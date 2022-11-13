LeBron James will not play against Brooklyn

Mike Trudell: LeBron won’t play tonight, as expected, due to the left adductor strain. Anthony Davis remains probable.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most points by a Cleveland Cavalier
– LeBron James: 57
– Kyrie Irving: 57
– LeBron James: 56
– LeBron James: 55
– Kyrie Irving: 55
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– DARIUS GARLAND: 51 vs. Timberwolves – 9:32 PM
Most points by a Cleveland Cavalier
– LeBron James: 57
– Kyrie Irving: 57
– LeBron James: 56
– LeBron James: 55
– Kyrie Irving: 55
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– DARIUS GARLAND: 51 vs. Timberwolves – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the Crypt again (trying to embrace the new name as best I can). Nets-Lakers tips shortly. Nets looking to make it five wins in six games. No LeBron, no Ben Simmons. Anthony Davis and Yuta Watanabe are back. Updates to come. – 9:30 PM
Greetings from the Crypt again (trying to embrace the new name as best I can). Nets-Lakers tips shortly. Nets looking to make it five wins in six games. No LeBron, no Ben Simmons. Anthony Davis and Yuta Watanabe are back. Updates to come. – 9:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Give the NBA schedule makers credit. After getting burned by putting Nets-Lakers on Christmas last year, they buried this no LeBron, no Kyrie, no Simmons game on a Sunday night during NFL season. – 9:06 PM
Give the NBA schedule makers credit. After getting burned by putting Nets-Lakers on Christmas last year, they buried this no LeBron, no Kyrie, no Simmons game on a Sunday night during NFL season. – 9:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland career night:
51 PTS
6 AST
10-15 3P
Only LeBron and Kyrie had more points in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/pxuoxKxqwm – 8:43 PM
Darius Garland career night:
51 PTS
6 AST
10-15 3P
Only LeBron and Kyrie had more points in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/pxuoxKxqwm – 8:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
51-point games for the Cavs:
LeBron James, 9
Kyrie Irving, 2
Darius Garland, 1 (tonight) – 8:41 PM
51-point games for the Cavs:
LeBron James, 9
Kyrie Irving, 2
Darius Garland, 1 (tonight) – 8:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said there’s some precautionary thinking involved with LeBron being out tonight, but if all goes well this week, it’s possible he could return next game (Friday vs. Detroit). Lakers could also get Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant back if their evaluations go well. – 7:59 PM
Darvin Ham said there’s some precautionary thinking involved with LeBron being out tonight, but if all goes well this week, it’s possible he could return next game (Friday vs. Detroit). Lakers could also get Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant back if their evaluations go well. – 7:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham expressed optimism that LeBron James will be back for Friday’s game vs Detroit pic.twitter.com/ar6i9a0W0Z – 7:57 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham expressed optimism that LeBron James will be back for Friday’s game vs Detroit pic.twitter.com/ar6i9a0W0Z – 7:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is now OUT for tonight’s home game against Brooklyn.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:52 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is now OUT for tonight’s home game against Brooklyn.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn – 7:52 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn – 7:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially rule out LeBron James for tonight’s game vs the Nets – 7:51 PM
Lakers officially rule out LeBron James for tonight’s game vs the Nets – 7:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis is probable to play tonight vs. Brooklyn. – 7:50 PM
LeBron James will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis is probable to play tonight vs. Brooklyn. – 7:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron won’t play tonight, as expected, due to the left adductor strain.
Anthony Davis remains probable. – 7:49 PM
LeBron won’t play tonight, as expected, due to the left adductor strain.
Anthony Davis remains probable. – 7:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If you give (LeBron) a chance, he will take you to the Finals”
Channing Frye isn’t giving up on the Lakers yet
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Channing Frye | @NBA pic.twitter.com/fVQsv5TVFi – 4:19 PM
“If you give (LeBron) a chance, he will take you to the Finals”
Channing Frye isn’t giving up on the Lakers yet
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Channing Frye | @NBA pic.twitter.com/fVQsv5TVFi – 4:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The last time the Dolphins were 7-3 was 2001.
– 24 starting QBs ago
– 8 head coaches ago
– 7 stadium names ago
– Heat had zero titles
– LeBron was in HS
– iPod came out
– iPhone was 6 years away
– Tua was 3
– Mike McDaniel was a Yale freshman
– Tom Brady was a first-year starter – 3:38 PM
The last time the Dolphins were 7-3 was 2001.
– 24 starting QBs ago
– 8 head coaches ago
– 7 stadium names ago
– Heat had zero titles
– LeBron was in HS
– iPod came out
– iPhone was 6 years away
– Tua was 3
– Mike McDaniel was a Yale freshman
– Tom Brady was a first-year starter – 3:38 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron making the Finals with this team remains one of the all-time flexes. pic.twitter.com/okGan3Cft9 – 10:35 AM
LeBron making the Finals with this team remains one of the all-time flexes. pic.twitter.com/okGan3Cft9 – 10:35 AM
More on this storyline
A Western Conference scout pointed to the Phoenix Suns as a far more ideal candidate should they find themselves once again falling short this season in their quest for the franchise’s first championship, after reaching the Finals two years ago and then getting knocked out in a seven-game, second-round series by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks last year. “The Suns have proved themselves quite capable of getting close, but I think they need a little bit more if they want to get to where they want,” the scout said. “One more ball handler and playmaker.” The presence of one of LeBron’s best friends, Chris Paul, would make it especially appealing. “It’s the one place he’d be welcome with open arms,” the scout said. “In Phoenix, with LeBron, I think Chris would finally get his ring.” -via FoxSports.com / November 13, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game vs the Nets, per the Lakers -via Twitter @mcten / November 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.