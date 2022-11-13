Kemba Walker: 'I'm just sitting back being patient'

Kemba Walker’s confidence isn’t shaken. He still believes there is a place for him in the NBA, even as he waits for a call. A few weeks into the 2022-23 season, the 32-year-old remains without a new home after his season back with the Knicks was a bust last winter. “I’m just sitting back being patient, just giving myself a chance to continue to get my knee right, get my legs stronger, get my body stronger,” The Bronx native said on “The Woj Pod” show. “I’m just going to wait it out, I’m going to be patient. I think my time will come. I really do. When it does come, I’m going to try my best to be as ready as possible.”
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
“He walks into a locker room, the team’s better”
Hall of Fame Head Coach Jim Calhoun tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why Kemba Walker should be on an NBA roster
Kemba Walker on his time with Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford
Kemba Walker on Steve Clifford

"He changed my life, from the first day I met him. He came in and told me I'll be an all star"
Kemba Walker on Michael Jordan
“Over the years’ he’s got a lot of slack about his ownership, but he’s one of the best I’ve been around”
A remarkable quote from Kemba considering Hornets fans and the NBA media felt Kemba was “disrespected” by Jordan’s offer in 2019 free agency. pic.twitter.com/6YcpSkqMFb – 11:06 AM
“He walks into a locker room, the team’s better”
Hall of Fame Head Coach Jim Calhoun tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why Kemba Walker should be on an NBA roster
“At first, it was a storybook. It was,” Walker said of his time in New York. “It was something I was really looking forward to. Any kid would dream of playing for their home team, and I’ve dreamed about that for a very long time. “When the opportunity came about, I was über-excited. But unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for me. Individually, I didn’t really fit the system and what those guys were trying to do over there. It just wasn’t for me.” -via New York Post / November 13, 2022
Walker, who now remains without a team after he was waived by the Detroit Pistons before the start of the season, has now spoken out about his time in New York. It clearly was not what he initially expected: “At first, it was a storybook. It was,” Kemba said on the The Woj Pod, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “It was something I was really looking forward to. Any kid would dream of playing for their home team, and I’ve dreamed about that for a very long time. “When the opportunity came about, I was über-excited. But unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for me. Individually, I didn’t really fit the system and what those guys were trying to do over there. It just wasn’t for me.” -via Clutch Points / November 11, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey said the Pistons never considered keeping Kemba Walker. They discussed a buyout, but ended up waiving him earlier this week. “We had just gotten Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, it wouldn’t have made sense.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 21, 2022
