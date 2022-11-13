Jazz vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Utah Jazz are spending $14,433,788 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $25,409,629 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
