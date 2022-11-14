CJ McCollum: I don't think I can't shoot any worse

Christian Clark: CJ McCollum: “I don’t think I can shoot any worse than I’ve been shooting. You look at my career, how I’ve played, how I’ve shot. I think I’m due for some leveling out on open shots.”
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
CJ McCollum looks forward to returning to form on offense: “I don’t think I can shoot any worse than I’ve been shooting. If you look at my career and how I’ve played, I think I’m due for some leveling out on open shots.” He’s career 45% FG, 39% on 3s. This season: 39% FG, 28% 3s – 5:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Monday’s #Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Third-year guard Kira Lewis Jr. will get opportunity to return to game action with Birmingham in G League; CJ McCollum on Jose Alvarado’s impact): https://t.co/tCC4isf8hy pic.twitter.com/aZdAHSx7Il – 5:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Remember the two-man game between Zion and JJ Redick? Saturday, the Pelicans tried something similar with Zion and CJ McCollum.
“It’s something we need to exploit,” Willie Green said. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:17 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
According to Second Spectrum data, CJ McCollum had set 5 screens for Zion Williamson all season heading into tonight.
No live data on that now, but it sure felt like they had that many in the 2Q alone tonight. – 9:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 63, Rockets 50
Williamson 13 pts, 4 assts
Nance 12 pts (4-4 FG)
Ingram 11 pts
McCollum 5 pts (1-6 FG), 5 assts
Pels offense looks much improved with Zion getting more touches (and the Rockets being on the other side). Pels have 17 assists on 22 baskets – 9:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Pelicans: Ingram, Williamson, Valanciunas, Jones, McCollum. – 8:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum moved much more effortlessly, just showed greater energy in his pregame workout. Also, seemingly nearly every shot dropped.
Let’s see if it translates. – 7:55 PM
More on this storyline
“I know Kyrie personally, I know that he’s not racist, I know that he’s not against any people,” McCollum said. “In general, he’s been a beacon of light and has continued to figure out ways to provide not only educational opportunities, but also resources for people from all walks of life.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
But the NBPA executive committee is within its jurisdiction to remove a member from its board. The qualifications are that a member must be in good standing and signed to a Standard NBA contract to run for the committee, so does Irving need to take action to demonstrate he is still in good standing? “We’re different from his employer or business partner. I think for us as a union, we have duties and responsibilities to all of our members, regardless of circumstances or situations that may occur,” McCollum said. “In this particular instance of (a) situation, Kyrie was elected in 2020 and it was a three-year term and that’s the extent of where we’re at with that.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
McCollum uses the same type of hesitations and change-of-pace moves that have long been his bread-and-butter, but now he’s drawing the attention of multiple defenders to free up others for skip passes across the court, or interior passes to a rolling big. “My assist-to-turnover ratio will be off the chain. Before the season’s over it’ll be top five in the NBA,” says McCollum, who currently ranks eighth (3.5) among players averaging at least 30 minutes. His previous career-high is 2.5, which was set last season. “I’ll average close to 10 assists a game for the season because I’ve worked on this stuff,” he continues. “It’s not like I didn’t just go out here experimenting. I know how to run a team, and I’m learning how to think the game.” -via The Ringer / November 7, 2022
