8:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Okynyk’s foul is, as suspected, changed to a flagrant for not allowing the landing space. He has two personals. Jazz go small with a frontcourt of Markkanen, Gay, and Beasley. – 8:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:57 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Sixers 21-19 – 8:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Olynyk hit Joel with the landing zone flagrant. Embiid looks like he’s in some pain landing on his foot. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kelly Olynyk went under Embiid’s foot on a jumper. Big fella went down holding his ankle. Flagrant 1. 2 shots and ball. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Will be curious to see how much Melton handles the ball once he checks in. Sixers have been working with him on initiating more sets since Harden’s injury, which would also give Maxey more opportunity to play off the ball when they’re on the floor together. – 7:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
I don’t understand that foul call on Olynyk other than Embiid being mad he didn’t get one on the previous shot. – 7:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 William “Speedy” Morris 🔔
@TISSOT | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/0mb5aV2tWh – 7:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
around the 📯 for this @Lauri Markkanen triple
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yqyJkKjyF0 – 7:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 13-6 early. That possession with at the 9 minute mark was beautiful… again, just awesome passing to get the open look.
The other thing so far: ORebs. 4 so far, 8 2nd chance pts. – 7:47 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz jump out to a 13-6 lead forcing a Doc Rivers timeout with 7:56 left in the 1st.
Markkanen has 8 points and the Jazz have already shot 8 threes, making 3. – 7:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz’s ball movement and Vando’s early energy (4r already) have been big in the early going. They lead the Sixers 13-6, with 7:56 left 1Q. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quick timeout by Doc as the Jazz have already put up eight 3s, including that make by Clarkson to give Utah a 13-6 lead. Lauri Markkanen, one of the pleasant individual surprises of the early season, also already has eight points. – 7:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Early timeout from Philly. The Jazz have buried three threes early and have a 13-6 advantage. Lauri Markkanen has eight early – 7:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Know it’s early, but the Sixers missed a chance to challenge an Embiid 3-point play opportunity. Instead, gets called a charge for Embiid’s first foul when Olynyk’s foot was clearly in the circle. – 7:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
new court, who dis?
@cryptocom | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/vM87jI8QrY – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers missed a spot to challenge there — Olynyk’s foot clearly inside the circle on the foul call on Embiid – 7:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen has more FGAs in the first 4 minutes tonight than he did in the 1H last night. A quick 8p. – 7:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
welcome to the city of #BrotherlyLove. 🔔
@cryptocom pic.twitter.com/zchEBaU21Q – 7:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris needs three three-point attempts to reach 2,800 for his career. #Sixers – 7:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid needs five made shots to tie Steve Mix for 15th on the #Sixers all-time made shots list at 2,893. – 7:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
11 ✨ 00 ✨ 23 ✨ 8 ✨ 41
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/JyIG6Fwgav – 7:28 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
warming up with @Joel Embiid:
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/167osod7OU – 7:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a season-high in scoring for the third game in a row.
Had 12 points vs. Mavs, 13 points vs. Jazz, and now has 15 points at *halftime* against the Grizzlies. – 7:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Same Sixers starters for tonight’s game against Utah: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker, Embiid
De’Anthony Melton will play after missing last night’s game with back stiffness. – 7:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle gets the start again tonight. Joel Embiid is going to play, as expected #Sixers – 7:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @Matisse Thybulle
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/0IeehgS7jK – 7:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has started his warmup routine before Sixers-Jazz: pic.twitter.com/YH2q8Bod26 – 6:46 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)
2003: Shaedon Sharpe
2002: Paolo Banchero
2001: Anthony Edwards
2000: Tyrese Haliburton
1999: Luka Doncic
1998: Jayson Tatum
1997: Lauri Markkanen
1996: Donovan Mitchell
1995: Nikola Jokic
1994: Giannis
1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Last stop of the road trip 📍
Jazz Pregame at 5 PM on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/90QrC5oar6 – 6:31 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I’m off today, .@MillerStrib is dusting off his basketball writing muscles from his time in Utah and covering for me tonight. Fitting he gets a game involving two former Jazz All-Stars. – 6:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
new threads. 🪡
@cryptocom | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/XqThfpLODF – 5:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the plan remains for Joel Embiid to play tonight. – 5:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid to play, but doesn’t know for sure yet. – 5:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
First look at the Sixers’ new City Edition court and scoreboard makeover.
They’re debuting it tonight vs Utah. pic.twitter.com/vdBRyGi81f – 5:08 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Donovan Mitchell, who plays against Rudy Gobert for the first time today, on how he’ll remember the five seasons they spent together in Utah. More here from our interview, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/vPa4igKBlH pic.twitter.com/a6QTwObIHK – 4:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah opens as a 2-point road underdog Saturday night at Oregon. – 3:58 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
The Cavaliers want reps for their Mitchell-Garland backcourt, the Timberwolves need work on their Gobert-Towns tower tandem, while the Jazz are doing fine since trading their two All-Stars. Wolves at Cavs, 5pm ET. nba.com/news/donovan-m… – 3:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/mjKibHWQ4W – 3:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
#OnThisDay in 1979, Dawkins destroyed the backboard with a huge slam.
@NJMIns | @Darryl Dawkins pic.twitter.com/4tlMOkiohZ – 2:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
New AP Top 25 is out after the Pac-12 went all Pac-12 last night.
7. USC
10. Utah
12. Oregon
15. Washington
16. UCLA
25. Oregon State
It’ll be 10 at 12, 7 at 16 in what is a huge night for the Pac-12. – 1:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No reason to worry that the Knicks will give up the franchise record for points surrendered — 169 by Philadelphia in 1962. Gilgeous-Alexander is very good and has 28 in the 3rd but don’t see him getting 100 today. – 1:50 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In the 4 games without James Harden the 76ers have the 29th ranked offense and the 2nd ranked defense in the NBA
They are 26th in halfcourt offense at just 89.8 pts per and playing 84% of possessions in the halfcourt. – 1:39 PM
