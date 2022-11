Warriors 58, Kings 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors are now listing Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness) as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 3:33 PM

Per injury report turned into NBA, Romeo Langford will be out Monday @ Warriors entering H&S protocols.Collins and Wesley are out due to injury.Branham is out with a left ankle sprain and Barlow is out, but with the G-League team. – 4:46 PM

New name on injury report Spurs have submitted to league: Romeo Langford has been ruled out for Monday at GSW after entering NBA’s health and safety protocols. Malaki Branham is also unavailable after suffering an ankle sprain in G League action Friday. – 5:13 PM

Looney and Wiseman getting in pregame work before Warriors-KingsLoon had a nice left-handed finish right after pic.twitter.com/rYCn6pJvxh

Moses Moody has been nudged out of the Warriors’ current rotation. Steve Kerr said he’s talked to Moody about “turnovers and fouling” as the inhibiting issues, but expects Moody to get back in the picture soon.Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/gCTQRw64Ot

Nets say that Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) will be out for tonight’s game against the Lakers – 7:48 PM

Seth Curry after two very solid games against Knicks and Clips, is taking a break tonight against the Lakers and won’t play. – 7:49 PM

Nets say Seth Curry is out tonight to rest his ankle on the second night of a back to back. – 7:49 PM

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said there’s “no official word at all” on if Kyrie Irving will play on Tuesday vs Sacramento Kings – 8:05 PM

Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe is good to go. Seth Curry is being held out for precautionary reasons. No update on Kyrie Irving. – 8:05 PM

Yuta Watanabe is in for the #Nets . Seth Curry is out but Jacque Vaughn said that’s just precautionary, and he should be fine Tuesday at the #Kings

Vaughn says there’s still no official word on Kyrie’s potential availability for Tuesday’s game in Sacramento. – 8:06 PM

Steph Curry at 34 years old is doing things that only Michael Jordan once didTalked about that on our pregame show before the Warriors take on the Kings in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/LZHpJdBIwt

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out for the Warriors tonight because of low back soreness. Missed a G League game because of it. Ryan Rollins is active. Ty Jerome isn’t. – 9:03 PM

Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with an And-1. Hits the freebie. 6-3 Warriors. – 9:13 PM

Curry is hilarious. He slapped the backboard on a layup and yelled like he dunked it with two hands. – 9:15 PM

13-8 start for the Warriors. The tempo is beyond fast in this one. Don’t blink or you’ll miss a possession. – 9:15 PM

Keegan Murray with his second triple. He’s come out aggressive early. Leads all scorers with 6. 15-14 Warriors lead. – 9:19 PM

Feels like the Warriors are playing much better that the Kings but are only up 5. – 9:25 PM

Kings are missing a plenty of shots around the rim. They are lucky to be down just five here in the first quarter. 24-19 Warriors with four minutes remaining in the 1Q. – 9:25 PM

Kuminga begins with a good contest in the paint and then goes to the rack with a strong move – 9:28 PM

Three 3s in the first quarter for Kings rookie Keegan Murray.Lots of “Keee-gan Mur-ray” already tonight. – 9:32 PM

Jordan Poole just looked so much like Steph Curry on that catch & shoot three that it fired Steph up on the bench.The teacher is proud of his pupil. – 9:34 PM

Kings are getting beat up here in the first quarter. Warriors shooting the lights out. Kings missing. 39-26 after the first 12 minutes. – 9:35 PM

1Q: Warriors 39, Kings 26The Warriors are shooting 60.9% from the field. They’re 6 of 11 (.545) from 3-point range. Curry has 13 already. – 9:36 PM

First quarter in the books from Golden 1 Center. Warriors lead the Kings 39-28 as they shoot 61%, Sacramento shoots 37%. – 9:36 PM

Warriors drop 39 points in the first quarter and lead Sacramento 39-26 entering the second.Curry: 13 points (5/6)Poole: 9 points (3/5)Golden State is shooting 60.9% from the field while limiting the Kings to just 37%. – 9:36 PM

Warriors up 39-26 after the first quarterSteph Curry and Jordan Poole combined to score 24 points on 8-for-11 from the field – 9:37 PM

Warriors shot 61% from the field and 55% (6/11) from 3pt range in the first quarter.Kings shot 37% FG and 38% (5/13) from 3pt. Warriors lead 39-26. – 9:37 PM

Keegan Murray with the steal and breakaway dunk. He’s up to 11 points to lead the Kings. Timeout Warriors after a little 5-0 run to start the second. – 9:40 PM

Warriors’ 7 turnovers are why this game still is close. Have to clean it up – 9:42 PM

Malik Monk is making his case for 2nd best playmaker on this squad. He’s absolutely top 3 with Sabonis & Fox. – 9:52 PM

The Warriors were up by 15 at one pointThey’re now down 47-46 – 9:52 PM

Kings went on a 21-5 run to open the 2nd quarter to take the lead after trailing by as much as 15 in the 1st quarter. – 9:54 PM

