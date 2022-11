Celtics offered Grant Williams four-year, $50 million extension?

The Bucks are surrendering the fewest points per possession against half-court offenses since the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers, according to Second Spectrum, while following through on their preseason promise to cut down the number of 3s they give up. After allowing opponents to take an NBA record 40.6 3-pointers per game last season, the Bucks are limiting teams to 31.6 per game in 2022-23. “I think they’re one of the most intelligent teams in the league in knowing who and when, where to rotate and who not to,” Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said last week. “Last year, they’d kind of look at you take a lot of open 3s, they’d bet certain guys were not going to make shots, and that obviously burned them in the playoffs with [Celtics forward] Grant Williams. “But for the most part they do a great job of making the right bets. This year it looks like they’re covering everybody a little bit more honestly in that situation.” -via ESPN / November 8, 2022