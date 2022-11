Timberwolves 57, Cavaliers 41: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

If you think the NBA has become too cookie cutter, come watch Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slice everyone up with pivots and hesitations and Eurosteps even Kyle Anderson would be jealous of. – 12:27 PM

I believe in RJ Barrett’s athleticism and ability but his lack of progress in developing a feel for the game is alarming at this point. And he’s not making those like me look very good who advocated him not being moved for Donovan Mitchell. – 2:40 PM

The Cavaliers want reps for their Mitchell-Garland backcourt, the Timberwolves need work on their Gobert-Towns tower tandem, while the Jazz are doing fine since trading their two All-Stars. Wolves at Cavs, 5pm ET. nba.com/news/donovan-m…

Donovan Mitchell, who plays against Rudy Gobert for the first time today, on how he’ll remember the five seasons they spent together in Utah. More here from our interview, at @TheAthletic

If DLo does bounce back into resembling the type of player hoped for when the Gobert trade went down, then Finch will deserve credit for staying confident in the original vision — and significant criticism if that original vision proves to have been a bad idea. – 5:01 PM

While the Browns continue to disappoint, at least there's Cleveland's 8-4 basketball team taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!

Darius Garland hits two of his first three attempts from beyond the arc. Has to feel good after a rough couple of shooting games for him. #Cavs . – 6:15 PM

D’Angelo Russell is filling it up. 5-5 for 12 pts in the first quarter. Also making some really good passes and decisions. Great start for him and the Wolves – 6:27 PM

D’Angelo Russell catches a spark — 4 made shots in the first 6 minutes — and the ball movement picks up through the entire offense.Finch also went with JMac alongside DLo in his first rotation, and the combo of the point guards in the backcourt perked up the passing, too. – 6:29 PM

Only thing wrong with Minnesota was that they needed DLo to outscore the Cavs. – 6:32 PM

Wolves just played probably their best quarter of the season.D’Angelo Russell was awesome — 15 points (3 for 3 from 2, 3 for 3 from 3) and 4 assists.Wolves 37, Cavs 20 at the end of the 1st – 6:34 PM

Rough opening quarter for the #Cavs on both ends of the floor. Lots of missed open shots or good looks. They shot 7 of 25 (28%) from the field and 3 of 10 (30%) from 3. Darius Garland is the only Cav in double-digits with 10 pts.Timberwolves lead 40-20. – 6:37 PM

After the 1st quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 40-20, the team’s third 40+ point 1st quarter of the season (33rd in franchise history).Russell has started the game with 15 points on 6-6 from the field, his most points in a 1st quarter since having 15 on 3/14/22 at San Antonio. – 6:38 PM

Isaac Okoro in to start the second quarter. He’s the 10th guy off the bench tonight for the #Cavs . – 6:39 PM

Isaac Okoro just drained his first 3-pointer of the season for the Cavs. – 6:45 PM

From where I’m at, it looked like Kevin Love got that one real cleanly. – 6:54 PM

