Scoot Henderson turned down shaking hands with Wembanyama the night before their game?

Scoot Henderson is the rare American teenager who is not heavily into social media. So when 7-foot-3 basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama boasted Monday that Henderson would be selected No. 1 in the 2023 NBA draft if Wembanyama hadn’t been born, the G League Ignite star missed it for hours. Henderson’s teammates, however, showed him the quote while attending a reception that also included Wembanyama and his Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team on Monday night, sources at the event said. Mere moments after Henderson saw the quote, he was scheduled to swap autographed team jerseys with Wembanyama in a ceremony in front of players and coaches from the G League Ignite, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and G League officials. The uber-competitive Henderson was stone-faced, gave a quick smile for the cameras, swapped jerseys, and didn’t shake hands with Wembanyama before departing on the eve of their highly anticipated televised showdown, sources said.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Scoot Henderson had a career-high 16 assists to go along with 18 points and 6 rebounds as the @gleagueignite stunned the @GLeagueWarriors 125-115 after erasing a 25-point deficit Saturday. Henderson is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. bit.ly/3e9HlSB – 11:02 AM
Scoot Henderson had a career-high 16 assists to go along with 18 points and 6 rebounds as the @gleagueignite stunned the @GLeagueWarriors 125-115 after erasing a 25-point deficit Saturday. Henderson is projected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. bit.ly/3e9HlSB – 11:02 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nba prospect Scoot Henderson Drops Career-High 16 Assists, Sparks 4th Quarter Comeback Win sportando.basketball/en/nba-prospec… – 9:53 AM
Nba prospect Scoot Henderson Drops Career-High 16 Assists, Sparks 4th Quarter Comeback Win sportando.basketball/en/nba-prospec… – 9:53 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Blue HC Kam Woods on Scoot Henderson: “He’s got a special ability to play in the paint. He’s got a special ability as a passer and he’s a really good athlete.”
The G League Ignite will play the OKC Blue at Paycom twice next week on Monday & Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ojYa64V2dJ – 10:35 PM
Blue HC Kam Woods on Scoot Henderson: “He’s got a special ability to play in the paint. He’s got a special ability as a passer and he’s a really good athlete.”
The G League Ignite will play the OKC Blue at Paycom twice next week on Monday & Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ojYa64V2dJ – 10:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kameron Woods calls Scoot Henderson “a really good player…he has a special ability to play in the paint. A special ability as a passer…he is a tough puzzle to solve. Really good player.” – 10:23 PM
Kameron Woods calls Scoot Henderson “a really good player…he has a special ability to play in the paint. A special ability as a passer…he is a tough puzzle to solve. Really good player.” – 10:23 PM
More on this storyline
“I don’t listen to that. I don’t pay no mind to that,” Henderson told Andscape of Wembanyama’s quote before Tuesday’s exhibition game. “You can talk all you want. That’s it. No added fuel. I’ve had the same fuel. I was going to come out and kill regardless.” -via Andscape / November 13, 2022
While Givony ranks Henderson respectfully as the No. 2 prospect, the 18-year-old is a fierce competitor and hasn’t conceded the top spot. “The No. 1 draft pick, that’s the main goal,” Henderson told Andscape. “I’m blessed and honored to be in the position I am in, in people’s eyes. But that really never mattered to me. My competitiveness, my spirit, it makes me want to be No. 1 in everything I do and be great in everything I do. That is my main goal.” -via Andscape / November 13, 2022
Scoot Henderson: In conversations, scouts consistently compare him to Derrick Rose and Ja Morant, with his powerful athleticism and grace standing out to me as being comparable to Rose’s prior to his injury issues. Any team that ends up with Henderson will be getting a player who likely develops down the road into an All-NBA-caliber point guard and leads his offense to terrific heights. -via The Athletic / October 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.