Nuggets 112, Bulls 84: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (8-4) play against the Chicago Bulls (7-7) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022
Denver Nuggets 112, Chicago Bulls 84 (Q4 06:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeAndre Jordan has one rebound in his last 22 minutes. That’s not good enough. – 10:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Michael Singer @msinger
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls are getting picked apart efficiently at every level of their game as the Nuggets take an 86-66 lead.
The deficit had been cut down to 11 points but Denver punched it back up to 20 almost immediately. Sluggish reaction from the Bulls, even when they get a spurt of momentum. – 9:40 PM
Bulls are getting picked apart efficiently at every level of their game as the Nuggets take an 86-66 lead.
The deficit had been cut down to 11 points but Denver punched it back up to 20 almost immediately. Sluggish reaction from the Bulls, even when they get a spurt of momentum. – 9:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Singer @msinger
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Singer @msinger
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Katy Winge @katywinge
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Singer @msinger
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Singer @msinger
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Michael Singer @msinger
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Michael Singer @msinger
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Michael Singer @msinger
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Katy Winge @katywinge
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
