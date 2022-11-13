Phoenix a potential destination for LeBron James?

A Western Conference scout pointed to the Phoenix Suns as a far more ideal candidate should they find themselves once again falling short this season in their quest for the franchise’s first championship, after reaching the Finals two years ago and then getting knocked out in a seven-game, second-round series by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks last year. “The Suns have proved themselves quite capable of getting close, but I think they need a little bit more if they want to get to where they want,” the scout said. “One more ball handler and playmaker.” The presence of one of LeBron’s best friends, Chris Paul, would make it especially appealing. “It’s the one place he’d be welcome with open arms,” the scout said. “In Phoenix, with LeBron, I think Chris would finally get his ring.”
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron making the Finals with this team remains one of the all-time flexes. pic.twitter.com/okGan3Cft9 – 10:35 AM
LeBron making the Finals with this team remains one of the all-time flexes. pic.twitter.com/okGan3Cft9 – 10:35 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Random thought: Staples Center has been good to Nic Claxton. He had the posterizing dunk on LeBron here last Christmas and now the Paul George rejection. – 7:38 PM
Random thought: Staples Center has been good to Nic Claxton. He had the posterizing dunk on LeBron here last Christmas and now the Paul George rejection. – 7:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets beat Clippers, 110-95, and have won four of their last five. Face a bad Lakers team tomorrow that has LeBron James listed as doubtful. – 6:40 PM
Nets beat Clippers, 110-95, and have won four of their last five. Face a bad Lakers team tomorrow that has LeBron James listed as doubtful. – 6:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is doubtful tomorrow against Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/1TPnZoEv4F – 6:14 PM
LeBron is doubtful tomorrow against Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/1TPnZoEv4F – 6:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected, LeBron James is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/VNDJzTXjk6 – 6:12 PM
As expected, LeBron James is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow’s game: pic.twitter.com/VNDJzTXjk6 – 6:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (left adductor strain) is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, while Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable.
Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant are out, but both will be evaluated later in the week with a chance to return as early as Friday. – 6:12 PM
LeBron (left adductor strain) is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, while Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable.
Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant are out, but both will be evaluated later in the week with a chance to return as early as Friday. – 6:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/SLd07YdYN3 – 6:11 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/SLd07YdYN3 – 6:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers upgraded LeBron James to doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. – 6:11 PM
The Lakers upgraded LeBron James to doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. – 6:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bonus @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast for Saturday. We break down Friday’s LeBron-less loss to the Kings, the Lakers’ inability to get Anthony Davis the ball in crunch time, and some decisions by Ham that didn’t help. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:09 PM
Bonus @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast for Saturday. We break down Friday’s LeBron-less loss to the Kings, the Lakers’ inability to get Anthony Davis the ball in crunch time, and some decisions by Ham that didn’t help. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:09 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has been upgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game vs the Nets, per the Lakers -via Twitter @mcten / November 12, 2022
Kendrick Perkins clearly agrees with LeBron, and the ESPN analyst appreciates his decision to speak out on this matter. However, Big Perk is adamant that this statement from James just won’t cut it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “I appreciate LeBron James speaking out on his platform and using his voice,” Perkins said. “But that’s just a step. When you think about Lebron James, he’s one of the most powerful, iconic, individuals in the world. Not just in the sports world — in the world. “So, if he really want to go forward with this, and he really want to take action, that’s just the first step. Now, make those phone calls. Use your sources. Use your power to actually get it done. So that Kyrie Irving don’t have to go through that whole entire list that they put out there that he has to do before he’s able to return to the game.” -via Clutch Points / November 12, 2022
Kanye says he can’t be controlled ?? “They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me. […] My mama was sacrificed. […] In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. They wanna monetize & traumatize.” -via Twitter / November 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.