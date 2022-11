Kemba Walker: 'I'm just sitting back being patient'

Walker, who now remains without a team after he was waived by the Detroit Pistons before the start of the season, has now spoken out about his time in New York. It clearly was not what he initially expected: “At first, it was a storybook. It was,” Kemba said on the The Woj Pod, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “It was something I was really looking forward to. Any kid would dream of playing for their home team, and I’ve dreamed about that for a very long time . “When the opportunity came about, I was über-excited. But unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for me. Individually, I didn’t really fit the system and what those guys were trying to do over there. It just wasn’t for me.” -via Clutch Points / November 11, 2022