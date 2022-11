Josh Giddey joins Wilt Chamberlain as one of two players to record triple-double in first game at Madison Square Garden

However, Giddey has backed Simmons to be a key player in the World Cup and Olympics campaigns, although the two are likely to compete for the same place in the starting five. “Obviously he was dealing with some things with Philly and then [made] a fresh start in Brooklyn,” Giddey said. “People forget that Ben is an All-Star. He’s one of the best players in the league. He’s obviously going to need time to get on his feet, he hasn’t played in the NBA for a long time . I’m excited for what he can do and hopefully soon we can be part of the Boomers together and help Australia win a gold medal,” Giddey continued. -via BasketNews / November 8, 2022