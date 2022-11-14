Celtics offered Grant Williams four-year, $50 million extension?

Michael Scotto: During extension talks with Grant Williams, the Celtics never offered more than $50 million guaranteed over four years, league sources told HoopsHype. As I previously reported on HoopsHype, Williams would’ve taken a deal for $14 million annually. There are some around the league that believe an offer around $18 million annually could be too much for Boston to match in restricted free agency. Of course, anything in the non-taxpayer mid-level exception range would likely be matched by Boston.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on extension talks that fizzled out for Suns forward Cam Johnson, Hornets forward PJ Washington, and Celtics forward Grant Williams. Plus, more on Cam Reddish and Coby White with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte… – 9:02 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 117, Piston 108 – Tatum shines, with help from Grant Williams and Marcus Smart bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/12/bsj… – 10:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams played 45 minutes and dropped 19 and 10. Underrated great game from him tonight – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams’ confidence level is off the charts right now. He’s really having a great start to this season. – 8:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons had a chance to go into the fourth down only five but Grant Williams hit a 3 with 1.6 seconds left.
Bogey: 24 points
Ivey: 20 points
Pistons conceded seven second-chance points in that quarter after only giving up four the entire first half. – 8:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Isaiah Stewart II
Saddiq Bey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jaden Ivey
Cory Joseph – 6:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics starters at Detroit….
Marcus Smart
Derrick White
Jayson Tatum
Grant Williams
Blake Griffin
OUT: Brown, Horford, Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari – 6:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his 6-for-8 Friday night, Al Horford moved into the NBA’s top-10 in 3-point shooting.
He joins Grant Williams (5th) and Sam Hauser (9th).
Boston is 2nd in the NBA (to Denver) in 3-point shooting (.391) and FG% (.489).
1st in True Shooting
1st Effective FG%
1st in Offense – 1:39 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
TAKEAWAYS FROM CELTICS-NUGGETS
Grant Williams increased his offensive load with the starters, and Mazzulla likes the look with Williams in that lineup. Grant is third in the NBA in points per possession at 1.4. (No. 1? Sam Hauser.)
More here: boston.com/sports/boston-… – 11:19 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
I have an obsession with NBA wedgies so when I saw this very rare free throw wedgie from Grant Williams, I had to figure out how many we’ve had from the free throw line since we started tracking them in 2014. The answer is four with a 5th that was disqualified.
Wedgie thread 1/ pic.twitter.com/3GdqXuj6P5 – 10:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Denver coach Michael Malone thinks Aaron Gordon shouldn’t have been called for a flagrant on the play with Grant Williams, but said that play had nothing to do with why they lost the game. – 9:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I’ve never seen this before.”
Grant Williams with the RARE free throw wedgie 😂
pic.twitter.com/Z3Ob64Dvz4 – 9:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
We are now stuck here in a ridiculous review after a Grant Williams flop in the backcourt when Aaron Gordon ran into him after Boston decided to try to milk the clock up 13. Just an odd play all around. – 9:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Once again an official blows the whistle when the Celtics are trying to milk clock in the back court. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon just trucked Grant Williams and it’s being reviewed for a hostile act. – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ummm Aaron Gordon just leveled Grant Williams with as good of a hit as you’ll see in any football game this weekend. – 9:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams is back on the floor and walking normally after tweaking his left ankle late in the 2Q. #Celtics #Nuggets – 8:13 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams is warming up for the second half and looks fine. – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Concern for the Celtics at the half is whatever is going on with Grant Williams. He was definitely banged up to end the half. Was initially limping on his right ankle, then seemed to turn the left ankle on that last offensive rebound. – 8:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grant Williams is hurting but also making plays? Go Batman – 8:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like Grant Williams tweaked his left ankle… seemed to be ok walking into the back at halftime – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Grant Williams messed up his left leg late in the first half. He is walking with a pretty good limp after an awkward landing chasing an offensive rebound, but walked off under his own power.
Boston leads 66-57 at halftime. – 8:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams hurt his left ankle when he inbounded the ball, then slipped landing from a rebound just now and is hobbling down the court. He’s walking to off, but he’s clearly feeling something. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Aaron Gordon
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 6:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No change in the starting lineup for the Celtics tonight.
That means Grant Williams (“Batman”), gets the start against the Joker. – 5:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features plenty of trade questions, Sam Hauser comparisons, the future of Grant Williams and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:23 PM
The Bucks are surrendering the fewest points per possession against half-court offenses since the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers, according to Second Spectrum, while following through on their preseason promise to cut down the number of 3s they give up. After allowing opponents to take an NBA record 40.6 3-pointers per game last season, the Bucks are limiting teams to 31.6 per game in 2022-23. “I think they’re one of the most intelligent teams in the league in knowing who and when, where to rotate and who not to,” Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said last week. “Last year, they’d kind of look at you take a lot of open 3s, they’d bet certain guys were not going to make shots, and that obviously burned them in the playoffs with [Celtics forward] Grant Williams. “But for the most part they do a great job of making the right bets. This year it looks like they’re covering everybody a little bit more honestly in that situation.” -via ESPN / November 8, 2022
MassLive spoke with Grant Williams ahead of Friday’s game with the Bulls about whether union leadership will be addressing the issue with Kyrie Irving. “I think we will but currently, there are a lot of matters as well,” Williams told MassLive. “I think we’ll get together as a group potentially — everything has been through the team. It has been not been a league issue to this point. It hasn’t been an NBA/NBPA issue. The Nets and the league have taken care of that and dealing with Kyrie and the process there. We don’t have much control on that matter.” -via Booth Newspapers / November 4, 2022
Williams told MassLive that he has not directly spoken with Irving about the situation yet but strongly denounced any kind of hate speech. “I haven’t had much communication with him on the manner,” Williams said. “For me, I’m trying my best to educate myself on the situation, understand what has been said and has been done. You don’t promote any type of hate speech or anything like that. You do your best to stay informed on the matter and gain all the information before making decision to support each side. You try your best to educate yourself and outside of that, I don’t have much to say because I don’t know much about the matter because I’ve tried to keep my eyes on the right thing and moving forward.” -via Booth Newspapers / November 4, 2022
