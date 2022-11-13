Josh Giddey joins Wilt Chamberlain as one of two players to record triple-double in first game at Madison Square Garden

Tim Bontemps: Quite the stat from Thunder PR: Two players have recorded triple-doubles in their first two games at Madison Square Garden. Wilt Chamberlain … and Josh Giddey.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Thunder fans: you will be pleased to know Josh Giddey has broken MSG’s postgame show crew. pic.twitter.com/aIZtPyhaxk – 3:55 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Josh Giddey racks up his 5⃣th career triple-double tonight in Madison Square Garden 😳
24 PTS
10 REB
12 AST
Can OKC fight for the playoffs this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zmmISeakqv – 3:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said Giddey found his rhythm late in the second Milwaukee game with those offensive rebounds.
Daigneault: “He really used effort to try to get himself on track and I thought that was very encouraging. Ever since he’s done that, he’s been back in a good way.” – 3:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
37 points
8 assists
5 rebounds
3 steals
2 blocks
Josh Giddey
24 points
12 assists
10 rebounds
2-3 from 3
Young OKC backcourt put on an absolute show in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ek4XuNDbRp – 2:31 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Thunder drop 145 points on 62.5% shooting, 17-31 from 3, and a second straight game with 31 assists.
– SGA: 37-5-8, plus 3 steals and 2 blocks
– Giddey: 24-10-12
– Dort: 24
– J-Rob: 17 and 7 rebounds – 2:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 145, Knicks 135
SGA – 37 points on 13/22 shooting
Giddey – 24 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds
Dort – 24 points on 8/11 shooting
JRE – 17 points on 7/9 shooting
Poku – 12 points
OKC shot 55/88 (62.5%) from the field and 17/31 (54.8%) from 3
OKC is now 6-7 – 2:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Late game drama: the stat guys took a rebound away from Josh Giddey…
…but he gets another one with 14 seconds left.
Giddey and Wilt history still stands. – 2:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Giddey today:
24 PTS
10 REB
12 AST
10-14 FG
His 5th career triple-double, only KD (7) and Russ (138) have more in OKC history. pic.twitter.com/EvI1Hz3Y9R – 2:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey is back to 9 rebounds on the official NBA and ESPN box scores – 2:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey and Wilt Chamberlain are the only players to record triple-doubles in their first 2 games at Madison Square Garden. – 2:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Josh Giddey joins Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at Madison Square Garden. – 2:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Per Thunder PR:
Josh Giddey joins Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at Madison Square Garden. – 2:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quite the stat from Thunder PR:
Two players have recorded triple-doubles in their first two games at Madison Square Garden.
Wilt Chamberlain … and Josh Giddey. – 2:21 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Triple-double for Josh Giddey: 21-10-11. That’s two career games at MSG for Giddey, and two triple-doubles. – 2:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Per Thunder: Josh Giddey joins Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at Madison Square Garden. – 2:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey just earned another Triple Double in Madison Square Garden. He has played here twice in his career, two triple-doubles. – 2:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Two games for Josh Giddey at Madison Square Garden. Two triple-doubles. – 2:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey collects his first triple-double of the season with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds – 2:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has his first triple double of the season.
Giddey’s best games last season and this season were both in Madison Square Garden. – 2:20 PM
Josh Giddey has his first triple double of the season.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giddey needs to Westbrook this and stat pad for that final reb – 2:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Josh Giddey makes the game of basketball way more beautiful. Outstanding assist… #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/b88C8EXTdN – 2:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Knicks fans yelling “airball” at Josh Giddey down by 15 points while he has a 22-11-9 line is hilarious – 2:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of the 3Q: Thunder 122, Knicks 106
SGA – 35 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds
Giddey – 16 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds
Dort – 18 points
JRE – 13 points
Poku – 12 points – 1:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey has 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. He’s shooting 6-of-7 and is 2-of-2 from three.
He seems to like the Garden. – 1:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has a double double 1 minute into the 3rd quarter.
He’s offically on triple double watch: 5 rebounds away. – 1:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has a double double 1 minute into the 3rd quarter.
He’s offically on triple double watch: 6 rebounds away. – 1:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I’ve been stressing on Locked on Thunder don’t panic about Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s fit it’s a small sample size. They look good together these last few games, and can open up for each other more when 3’s fall, and next year Chet Holmgren certainly makes 3’s. – 1:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey’s best game as a rookie was in Madison Square Garden.
Josh Giddey’s best half as a sophomore so far is in Madison Square Garden.
14 points
8 assists
3 rebounds
1 steal
6-7 shooting
2-2 from 3 – 1:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
WOW. what a 3 by Giddey in the corner. Spinning around to the Knicks bench for a second. I love the edge he plays with. Josh Giddey ends the half with 14 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds in 17 minutes. OKC leads 79-73 after a disappointing close to the 1st they recovered. – 1:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 79, Knicks 73
SGA – 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Giddey – 14 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds
OKC is shooting 31/46 (67.4%) from the field and 12/20 (60%) from 3
After giving up 48 1Q points to the Knicks, they held them to 25 points in the 2Q – 1:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ooh. Josh Giddey just hit a 3-pointer and stared down the Knicks bench.
Halftime:
Thunder 79, Knicks 73. – 1:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 13 points in the 1st quarter.
SGA hits a stepback 3 to tie it and Josh Giddey hits a floater to take the lead in the 2nd quarter.
Just a typical Thunder game. – 12:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of the 1Q: Knicks 48, Thunder 36
SGA – 6p
Dort – 6p
Giddey – 7p – 12:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey follows up maybe his two best games of the season with a hot start.
Giddey leads OKC with 7 points and 4 assists after the 1st quarter. – 12:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good pass by Josh Giddey to set up that Aleksej Pokusevski 3. Giddey has had a strong couple of games looks like he has his groove again. Poku inbound steal gets OKC within 1. Fun Sunday afternoon! – 12:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Knicks
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Pokusevski
– JRE
Most-used lineup of the season (34 minutes) for the Thunder. – 12:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starting lineup today:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 12:02 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Thunder play the Knicks at 11 am CT today. Flashback to last season’s trip to MSG where Josh Giddey went for 28-11-12 and Tre Mann had 30 in an overtime win. youtu.be/o95tZGq1Sqo – 10:54 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Put together a list of the top-10 individual Thunder performances at Madison Square Garden.
(Josh Giddey and Tre Mann both made it)
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:14 AM
Clemente Almanza: Josh Giddey on SGA’s performance: “It’s great playing with him. I think our chemistry is going to continue to grow and hopefully we can be a hell of a backcourt for a long time.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / November 13, 2022
However, Giddey has backed Simmons to be a key player in the World Cup and Olympics campaigns, although the two are likely to compete for the same place in the starting five. “Obviously he was dealing with some things with Philly and then [made] a fresh start in Brooklyn,” Giddey said. “People forget that Ben is an All-Star. He’s one of the best players in the league. He’s obviously going to need time to get on his feet, he hasn’t played in the NBA for a long time. I’m excited for what he can do and hopefully soon we can be part of the Boomers together and help Australia win a gold medal,” Giddey continued. -via BasketNews / November 8, 2022
