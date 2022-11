Joel Embiid: 'Some days I can't lift my arm up'

Victor Wembanyama is taking every opportunity to improve. That’s what makes him confident in responding to Shaquille O’Neal. “I haven’t really seen anybody pressure him. I’ve seen a lot of offense. But when you’re playing against the 7-footer, you got to take it to him. The true test is when he gets there, and Zion is going to come at him. Embiid is going to come at him. Joker is going to come at him. So that will be a true test,” Shaq shared his views on Wembanyama’s potential in House of Bounce. “Right now, all the clips I’m seeing on him are just about him offensively. 7’3, with a great soft touch, and he plays like a guard. But it depends on him if he wants to be the best big man ever,” he concluded. -via BasketNews / November 11, 2022