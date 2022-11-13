Joel Embiid: 'Some days I can't lift my arm up'

When asked after the win against the Hawks if he will play the following day against the Utah Jazz, he said he plans to play. Later, he was asked about his leg after falling in the second quarter and walking gingerly (but remaining in the game). He said that it was his ankle, which felt “pretty sore” after the game, and also addressed some concerns about his shoulder. “I don’t know what happened. But some days I can’t lift my arm up. And when I go block shots, I really feel it,” the Sixers superstar said. “I don’t know what’s going on. But it’s whatever.”
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid tweaked his ankle: “I plan on playing but I’m going to see how it reacts tomorrow. It’s pretty sore.”
He also kept grabbing his shoulder: “I don’t know what happened but some days I can’t lift my arm up. When I block shots, I really feel it. I don’t what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/beUK8tIdBM – 11:29 PM
Joel Embiid tweaked his ankle: “I plan on playing but I’m going to see how it reacts tomorrow. It’s pretty sore.”
He also kept grabbing his shoulder: “I don’t know what happened but some days I can’t lift my arm up. When I block shots, I really feel it. I don’t what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/beUK8tIdBM – 11:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid on his shoulder: “I don’t know what happened, but some days, I can’t lift my arm up.” The big fella discusses why he’s grabbing at his shoulder after the win tonight. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/12/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:27 PM
Joel Embiid on his shoulder: “I don’t know what happened, but some days, I can’t lift my arm up.” The big fella discusses why he’s grabbing at his shoulder after the win tonight. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/12/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid on wearing tape on his shoulder: “I don’t know what happened. Some days, I can’t lift my arm up. When I go block shots, I really feel it. I don’t know what’s going on. But, it’s whatever.” – 11:22 PM
Embiid on wearing tape on his shoulder: “I don’t know what happened. Some days, I can’t lift my arm up. When I go block shots, I really feel it. I don’t know what’s going on. But, it’s whatever.” – 11:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid on whether he’ll play tomorrow night: “Yup. I guess. I mean, right now, yeah, I plan on planning, unless, we’ll see.” – 11:18 PM
Embiid on whether he’ll play tomorrow night: “Yup. I guess. I mean, right now, yeah, I plan on planning, unless, we’ll see.” – 11:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on the sharp start to his 42-point night: “Just trying to set the tone, send a message to my teammates and to the opposition … letting everybody know, including my teammates and the coaches, [how] the game is going to go tonight.” – 11:18 PM
Joel Embiid on the sharp start to his 42-point night: “Just trying to set the tone, send a message to my teammates and to the opposition … letting everybody know, including my teammates and the coaches, [how] the game is going to go tonight.” – 11:18 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid said he plans to play tomorrow, though his left ankle is “pretty sore” — had tape on it at the podium.
Embiid also said he’s sometimes not been able to lift his right arm up. Unsure what the issue is with his shoulder, but sometimes feels it when blocking shots. – 11:14 PM
Joel Embiid said he plans to play tomorrow, though his left ankle is “pretty sore” — had tape on it at the podium.
Embiid also said he’s sometimes not been able to lift his right arm up. Unsure what the issue is with his shoulder, but sometimes feels it when blocking shots. – 11:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he feels much better than he did when he came back Monday against Phoenix after missing three games last week with an illness. Embiid has said a bunch of times his wind gets better fastest by playing games, and he played 40 tonight and was dominant throughout. – 11:14 PM
Joel Embiid said he feels much better than he did when he came back Monday against Phoenix after missing three games last week with an illness. Embiid has said a bunch of times his wind gets better fastest by playing games, and he played 40 tonight and was dominant throughout. – 11:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid said he plans to play tomorrow against the Utah Jazz. He missed the first game of the Sixers’ first back-to-back this season. – 11:09 PM
Joel Embiid said he plans to play tomorrow against the Utah Jazz. He missed the first game of the Sixers’ first back-to-back this season. – 11:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid says that he plans on playing tomorrow night against the Jazz. – 11:09 PM
Joel Embiid says that he plans on playing tomorrow night against the Jazz. – 11:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid asked if he’s going to play tomorrow vs. Utah.
“I plan on playing, unless, we’ll see” – 11:08 PM
Embiid asked if he’s going to play tomorrow vs. Utah.
“I plan on playing, unless, we’ll see” – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Three elite performances tonight:
Tatum — 43/10/3 on 50.0 FG%
Embiid — 42/10/6 on 56.0 FG%
Doncic — 42/13/10 on 59.1 FG%
Start. Bench. Cut. pic.twitter.com/oKl94zIDs2 – 11:07 PM
Three elite performances tonight:
Tatum — 43/10/3 on 50.0 FG%
Embiid — 42/10/6 on 56.0 FG%
Doncic — 42/13/10 on 59.1 FG%
Start. Bench. Cut. pic.twitter.com/oKl94zIDs2 – 11:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sam Cassell, asked about Joel Embiid grabbing his shoulder, “Well, Joel grabs everything.” – 10:25 PM
Sam Cassell, asked about Joel Embiid grabbing his shoulder, “Well, Joel grabs everything.” – 10:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Let’s correct that: Sixers beat Hawks, 121-109. They are 6-7.
Huge Embiid game: 42, 10 and 6. Big scoring nights for Maxey and Harris. Sixers shot 56 percent from the field.
One negative is they had a real chance to win comfortably. 39 minutes for Embiid, back-to-back tomorrow. – 10:15 PM
Let’s correct that: Sixers beat Hawks, 121-109. They are 6-7.
Huge Embiid game: 42, 10 and 6. Big scoring nights for Maxey and Harris. Sixers shot 56 percent from the field.
One negative is they had a real chance to win comfortably. 39 minutes for Embiid, back-to-back tomorrow. – 10:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Way more interesting than it should have been in the 4th, and that might hurt the Sixers in the second half of the back to back tomorrow, but 42 Embiid points and a W is always good phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-hawk… – 10:08 PM
Way more interesting than it should have been in the 4th, and that might hurt the Sixers in the second half of the back to back tomorrow, but 42 Embiid points and a W is always good phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-hawk… – 10:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 121-109, atoning (a tiny bit) for their dreadful offensive showing in Atlanta. Win improves the Sixers to 6-7 on the season.
Embiid had 42/10/6 in the win, needing just 25 shots to do so. Maxey added 26/9 on 10-18 shooting. Sixers shot 65.5% inside the 3pt line – 10:07 PM
Final: Sixers win 121-109, atoning (a tiny bit) for their dreadful offensive showing in Atlanta. Win improves the Sixers to 6-7 on the season.
Embiid had 42/10/6 in the win, needing just 25 shots to do so. Maxey added 26/9 on 10-18 shooting. Sixers shot 65.5% inside the 3pt line – 10:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid tonight:
42 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
13-16 FT
Only Wilt and AI have more 40-point games for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/iwPIscq0gb – 10:07 PM
Embiid tonight:
42 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
13-16 FT
Only Wilt and AI have more 40-point games for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/iwPIscq0gb – 10:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid splashes a 3 in John Collins eye at the shot clock buzzer. He’ll finish the night with 42/10/6. Sixers win 121-109. – 10:06 PM
Embiid splashes a 3 in John Collins eye at the shot clock buzzer. He’ll finish the night with 42/10/6. Sixers win 121-109. – 10:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL: Sixers 121, Hawks 109
Young 27p/11a
DJM 23p/8r/7a
Capela 14p/15r
Embiid 42p/10r – 10:06 PM
FINAL: Sixers 121, Hawks 109
Young 27p/11a
DJM 23p/8r/7a
Capela 14p/15r
Embiid 42p/10r – 10:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 121, Hawks 109. That got unnecessarily dicey after the Sixers built a 27-point lead, but they made enough shots in the final minutes to hold on. Embiid with 42-10-6. Maxey with 26 and 8. Sixers shot 55.7 percent and scored 34 (!) points off 19 Atlanta turnovers. – 10:06 PM
FINAL: Sixers 121, Hawks 109. That got unnecessarily dicey after the Sixers built a 27-point lead, but they made enough shots in the final minutes to hold on. Embiid with 42-10-6. Maxey with 26 and 8. Sixers shot 55.7 percent and scored 34 (!) points off 19 Atlanta turnovers. – 10:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 121, Hawks 107.
Philly and Atlanta split this home-and-home series, and the Sixers improve to 6-7 on the season – with a chance to get back to .500 tomorrow night here against Utah.
Joel Embiid had 42-10-6 for Philly, while Trae Young had 27-11 for Atlanta. – 10:06 PM
Final: Sixers 121, Hawks 107.
Philly and Atlanta split this home-and-home series, and the Sixers improve to 6-7 on the season – with a chance to get back to .500 tomorrow night here against Utah.
Joel Embiid had 42-10-6 for Philly, while Trae Young had 27-11 for Atlanta. – 10:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
It’s not really that Embiid has played 35 min. It’s that his 35 min looked like a 12 round fight. And they should have been able to get him on ice when they were up 27. – 10:02 PM
It’s not really that Embiid has played 35 min. It’s that his 35 min looked like a 12 round fight. And they should have been able to get him on ice when they were up 27. – 10:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Timeout for infection control because Embiid’s knee is bleeding through his tights. Because of course. – 9:59 PM
Timeout for infection control because Embiid’s knee is bleeding through his tights. Because of course. – 9:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Very few things are more detrimental to your offense than Thybulle catching in the corner and dribbling the ball towards Embiid, pushing him out to the three-point arc to retrieve the ball from Thybulle. – 9:52 PM
Very few things are more detrimental to your offense than Thybulle catching in the corner and dribbling the ball towards Embiid, pushing him out to the three-point arc to retrieve the ball from Thybulle. – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philly led by 27 in the third quarter.
Now, in a game he has 37-7-6 in, Joel Embiid is likely going to have to play 40 minutes as Atlanta has cut that lead all the way down to 9 with 5 minutes left. – 9:51 PM
Philly led by 27 in the third quarter.
Now, in a game he has 37-7-6 in, Joel Embiid is likely going to have to play 40 minutes as Atlanta has cut that lead all the way down to 9 with 5 minutes left. – 9:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid is up to 35 minutes with five minutes remaining and is understandably gassed. You also can’t take him out of the game now.
Not great for a game that the Sixers led by 27 in the third quarter. – 9:50 PM
Embiid is up to 35 minutes with five minutes remaining and is understandably gassed. You also can’t take him out of the game now.
Not great for a game that the Sixers led by 27 in the third quarter. – 9:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I think this has been a great Embiid performance and a good game overall but the big man being at 35 minutes and the Sixers only being up 9 with 5 and change to play is suboptimal – 9:50 PM
I think this has been a great Embiid performance and a good game overall but the big man being at 35 minutes and the Sixers only being up 9 with 5 and change to play is suboptimal – 9:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That is one highlight that rookie AJ Griffin will be able to smile about from tonight’s game: a dunk over Joel Embiid. – 9:47 PM
That is one highlight that rookie AJ Griffin will be able to smile about from tonight’s game: a dunk over Joel Embiid. – 9:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
A huge 4 point play from Niang slowed down the Atlanta surge, but the Hawks have trimmed what was once a 27-point deficit down to 15 heading into the 4th quarter.
Embiid (34/6/6) and Maxey (20/7) have been great, but the Sixers’ bench, and notably Paul Reed, have struggled. – 9:33 PM
A huge 4 point play from Niang slowed down the Atlanta surge, but the Hawks have trimmed what was once a 27-point deficit down to 15 heading into the 4th quarter.
Embiid (34/6/6) and Maxey (20/7) have been great, but the Sixers’ bench, and notably Paul Reed, have struggled. – 9:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good news: Sixers lead by 15 after three quarters.
Bad news: It feels like we’re back in 2019 again with the non-Embiid minutes. – 9:33 PM
Good news: Sixers lead by 15 after three quarters.
Bad news: It feels like we’re back in 2019 again with the non-Embiid minutes. – 9:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 99, Hawks 84 at the end of the third. Atlanta significantly cut into what was a 27-point deficit, but Niang’s four-point play curtailed that momentum a bit. Embiid with 24-6-6. Maxey with 20 points and 7 assists. Sixers are still hovering around 60 percent shooting. – 9:32 PM
Sixers 99, Hawks 84 at the end of the third. Atlanta significantly cut into what was a 27-point deficit, but Niang’s four-point play curtailed that momentum a bit. Embiid with 24-6-6. Maxey with 20 points and 7 assists. Sixers are still hovering around 60 percent shooting. – 9:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with a 40/10 games this season:
— Tatum
— Luka
— Giannis
— Embiid pic.twitter.com/Suyb5sxh2R – 9:21 PM
Players with a 40/10 games this season:
— Tatum
— Luka
— Giannis
— Embiid pic.twitter.com/Suyb5sxh2R – 9:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Embiid has been great. On offense. On defense. Changing the game for the 76ers. Korkmaz did it for 4 minutes, too.
But if you can explain to me how Collins has a technical foul and Tucker doesn’t, turn in your 500-word essay before midnight. – 9:19 PM
Embiid has been great. On offense. On defense. Changing the game for the 76ers. Korkmaz did it for 4 minutes, too.
But if you can explain to me how Collins has a technical foul and Tucker doesn’t, turn in your 500-word essay before midnight. – 9:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
It’s been sort of lost in the shuffle here because the Sixers are struggling in so many different ways to start the season, but Joel Embiid’s shooting as well from midrange as he ever has. Was shooting 56.5% from 16′ to 3pt line coming in, and has been automatic tonight. – 9:16 PM
It’s been sort of lost in the shuffle here because the Sixers are struggling in so many different ways to start the season, but Joel Embiid’s shooting as well from midrange as he ever has. Was shooting 56.5% from 16′ to 3pt line coming in, and has been automatic tonight. – 9:16 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid hit Milton on a back-cut after an elongated transition give-and-go and got the layup, and Doc Rivers pumped his fist. Clearly very happy with the execution on that one. Sixers up 89-62 middle of the third. Shooting 62% from the field. – 9:15 PM
Embiid hit Milton on a back-cut after an elongated transition give-and-go and got the layup, and Doc Rivers pumped his fist. Clearly very happy with the execution on that one. Sixers up 89-62 middle of the third. Shooting 62% from the field. – 9:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
As much as Embiid is having a big game, and he is, getting Maxey back on track has been huge for the Sixers. He’s pushing the ball up the floor, getting to his spots, hitting his perimeter shots and finding a good balance of attacking and distributing. 20/6 on 8-11 for Maxey. – 9:11 PM
As much as Embiid is having a big game, and he is, getting Maxey back on track has been huge for the Sixers. He’s pushing the ball up the floor, getting to his spots, hitting his perimeter shots and finding a good balance of attacking and distributing. 20/6 on 8-11 for Maxey. – 9:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 67, Hawks 51. After Thursday’s dud in Atlanta, this was one of the Sixers’ stronger halves of the season. They’re shooting 58.1 percent and have 18 points off turnovers. Embiid with 18-5-4, Harris with 15 and Maxey with 14 on 5-of-7 FG and 5 assists. – 8:45 PM
Halftime: Sixers 67, Hawks 51. After Thursday’s dud in Atlanta, this was one of the Sixers’ stronger halves of the season. They’re shooting 58.1 percent and have 18 points off turnovers. Embiid with 18-5-4, Harris with 15 and Maxey with 14 on 5-of-7 FG and 5 assists. – 8:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Hawks, 67-51, at halftime.
Embiid: 18 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 2 REB
Maxey: 14 PTS / 5 AST – 8:45 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Hawks, 67-51, at halftime.
Embiid: 18 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 15 PTS / 2 REB
Maxey: 14 PTS / 5 AST – 8:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Another DJM vs. Embiid jumpball.
He’s been HUSTLING this quarter. He has 11 points and accounts for 65% of the Hawks’ scoring.
DJM has 14p/4r/3a/1s – 8:38 PM
Another DJM vs. Embiid jumpball.
He’s been HUSTLING this quarter. He has 11 points and accounts for 65% of the Hawks’ scoring.
DJM has 14p/4r/3a/1s – 8:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Did not see how Joel Embiid slipped (definitely has some ankle pain, still playing), but noticed that it happened to both Maxey and him at the other end earlier.
And now Furkan Korkmaz is out with a left knee injury I did not see occur. Shame, he played well in his first stint. – 8:38 PM
Did not see how Joel Embiid slipped (definitely has some ankle pain, still playing), but noticed that it happened to both Maxey and him at the other end earlier.
And now Furkan Korkmaz is out with a left knee injury I did not see occur. Shame, he played well in his first stint. – 8:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Sixers are up 18, but Embiid is limping with I don’t know, having rolled his ankle maybe? He didn’t want to come out though. – 8:34 PM
The Sixers are up 18, but Embiid is limping with I don’t know, having rolled his ankle maybe? He didn’t want to come out though. – 8:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid still walking gingerly after going down a couple Atlanta possessions ago. – 8:34 PM
Embiid still walking gingerly after going down a couple Atlanta possessions ago. – 8:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has been limping for the past couple possessions after tweaking his leg, but he hasn’t left the game yet. – 8:32 PM
Joel Embiid has been limping for the past couple possessions after tweaking his leg, but he hasn’t left the game yet. – 8:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
DJM just lost Embiid with some fancy schmancy footwork and Embiid got up limping a little bit. – 8:32 PM
DJM just lost Embiid with some fancy schmancy footwork and Embiid got up limping a little bit. – 8:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 37, Hawks 24 at the end of the first. Embiid (14-4-4, 5-of-7 FG) was terrific out of the gate, and House (5 points) and Korkmaz (6 points) provided a nice boost off the bench. Sixers are shooting 62 percent from the floor and have 11 points off 5 Hawks turnovers. – 8:15 PM
Sixers 37, Hawks 24 at the end of the first. Embiid (14-4-4, 5-of-7 FG) was terrific out of the gate, and House (5 points) and Korkmaz (6 points) provided a nice boost off the bench. Sixers are shooting 62 percent from the floor and have 11 points off 5 Hawks turnovers. – 8:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
37-24 Sixers at the end of the first. 14 points on 5-7 shooting for Embiid. Furkan Korkmaz gave them a quick 6 points in 3 minutes off the bench.
The Sixers have done a better job of pushing the ball and getting into offense early, which has allowed them to attack mismatches – 8:14 PM
37-24 Sixers at the end of the first. 14 points on 5-7 shooting for Embiid. Furkan Korkmaz gave them a quick 6 points in 3 minutes off the bench.
The Sixers have done a better job of pushing the ball and getting into offense early, which has allowed them to attack mismatches – 8:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Trae Young was very unhappy going to the bench at the end of that quarter. He has 13 points; the rest of the Hawks are a combined 4-for-15 and have 11.
Sixers lead 37-24 after 1, with Joel Embiid (14-4-4) leading the way for Philly. – 8:14 PM
Trae Young was very unhappy going to the bench at the end of that quarter. He has 13 points; the rest of the Hawks are a combined 4-for-15 and have 11.
Sixers lead 37-24 after 1, with Joel Embiid (14-4-4) leading the way for Philly. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 37-24 after on quarter. Embiid accounted for 62.2% of their points. He had 14 points, four assists with nine points created from assists. – 8:14 PM
Sixers lead 37-24 after on quarter. Embiid accounted for 62.2% of their points. He had 14 points, four assists with nine points created from assists. – 8:14 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers came out of the gates strong tonight, leading, 37-24, after Q1.
Embiid: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Korkmaz: 6 PTS
Maxey: 5 PTS / 4 AST
Harris: 5 PTS
House: 5 PTS – 8:14 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers came out of the gates strong tonight, leading, 37-24, after Q1.
Embiid: 14 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Korkmaz: 6 PTS
Maxey: 5 PTS / 4 AST
Harris: 5 PTS
House: 5 PTS – 8:14 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
First quarter Furk!
Doc Rivers said pregame that he likes the way @Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton (@Shake Milton) play together.
Shake said this morning that he loves playing with his friend Furk.
The duo is in action now, alongside Embiid/House/Niang. – 8:08 PM
First quarter Furk!
Doc Rivers said pregame that he likes the way @Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton (@Shake Milton) play together.
Shake said this morning that he loves playing with his friend Furk.
The duo is in action now, alongside Embiid/House/Niang. – 8:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Good response from the Sixers so far after that slop we watched on Thursday. The Sixers are shooting 50% from the floor and 9-10 from the line with 3:03 left in the first quarter and have jumped out to a 26-13 lead over the Hawks. Embiid leads the way with 12. – 8:06 PM
Good response from the Sixers so far after that slop we watched on Thursday. The Sixers are shooting 50% from the floor and 9-10 from the line with 3:03 left in the first quarter and have jumped out to a 26-13 lead over the Hawks. Embiid leads the way with 12. – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid just put a slick spin move on Kaminsky, who didn’t play Thursday but is in the rotation because Okongwu is out. – 8:05 PM
Embiid just put a slick spin move on Kaminsky, who didn’t play Thursday but is in the rotation because Okongwu is out. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid vs. Frank Kaminsky has a chance to get ugly in a hurry for Atlanta. – 8:04 PM
Joel Embiid vs. Frank Kaminsky has a chance to get ugly in a hurry for Atlanta. – 8:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are in the bonus after Clint Capela bumped Joel Embiid after Embiid had control of a rebound.
Frank Kaminsky will come in for Capela and Justin Holiday is in for De’Andre Hunter. – 8:03 PM
Hawks are in the bonus after Clint Capela bumped Joel Embiid after Embiid had control of a rebound.
Frank Kaminsky will come in for Capela and Justin Holiday is in for De’Andre Hunter. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Embiid used his hands on Collins three times on one possession, then when Collins boxed out, Embiid fell down and got a whistle for his troubles. – 8:03 PM
Embiid used his hands on Collins three times on one possession, then when Collins boxed out, Embiid fell down and got a whistle for his troubles. – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Joel Embiid vs. DJM jump ball went about how you would expect. – 7:53 PM
Joel Embiid vs. DJM jump ball went about how you would expect. – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are 4-of-7 from the floor but Harris and Maxey have both missed bunnies at the rim. Hence why Embiid has 10 of the Sixers’ first 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:53 PM
Sixers are 4-of-7 from the floor but Harris and Maxey have both missed bunnies at the rim. Hence why Embiid has 10 of the Sixers’ first 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:53 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid scored the first 10 points for the Sixers (4-4 from the field, 2-2 from the line) before Tobias made these last 3 FTs. Sixers up 13-11 with 7:30 left in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Joel Embiid scored the first 10 points for the Sixers (4-4 from the field, 2-2 from the line) before Tobias made these last 3 FTs. Sixers up 13-11 with 7:30 left in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid flying and falling like that for a basic block… man he’s playing a 5-2 play in early November like a game 7 of the finals. – 7:45 PM
Embiid flying and falling like that for a basic block… man he’s playing a 5-2 play in early November like a game 7 of the finals. – 7:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed (right knee contusion) will play. De’Anthony Melton (back stiffness) is out for tonight’s game.
Starting lineup: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker, Embiid. – 7:10 PM
Paul Reed (right knee contusion) will play. De’Anthony Melton (back stiffness) is out for tonight’s game.
Starting lineup: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker, Embiid. – 7:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With De’Anthony Melton out, the Sixers will start Matisse Thybulle alongside Maxey, Tucker, Harris and Embiid. Thybulle’s primary task, obviously, is to guard Trae Young — and missing Melton eliminates a possible defender the Sixers can throw at him. – 7:05 PM
With De’Anthony Melton out, the Sixers will start Matisse Thybulle alongside Maxey, Tucker, Harris and Embiid. Thybulle’s primary task, obviously, is to guard Trae Young — and missing Melton eliminates a possible defender the Sixers can throw at him. – 7:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight against the Hawks.
De’Anthony Melton is out with back stiffness. – 7:05 PM
Sixers will start Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight against the Hawks.
De’Anthony Melton is out with back stiffness. – 7:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
De’Anthony Melton is out with lower back stiffness for tonight’s game against Atlanta. Paul Reed (right knee contusion) is available.
Sixers starters: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 7:04 PM
De’Anthony Melton is out with lower back stiffness for tonight’s game against Atlanta. Paul Reed (right knee contusion) is available.
Sixers starters: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 7:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
Tyrese Maxey
Matisse Thybulle
PJ Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Paul Reed is available, De’Anthony Melton is out. – 7:03 PM
Sixers starters:
Tyrese Maxey
Matisse Thybulle
PJ Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Paul Reed is available, De’Anthony Melton is out. – 7:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
-Tyrese Maxey
-Matisse Thybulle
-Tobias Harris
-P.J. Tucker
-Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton (left sided back stiffness) is out. Paul Reed (right knee contusion) is available. – 7:01 PM
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
-Tyrese Maxey
-Matisse Thybulle
-Tobias Harris
-P.J. Tucker
-Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton (left sided back stiffness) is out. Paul Reed (right knee contusion) is available. – 7:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Melton, Reed still questionable
-Cutting, spacing around Embiid areas of focus after loss Thursday
-When Maxey is out, wants either two ball handlers plus Embiid or three ball handlers on the court. Believes Maxey is getting good shots overall. – 5:57 PM
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Melton, Reed still questionable
-Cutting, spacing around Embiid areas of focus after loss Thursday
-When Maxey is out, wants either two ball handlers plus Embiid or three ball handlers on the court. Believes Maxey is getting good shots overall. – 5:57 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid working on his game from around the nail after Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/WV3XyRaLhS – 10:57 AM
Joel Embiid working on his game from around the nail after Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/WV3XyRaLhS – 10:57 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid working on crossover jumpers after this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/IWaq0kpWgF – 10:55 AM
Embiid working on crossover jumpers after this morning’s shootaround. pic.twitter.com/IWaq0kpWgF – 10:55 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid work this morning at shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9TIPP2r9EF – 10:55 AM
Joel Embiid work this morning at shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9TIPP2r9EF – 10:55 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid #postshootaroundflow pic.twitter.com/8oeI9IV8K2 – 10:54 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid #postshootaroundflow pic.twitter.com/8oeI9IV8K2 – 10:54 AM
More on this storyline
Rich Hoffman: Sam Cassell was asked if he was concerned about Joel Embiid grabbing his shoulder. He was not: “Jo grabs everything.” pic.twitter.com/wklsWIke0N -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / November 13, 2022
Austin Krell: Embiid commenting that the team misses Harden on Harden’s IG post after the game. pic.twitter.com/ZQvt9LlMcY -via Twitter @NBAKrell / November 13, 2022
Victor Wembanyama is taking every opportunity to improve. That’s what makes him confident in responding to Shaquille O’Neal. “I haven’t really seen anybody pressure him. I’ve seen a lot of offense. But when you’re playing against the 7-footer, you got to take it to him. The true test is when he gets there, and Zion is going to come at him. Embiid is going to come at him. Joker is going to come at him. So that will be a true test,” Shaq shared his views on Wembanyama’s potential in House of Bounce. “Right now, all the clips I’m seeing on him are just about him offensively. 7’3, with a great soft touch, and he plays like a guard. But it depends on him if he wants to be the best big man ever,” he concluded. -via BasketNews / November 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.