Nets hope to trade Joe Harris?

Both the Lakers and Nets are among the top five teams in player payroll this season. Both are also subject to a hefty luxury tax for having repeatedly gone over the threshold the last few years. That’s why the Nets, league sources said, also hope to move long-range shooter Joe Harris, who is set to make $18 million this year and $19 million next season. The Lakers adding Patrick Beverley and his expiring $13 million salary to a Westbrook-Davis deal would satisfy salary-cap trade requirements, but it would bring the deal to nearly $200 million in contracts being moved, easily a league record for a single trade.
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Joe Harris is getting taken advantage of pretty regularly. And just like that Norm gives LAC lead. Nice start to 2Q – 4:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS for Clippers-Nets
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
BKN
Kevin Durant
Royce O’Neale
Nic Claxton
Joe Harris
Edmond Sumner – 3:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner continues to start alongside Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton for the Nets today against the Clippers. – 3:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton have come up big for Brooklyn. Sean Marks’ ability to find overlooked talent has been his best trait:
Caris LeVert (20th pick)
Jarrett Allen (22nd pick)
Joe Harris (G-League)
Spencer Dinwiddie (G-League)
Cam Thomas (27th pick)
Nic Claxton (31st pick) – 11:56 AM
A source close to the situation told The Post that Nash was “technically the coach,” but that no matter what game plan he gave the Nets, “they did whatever they wanted.” Irving was not the only culprit. There were rampant busted coverages, including Ben Simmons letting a screener slip to the basket thinking Royce O’Neale would take him, though he didn’t. There was Kevin Durant fussing at Joe Harris after a made basket because he felt a pass should’ve come his way. Example after example of disarray. “They were the most dysfunctional team I’ve seen [in years],” another scout told The Post. -via New York Post / November 9, 2022
Erik Slater: Nets upgraded Ben Simmons to Questionable for tomorrow’s game in Dallas. Joe Harris and Seth Curry not on the injury report, both are expected to play. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 6, 2022
Brian Lewis: Neither Seth Curry nor Joe Harris listed, so both should be available for the #Nets tonight at the #Hornets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/7S4E7FAWUf -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 5, 2022
