Timberwolves 57, Cavaliers 41: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 57, Cleveland Cavaliers 41 (Q2 04:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
From where I’m at, it looked like Kevin Love got that one real cleanly. – 6:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs cutting into Minnesota’s lead a bit here. Wolves led by as many as 22 but it’s down to 13 points at 49-36. – 6:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just your ordinary six-point possession for #Cavs right there. Love 3. Flagrant foul. Made FT. Garland floater. – 6:49 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Isaac Okoro just drained his first 3-pointer of the season for the Cavs. – 6:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
BREAKING: #Cavs Isaac Okoro has made a 3-pointer. He is no longer 0-for-the-season. – 6:45 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)
2003: Shaedon Sharpe
2002: Paolo Banchero
2001: Anthony Edwards
2000: Tyrese Haliburton
1999: Luka Doncic
1998: Jayson Tatum
1997: Lauri Markkanen
1996: Donovan Mitchell
1995: Nikola Jokic
1994: Giannis
1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo in the first quarter:
15 PTS / 1 REB / 4 AST
6-6 FG
DLo in the first quarter:
15 PTS / 1 REB / 4 AST
6-6 FG
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro in to start the second quarter. He’s the 10th guy off the bench tonight for the #Cavs. – 6:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
After the 1st quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 40-20, the team’s third 40+ point 1st quarter of the season (33rd in franchise history).
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
This game might be over after one quarter: Timberwolves 40, Cavs 20. – 6:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Rough opening quarter for the #Cavs on both ends of the floor. Lots of missed open shots or good looks. They shot 7 of 25 (28%) from the field and 3 of 10 (30%) from 3. Darius Garland is the only Cav in double-digits with 10 pts.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Wolves 40-20 after the first quarter. A sleepy, lifeless period of play for a short-handed Cleveland team missing its best player. Bad shooting on offense and poor effort on defense. – 6:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Cavs finish disaster quarter by fouling Taurean Prince on a desperation 3 at the buzzer. – 6:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves just played probably their best quarter of the season.
D’Angelo Russell was awesome — 15 points (3 for 3 from 2, 3 for 3 from 3) and 4 assists.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
15 FIRST QUARTER POINTS FOR D’ANGELO RUSSELL 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RqWyX9zdZT – 6:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Only thing wrong with Minnesota was that they needed DLo to outscore the Cavs. – 6:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLO HAS 12 POINTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER 😳 pic.twitter.com/XpbUro1MCS – 6:29 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell catches a spark — 4 made shots in the first 6 minutes — and the ball movement picks up through the entire offense.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell is filling it up. 5-5 for 12 pts in the first quarter. Also making some really good passes and decisions. Great start for him and the Wolves – 6:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
don’t forget Cleveland is where KAT was crowned the three-point champ pic.twitter.com/jMJeooTQKD – 6:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs seem to be missing some pretty open looks that have been going down early in the year. Kevin Love is 0-of-4 from deep as he checks out for the first time tonight. – 6:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love is off to a tough shooting start tonight here in the first quarter. He is 0 of 6 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3. – 6:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Those second-chance opportunities 👌 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/yIv0dA5Y1J – 6:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland hits two of his first three attempts from beyond the arc. Has to feel good after a rough couple of shooting games for him. #Cavs. – 6:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has emerged from the locker room. He is sitting on the bench cheering on the guys and yelling play calls. – 6:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Go time.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
While the Browns continue to disappoint, at least there’s Cleveland’s 8-4 basketball team taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse! Photo: AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/0GAB82SLuU – 6:03 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade, who are both out tonight. pic.twitter.com/kPoqitfL5H – 6:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Dean Wade are all out tonight.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love, and Evan Mobley tonight against the Wolves. – 5:19 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Minnesota:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lamar Stevens
Evan Mobley
Kevin Love
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Cardiologists in Minnesota do big business when the Vikings play.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If DLo does bounce back into resembling the type of player hoped for when the Gobert trade went down, then Finch will deserve credit for staying confident in the original vision — and significant criticism if that original vision proves to have been a bad idea. – 5:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are both OUT tonight for the #Cavs. – 4:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back at Home, in our City. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/HJiPHv8Ayh – 4:37 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Donovan Mitchell, who plays against Rudy Gobert for the first time today, on how he’ll remember the five seasons they spent together in Utah. More here from our interview, at @TheAthletic
Robin Lopez @rolopez42
The NBA needs more unintentional EPCOT homage uniforms; A+ pic.twitter.com/jMsynPid1I – 4:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game One of Seven 🌳
Our 2022-23 City Edition Uniform Schedule presented by Cleveland-Cliffs pic.twitter.com/7ONeROrZlm – 4:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
gone for a minute, but we’re back now 🏠 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/NTxQdJmIXF – 4:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Debuting in THE LAND tonight. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Z469z9ZIma – 3:45 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
The Cavaliers want reps for their Mitchell-Garland backcourt, the Timberwolves need work on their Gobert-Towns tower tandem, while the Jazz are doing fine since trading their two All-Stars. Wolves at Cavs, 5pm ET. nba.com/news/donovan-m… – 3:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dress your devices in City Edition 🌳
📲 @SherwinWilliams | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Y6VBCmcHFU – 2:41 PM
Dress your devices in City Edition 🌳
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I believe in RJ Barrett’s athleticism and ability but his lack of progress in developing a feel for the game is alarming at this point. And he’s not making those like me look very good who advocated him not being moved for Donovan Mitchell. – 2:40 PM
