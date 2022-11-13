Warriors 58, Kings 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (5-7) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday November 13, 2022
Golden State Warriors 58, Sacramento Kings 64 (Q2 01:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fans showing band-aid solidarity with @Malik Monk 🩹✊ pic.twitter.com/iZyoDJoNL3 – 10:01 PM
Fans showing band-aid solidarity with @Malik Monk 🩹✊ pic.twitter.com/iZyoDJoNL3 – 10:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry caught fire for another 40-point performance on Friday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:01 PM
After Steph Curry caught fire for another 40-point performance on Friday against the Cavs, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:01 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
FWIW: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is in street clothes, but Ryan Rollins is in uniform – 10:00 PM
FWIW: Patrick Baldwin Jr. is in street clothes, but Ryan Rollins is in uniform – 10:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stephen 🤝 Andrew
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/C09MA9UBAq – 9:59 PM
Stephen 🤝 Andrew
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/C09MA9UBAq – 9:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings vs Warriors would be a hell of an opening round playoff series. Just sayin’ – 9:58 PM
Kings vs Warriors would be a hell of an opening round playoff series. Just sayin’ – 9:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis to Barnes. Sabonis has 7 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists with 4:26 remaining in the 2Q. – 9:55 PM
Sabonis to Barnes. Sabonis has 7 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists with 4:26 remaining in the 2Q. – 9:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings went on a 21-5 run to open the 2nd quarter to take the lead after trailing by as much as 15 in the 1st quarter. – 9:54 PM
Kings went on a 21-5 run to open the 2nd quarter to take the lead after trailing by as much as 15 in the 1st quarter. – 9:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors were up by 15 at one point
They’re now down 47-46 – 9:52 PM
The Warriors were up by 15 at one point
They’re now down 47-46 – 9:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk is making his case for 2nd best playmaker on this squad. He’s absolutely top 3 with Sabonis & Fox. – 9:52 PM
Malik Monk is making his case for 2nd best playmaker on this squad. He’s absolutely top 3 with Sabonis & Fox. – 9:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ 15-point lead is gone. A Malik Monk 3-pointer puts Sacramento back up 1. – 9:52 PM
Warriors’ 15-point lead is gone. A Malik Monk 3-pointer puts Sacramento back up 1. – 9:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kings scorching Warriors second unit, 13 points in first four minutes of Q2. Warriors have 4 points, lead 44-39, 8:04 – 9:49 PM
Kings scorching Warriors second unit, 13 points in first four minutes of Q2. Warriors have 4 points, lead 44-39, 8:04 – 9:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
too tough from @Malik Monk 😤
@lesschwab Drive of the Game pic.twitter.com/SarbAAMCuR – 9:43 PM
too tough from @Malik Monk 😤
@lesschwab Drive of the Game pic.twitter.com/SarbAAMCuR – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors’ 7 turnovers are why this game still is close. Have to clean it up – 9:42 PM
Warriors’ 7 turnovers are why this game still is close. Have to clean it up – 9:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with the steal and breakaway dunk. He’s up to 11 points to lead the Kings. Timeout Warriors after a little 5-0 run to start the second. – 9:40 PM
Keegan Murray with the steal and breakaway dunk. He’s up to 11 points to lead the Kings. Timeout Warriors after a little 5-0 run to start the second. – 9:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Sacramento: Warriors 39, Kings 26
Curry 13 pts (5/6 FG, 0/1 3p)
Poole 9 (3/5 FG, 2/3 3p). Aggressive JP
Held SAC to 37pct FG
16-10 rebounding edge – 9:37 PM
After 1 in Sacramento: Warriors 39, Kings 26
Curry 13 pts (5/6 FG, 0/1 3p)
Poole 9 (3/5 FG, 2/3 3p). Aggressive JP
Held SAC to 37pct FG
16-10 rebounding edge – 9:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Warriors shot 61% from the field and 55% (6/11) from 3pt range in the first quarter.
Kings shot 37% FG and 38% (5/13) from 3pt. Warriors lead 39-26. – 9:37 PM
Warriors shot 61% from the field and 55% (6/11) from 3pt range in the first quarter.
Kings shot 37% FG and 38% (5/13) from 3pt. Warriors lead 39-26. – 9:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 39-26 after the first quarter
Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined to score 24 points on 8-for-11 from the field – 9:37 PM
Warriors up 39-26 after the first quarter
Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined to score 24 points on 8-for-11 from the field – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
13 points
5-6 from the field
only after one quarter
Stephen’s working. pic.twitter.com/hsrbs2vp3K – 9:37 PM
13 points
5-6 from the field
only after one quarter
Stephen’s working. pic.twitter.com/hsrbs2vp3K – 9:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors drop 39 points in the first quarter and lead Sacramento 39-26 entering the second.
Curry: 13 points (5/6)
Poole: 9 points (3/5)
Golden State is shooting 60.9% from the field while limiting the Kings to just 37%. – 9:36 PM
Warriors drop 39 points in the first quarter and lead Sacramento 39-26 entering the second.
Curry: 13 points (5/6)
Poole: 9 points (3/5)
Golden State is shooting 60.9% from the field while limiting the Kings to just 37%. – 9:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
First quarter in the books from Golden 1 Center. Warriors lead the Kings 39-28 as they shoot 61%, Sacramento shoots 37%. – 9:36 PM
First quarter in the books from Golden 1 Center. Warriors lead the Kings 39-28 as they shoot 61%, Sacramento shoots 37%. – 9:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Warriors 39, Kings 26
The Warriors are shooting 60.9% from the field. They’re 6 of 11 (.545) from 3-point range. Curry has 13 already. – 9:36 PM
1Q: Warriors 39, Kings 26
The Warriors are shooting 60.9% from the field. They’re 6 of 11 (.545) from 3-point range. Curry has 13 already. – 9:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
1⃣, 2⃣, 3⃣, 4⃣
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/DZpALUABtU – 9:35 PM
1⃣, 2⃣, 3⃣, 4⃣
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/DZpALUABtU – 9:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Keeg connects on his 3rd three-pointer of the first quarter 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/ABDcZdznqH – 9:35 PM
Keeg connects on his 3rd three-pointer of the first quarter 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/ABDcZdznqH – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are getting beat up here in the first quarter. Warriors shooting the lights out. Kings missing. 39-26 after the first 12 minutes. – 9:35 PM
Kings are getting beat up here in the first quarter. Warriors shooting the lights out. Kings missing. 39-26 after the first 12 minutes. – 9:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jordan Poole just looked so much like Steph Curry on that catch & shoot three that it fired Steph up on the bench.
The teacher is proud of his pupil. – 9:34 PM
Jordan Poole just looked so much like Steph Curry on that catch & shoot three that it fired Steph up on the bench.
The teacher is proud of his pupil. – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Three 3s in the first quarter for Kings rookie Keegan Murray.
Lots of “Keee-gan Mur-ray” already tonight. – 9:32 PM
Three 3s in the first quarter for Kings rookie Keegan Murray.
Lots of “Keee-gan Mur-ray” already tonight. – 9:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga begins with a good contest in the paint and then goes to the rack with a strong move – 9:28 PM
Kuminga begins with a good contest in the paint and then goes to the rack with a strong move – 9:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry has played 8 minutes tonight. He already has 11 points on 4/5 shooting. – 9:28 PM
Stephen Curry has played 8 minutes tonight. He already has 11 points on 4/5 shooting. – 9:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are missing a plenty of shots around the rim. They are lucky to be down just five here in the first quarter. 24-19 Warriors with four minutes remaining in the 1Q. – 9:25 PM
Kings are missing a plenty of shots around the rim. They are lucky to be down just five here in the first quarter. 24-19 Warriors with four minutes remaining in the 1Q. – 9:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Feels like the Warriors are playing much better that the Kings but are only up 5. – 9:25 PM
Feels like the Warriors are playing much better that the Kings but are only up 5. – 9:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with his second triple. He’s come out aggressive early. Leads all scorers with 6. 15-14 Warriors lead. – 9:19 PM
Keegan Murray with his second triple. He’s come out aggressive early. Leads all scorers with 6. 15-14 Warriors lead. – 9:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
13-8 start for the Warriors. The tempo is beyond fast in this one. Don’t blink or you’ll miss a possession. – 9:15 PM
13-8 start for the Warriors. The tempo is beyond fast in this one. Don’t blink or you’ll miss a possession. – 9:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is hilarious. He slapped the backboard on a layup and yelled like he dunked it with two hands. – 9:15 PM
Curry is hilarious. He slapped the backboard on a layup and yelled like he dunked it with two hands. – 9:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ball movement leading to buckets 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/0uI8al9MgN – 9:14 PM
Ball movement leading to buckets 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/0uI8al9MgN – 9:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kings aren’t guarding the 3-point line early. Warriors start 3/4 from distance. – 9:14 PM
Kings aren’t guarding the 3-point line early. Warriors start 3/4 from distance. – 9:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with an And-1. Hits the freebie. 6-3 Warriors. – 9:13 PM
Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with an And-1. Hits the freebie. 6-3 Warriors. – 9:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
FIrst look at the new City Edition uniforms 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2EkwYCpFb – 9:12 PM
FIrst look at the new City Edition uniforms 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2EkwYCpFb – 9:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out for the Warriors tonight because of low back soreness. Missed a G League game because of it. Ryan Rollins is active. Ty Jerome isn’t. – 9:03 PM
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out for the Warriors tonight because of low back soreness. Missed a G League game because of it. Ryan Rollins is active. Ty Jerome isn’t. – 9:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
here we go
@mybonney Tunnel Cam 👑 pic.twitter.com/1Vuw1TlZzN – 8:50 PM
here we go
@mybonney Tunnel Cam 👑 pic.twitter.com/1Vuw1TlZzN – 8:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SOON.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/UlPnWjPOJj – 8:46 PM
SOON.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/UlPnWjPOJj – 8:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Warriors:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 8:36 PM
Kings starters vs. Warriors:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 8:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/AIxUQCKauw – 8:36 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/AIxUQCKauw – 8:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday hoops.
You ready, #DubNation? pic.twitter.com/uwrmGJK8Ch – 8:34 PM
Sunday hoops.
You ready, #DubNation? pic.twitter.com/uwrmGJK8Ch – 8:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry at 34 years old is doing things that only Michael Jordan once did
Talked about that on our pregame show before the Warriors take on the Kings in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/LZHpJdBIwt – 8:12 PM
Steph Curry at 34 years old is doing things that only Michael Jordan once did
Talked about that on our pregame show before the Warriors take on the Kings in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/LZHpJdBIwt – 8:12 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV says no word on Kyrie’s status for Tuesday in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/3A7UicpN16 – 8:07 PM
JV says no word on Kyrie’s status for Tuesday in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/3A7UicpN16 – 8:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there’s still no official word on Kyrie’s potential availability for Tuesday’s game in Sacramento. – 8:06 PM
Vaughn says there’s still no official word on Kyrie’s potential availability for Tuesday’s game in Sacramento. – 8:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe is in for the #Nets. Seth Curry is out but Jacque Vaughn said that’s just precautionary, and he should be fine Tuesday at the #Kings. #NBA – 8:06 PM
Yuta Watanabe is in for the #Nets. Seth Curry is out but Jacque Vaughn said that’s just precautionary, and he should be fine Tuesday at the #Kings. #NBA – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe is good to go. Seth Curry is being held out for precautionary reasons. No update on Kyrie Irving. – 8:05 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe is good to go. Seth Curry is being held out for precautionary reasons. No update on Kyrie Irving. – 8:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said there’s “no official word at all” on if Kyrie Irving will play on Tuesday vs Sacramento Kings – 8:05 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said there’s “no official word at all” on if Kyrie Irving will play on Tuesday vs Sacramento Kings – 8:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is OUT tonight. – 7:54 PM
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is OUT tonight. – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are resting Seth Curry tonight against the Lakers because of his snow recovery. – 7:52 PM
Nets are resting Seth Curry tonight against the Lakers because of his snow recovery. – 7:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry is out tonight to rest his ankle on the second night of a back to back. – 7:49 PM
Nets say Seth Curry is out tonight to rest his ankle on the second night of a back to back. – 7:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Seth Curry after two very solid games against Knicks and Clips, is taking a break tonight against the Lakers and won’t play. – 7:49 PM
Seth Curry after two very solid games against Knicks and Clips, is taking a break tonight against the Lakers and won’t play. – 7:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say that Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) will be out for tonight’s game against the Lakers – 7:48 PM
Nets say that Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) will be out for tonight’s game against the Lakers – 7:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is out vs the #Lakers. #nets – 7:47 PM
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is out vs the #Lakers. #nets – 7:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody has been nudged out of the Warriors’ current rotation. Steve Kerr said he’s talked to Moody about “turnovers and fouling” as the inhibiting issues, but expects Moody to get back in the picture soon.
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/gCTQRw64Ot – 7:42 PM
Moses Moody has been nudged out of the Warriors’ current rotation. Steve Kerr said he’s talked to Moody about “turnovers and fouling” as the inhibiting issues, but expects Moody to get back in the picture soon.
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/gCTQRw64Ot – 7:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Malik Monk looks like he’s become a better defender. – 7:34 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Malik Monk looks like he’s become a better defender. – 7:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Looney and Wiseman getting in pregame work before Warriors-Kings
Loon had a nice left-handed finish right after pic.twitter.com/rYCn6pJvxh – 7:26 PM
Looney and Wiseman getting in pregame work before Warriors-Kings
Loon had a nice left-handed finish right after pic.twitter.com/rYCn6pJvxh – 7:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on the Warriors: “Golden State, man, they’re a good team. I don’t care what their record is. They’re NBA champions.” – 7:24 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on the Warriors: “Golden State, man, they’re a good team. I don’t care what their record is. They’re NBA champions.” – 7:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐓 DOMAS
👑 10.4 RPG
👑 6.1 APG
👑 55.3 FG%
𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘉𝘈 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘱 25 𝘪𝘯 𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴. pic.twitter.com/PvmNmCMnwP – 6:41 PM
𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐓 DOMAS
👑 10.4 RPG
👑 6.1 APG
👑 55.3 FG%
𝘖𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘉𝘈 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘱 25 𝘪𝘯 𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴. pic.twitter.com/PvmNmCMnwP – 6:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
REMINDER 🚨
@regulator is hosting a postgame West Coast Hip-Hop concert tonight in the @docosacramento plaza! 🎤🌴
Presented by @dialpad pic.twitter.com/9oSnRGcuRt – 6:14 PM
REMINDER 🚨
@regulator is hosting a postgame West Coast Hip-Hop concert tonight in the @docosacramento plaza! 🎤🌴
Presented by @dialpad pic.twitter.com/9oSnRGcuRt – 6:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
New name on injury report Spurs have submitted to league: Romeo Langford has been ruled out for Monday at GSW after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols. Malaki Branham is also unavailable after suffering an ankle sprain in G League action Friday. – 5:13 PM
New name on injury report Spurs have submitted to league: Romeo Langford has been ruled out for Monday at GSW after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols. Malaki Branham is also unavailable after suffering an ankle sprain in G League action Friday. – 5:13 PM
Andre Iguodala @andre
I didn’t even know he played for the Vikings! He still cold! Great golfer too… – 4:49 PM
I didn’t even know he played for the Vikings! He still cold! Great golfer too… – 4:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per injury report turned into NBA, Romeo Langford will be out Monday @ Warriors entering H&S protocols.
Collins and Wesley are out due to injury.
Branham is out with a left ankle sprain and Barlow is out, but with the G-League team. – 4:46 PM
Per injury report turned into NBA, Romeo Langford will be out Monday @ Warriors entering H&S protocols.
Collins and Wesley are out due to injury.
Branham is out with a left ankle sprain and Barlow is out, but with the G-League team. – 4:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Week Ahead: Predict the Spurs’ record for Week 5 of the season
Mon @ GSW (5-7)
Tue @ POR (9-4)
Thu @ SAC (5-6)
Sat @ LAC (7-6)
Sun @ LAL (2-10) – 4:20 PM
The Week Ahead: Predict the Spurs’ record for Week 5 of the season
Mon @ GSW (5-7)
Tue @ POR (9-4)
Thu @ SAC (5-6)
Sat @ LAC (7-6)
Sun @ LAL (2-10) – 4:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The last time the Knicks gave up 145 points in a regulation game was December 8, 1979 against the Kings — the Kansas City Kings. – 4:12 PM
The last time the Knicks gave up 145 points in a regulation game was December 8, 1979 against the Kings — the Kansas City Kings. – 4:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable tonight for the #Nets at the #Lakers. #lal #nba – 3:59 PM
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable tonight for the #Nets at the #Lakers. #lal #nba – 3:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Lakers.
Kyrie Irving is OUT. – 3:59 PM
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Lakers.
Kyrie Irving is OUT. – 3:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at L.A. Lakers:
Curry (left ankle – injury management) – QUESTIONABLE
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT – 3:58 PM
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at L.A. Lakers:
Curry (left ankle – injury management) – QUESTIONABLE
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT – 3:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Golden State Warriors are now listing Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness) as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 3:33 PM
The Golden State Warriors are now listing Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness) as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 3:33 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.