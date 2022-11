Omer Yurtseven intends to undergo surgery that could keep him out up to three months

Ira Winderman: Heat are waiving Dru Smith and plan to sign G League center Orlando Robinson, another sign that Omer Yurtseven is expected to miss extensive time. Robinson will receive the two-way deal held by Smith. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 13, 2022

There’s no timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return and now Omer Yurtseven may need to miss a large chunk of the season because of his ankle injury. The latest on where Yurtseven stands miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

While Heat center Omer Yurtseven may need to miss extended time because of his ankle injury, there’s still a sense of optimism that he’ll be able to play at some point this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Should Heat reconsider the DeMarcus Cousins option in wake of Omer Yurtseven news? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:10 AM

Heat listing Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Tyler Herro (sprained left ankle) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith have been ruled out.Jamal Cain coming in from G League to provide frontcourt depth. – 4:32 PM

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) added to Heat’s injury report for Saturday vs. Hornets as questionable, which remains the case with Tyler Herro (ankle). Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) remain out. With Dru Smith now off to the G League. – 4:35 PM

Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler. Inactive tonight are Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Dru Smith. So Jamal Cain will be active upon his return from G League. – 7:32 PM

NEW: Heat’s Omer Yurtseven expected to undergo ankle surgery this upcoming week, but return this season still possible miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

With Omer Yurtseven expected to undergo ankle surgery in the coming days, the Heat made a move today to add frontcourt depth. The details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Heat waive Dru Smith, add center Orlando Robinson on two-way contract amid Omer Yurtseven injury doubt. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Robinson, undrafted out of Fresno State in June, had been averaging 20 points and 9.3 rebounds on .541 shooting for Heat’s G League affiliate. – 12:10 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.