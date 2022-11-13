Thunder 52, Knicks 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7) play against the New York Knicks (6-6) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 52, New York Knicks 57 (Q2 07:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Grimes should be getting Fournier’s minutes.
Grimes should be getting Fournier’s minutes.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub with the silky smooth conversions pic.twitter.com/XaKMKO9Wbb – 12:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks scored a franchise record 48 points in the first quarter today. But early in the second quarter, the game is still in contact because OKC has gotten whatever it has wanted, too. – 12:45 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Knicks set a franchise record with 48 points in the first quarter. – 12:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The 48 points scored today set the Knicks record for most ever in the first quarter. – 12:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Per Thunder broadcast: Tre Mann gingerly walked back to the tunnel – 12:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Knicks are shooting 50 percent of their shots at the rim, and making 66 percent of them (10-for-15). NYK leads 48-36. – 12:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Franchise-record 48 (!!) points in the first quarter today vs. OKC.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of the 1Q: Knicks 48, Thunder 36
SGA – 6p
Dort – 6p
Giddey – 7p – 12:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mike drops it off to KRich all alone pic.twitter.com/gV3WPHN5w1 – 12:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Can you tell that the Thunder are playing an 11 a.m. CT game? – 12:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau had the players arrive early today for a walkthrough before the game. Smart move. I’ve seen teams many come out flat these early weekend game. Knicks scored 48 points in the first quarter. – 12:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey follows up maybe his two best games of the season with a hot start.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Have to doublecheck but think that Evan Fournier to Obi Toppin lob just set a Knicks franchise record for points in a first quarter — 46 (and counting) – 12:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Knicks had the 20th-best 1Q ORTG entering this game
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe is in the ballgame. Daigneault has played 10 guys in the first 11 minutes. – 12:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has done a great job since the Knicks started their run of being aggressive and hunting his shot to try to keep OKC within reach. But it’s been all Knicks to close this frame. – 12:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is looking lethargic on defense and the Knicks are making everything. Not the ideal combination for OKC. – 12:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The OKC defense is still enjoying it’s Saturday night out in NYC. – 12:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks again playing uptempo with shots early in the clock.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey with the smooth floater pic.twitter.com/kyzk2DPKBq – 12:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That’s a huge three by Muscala to keep OKC within striking distance, then made a great contest at the rim. – 12:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
That IN and OUT was TUFF‼️
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good pass by Josh Giddey to set up that Aleksej Pokusevski 3. Giddey has had a strong couple of games looks like he has his groove again. Poku inbound steal gets OKC within 1. Fun Sunday afternoon! – 12:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Fun matchup between SGA and RJ Barrett.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday’s Starting 5⃣
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Knicks
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Pokusevski
– JRE
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish remain in starting lineup for NYK, team says. – 12:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nice, but something I’ve never seen – during the anthem Julius Randle has his kids with him, Kyden at attention and Jayce sleeping on his shoulder. – 12:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starting lineup today:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We need to be physical and take the fight to them.❞
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We have to stay on our feet, trust our help and play as a team.❞
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 13 RPR MVP standings (10+ games)
1. Luka Doncic: 17.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 17.0
3. Kevin Durant: 16.6
4. Donovan Mitchell: 14.0
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.5
6. Stephen Curry: 13.5
7. Devin Booker: 12.7
8. Nikola Jokic: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.6
Royce Young @royceyoung
Thunder play the Knicks at 11 am CT today. Flashback to last season’s trip to MSG where Josh Giddey went for 28-11-12 and Tre Mann had 30 in an overtime win. youtu.be/o95tZGq1Sqo – 10:54 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley and Chet Holmgren are both traveling with the team on this long road trip. Darius is out today and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to play tomorrow. – 10:37 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes remains situational, Tom Thibodeau says. Grimes is healthy enough to play but Thibodeau has said previously that his conditioning needs to ramp up after he missed time in training camp/preseason & regular season due to left foot soreness. – 10:23 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson has begun working on the court – no contact yet. – 10:22 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mitchell Robinson is now considered day to day, Tom Thibodeau says. He has not been cleared for contact yet. – 10:17 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Highest TS% w/ 30+ PPG, 50+ GP
1. Curry 15-16: 30.1, 66.9%
2. Curry 20-21: 32.0, 65.5%
3. Dantley 83-84: 30.6, 65.2%
4. Durant 13-14: 32.0, 63.5%
5. Dantley 81-82: 30.3, 63.1%
22-23
Curry: 33.3, 69.5%
Tatum: 32.3, 65.3%
Mitchell: 31.6, 64.9%
Durant: 30.5, 64.6%
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wake up, OKC! It’s an early start in the Big Apple as the Thunder take on the Knicks in the first of a four game road trip.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Without big stars, Knicks must depend on work ethic newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 9:38 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Rumors and Rumblings: No, the Knicks Should NOT Trade for Anthony Davis
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Put together a list of the top-10 individual Thunder performances at Madison Square Garden.
(Josh Giddey and Tre Mann both made it)
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Latest injury report for today. Darius Bazley is still out with an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/ywMHoGp1vt – 9:04 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday morning hoops ☕️
🆚 New York Knicks
📍 Madison Square Garden
⏰ 11AM CT
📺 @BallySportsOK
📻 @sportsanimal
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Every where they go, it seems, the Raptors are running into players that grew up watching them and so far the Canadian kids are winning. First OKC and last night Indy: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/fo… – 8:11 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging:
-30.5 points
-5.5 assists
-4.4 rebounds
-53.9% shooting
Put those insane offensive stats aside for a minute. He’s also averaging 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks. List of guards to ever hit those marks, via @Basketball-Reference:
-SGA
