Omer Yurtseven intends to undergo surgery that could keep him out up to three months

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven intends to undergo surgery on his injured left ankle this upcoming week, barring a change of heart, multiple league sources told the Miami Herald.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat waive Dru Smith, add center Orlando Robinson on two-way contract amid Omer Yurtseven injury doubt. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Robinson, undrafted out of Fresno State in June, had been averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds on .541 shooting for Heat’s G League affiliate. – 12:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Omer Yurtseven expected to undergo ankle surgery in the coming days, the Heat made a move today to add frontcourt depth. The details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Omer Yurtseven expected to undergo ankle surgery this upcoming week, but return this season still possible miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler. Inactive tonight are Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith. So Jamal Cain will be active upon his return from G League. – 7:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should Heat reconsider the DeMarcus Cousins option in wake of Omer Yurtseven news? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) added to Heat’s injury report for Saturday vs. Hornets as questionable, which remains the case with Tyler Herro (ankle). Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) remain out. With Dru Smith now off to the G League. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat listing Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Tyler Herro (sprained left ankle) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.
Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith have been ruled out.
Jamal Cain coming in from G League to provide frontcourt depth. – 4:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should Heat reconsider the DeMarcus Cousins option in wake of Omer Yurtseven news? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:54 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should Heat reconsider the DeMarcus Cousins option in wake of Omer Yurtseven news? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:10 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
While Heat center Omer Yurtseven may need to miss extended time because of his ankle injury, there’s still a sense of optimism that he’ll be able to play at some point this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. Inactive: Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
There’s no timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return and now Omer Yurtseven may need to miss a large chunk of the season because of his ankle injury. The latest on where Yurtseven stands miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:03 PM
The expectation is the recovery from the impending surgery will keep Yurtseven out for up to three months. Based on that timeline, he may be able to return by March. The injury keeping him out has been labeled by the Heat as a left ankle impingement. A source classified it as a bone-spur issue in his ankle. -via Miami Herald / November 13, 2022
Ira Winderman: Heat are waiving Dru Smith and plan to sign G League center Orlando Robinson, another sign that Omer Yurtseven is expected to miss extensive time. Robinson will receive the two-way deal held by Smith. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 13, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Heat center Omer Yurtseven likely to miss extended time with ankle injury. Where it leaves Miami’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 10, 2022
