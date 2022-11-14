Clippers 43, Rockets 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (7-6) play against the Houston Rockets (11-11) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 43, Houston Rockets 34 (Q2 06:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Down the lane and down the hatch. pic.twitter.com/JtjBPH6DEK – 8:53 PM
Down the lane and down the hatch. pic.twitter.com/JtjBPH6DEK – 8:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Astros #WorldSeries champion rookies @david__hensley & @Jpena221 in the house for #Rockets basketball tonight. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/0IJphLXyhf – 8:52 PM
#Astros #WorldSeries champion rookies @david__hensley & @Jpena221 in the house for #Rockets basketball tonight. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/0IJphLXyhf – 8:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green breaks out a Eurostep. Don’t see that too much from him but it suits him. Rockets have gotten good looks when he’s been on the floor. Not so much when he sat. – 8:52 PM
Jalen Green breaks out a Eurostep. Don’t see that too much from him but it suits him. Rockets have gotten good looks when he’s been on the floor. Not so much when he sat. – 8:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
They are playing the “We Want Houston” chant over the PA inside Toyota Center. Doesn’t have the same impact when the team is 2-11 and down 13 in the second quarter IMO – 8:49 PM
They are playing the “We Want Houston” chant over the PA inside Toyota Center. Doesn’t have the same impact when the team is 2-11 and down 13 in the second quarter IMO – 8:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Batum out jumps Garuba for an offensive rebound and then drains a corner three forcing Silas to call timeout. Clips by 13 – 8:47 PM
Batum out jumps Garuba for an offensive rebound and then drains a corner three forcing Silas to call timeout. Clips by 13 – 8:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open the second quarter with consecutive turnovers. Clippers have scored 14 points off six Rockets turnovers in a little more than 13 minutes. Lead up to 13. – 8:38 PM
Rockets open the second quarter with consecutive turnovers. Clippers have scored 14 points off six Rockets turnovers in a little more than 13 minutes. Lead up to 13. – 8:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets open the second quarter with back-to-back turnovers by Josh Christopher – 8:38 PM
Rockets open the second quarter with back-to-back turnovers by Josh Christopher – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers survive 0/5 start from Paul George to take 31-23 lead after one quarter of play in Houston.
Worth noting that with John Wall out, Terance Mann is the backup point guard tonight. That opened a rotation spot in the frontcourt, and Robert Covington is getting some run. – 8:36 PM
Clippers survive 0/5 start from Paul George to take 31-23 lead after one quarter of play in Houston.
Worth noting that with John Wall out, Terance Mann is the backup point guard tonight. That opened a rotation spot in the frontcourt, and Robert Covington is getting some run. – 8:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets trail 31-23 after a quarter. Paul George was 0-for-5, the rest of the Clippers shot 12-of-17. Someone might want to locate Luke Kennard at some point – 8:36 PM
Rockets trail 31-23 after a quarter. Paul George was 0-for-5, the rest of the Clippers shot 12-of-17. Someone might want to locate Luke Kennard at some point – 8:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers open 31-23 lead over Rocket end of first. PG 0-for-5 from the field, but has 3 points in 3 free throws. Luke Kennard leads Clippers with 8 points. – 8:36 PM
Clippers open 31-23 lead over Rocket end of first. PG 0-for-5 from the field, but has 3 points in 3 free throws. Luke Kennard leads Clippers with 8 points. – 8:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
☝️down in Houston.
Rockets: 23
Clippers: 31
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Qe2pgQQvDU – 8:35 PM
☝️down in Houston.
Rockets: 23
Clippers: 31
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Qe2pgQQvDU – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers 31, Rockets 23 after 1. Green with six points, four assists. Clippers shoot 54.5 percent. – 8:35 PM
Clippers 31, Rockets 23 after 1. Green with six points, four assists. Clippers shoot 54.5 percent. – 8:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
I haven’t watched EVERY second of Clippers basketball this season, but it just *feels* like Luke Kennard has hit more than 47% of his 3s. Feels like 100% are gonna go in, the way he’s shooting them. pic.twitter.com/Qmc7MeiN8Q – 8:33 PM
I haven’t watched EVERY second of Clippers basketball this season, but it just *feels* like Luke Kennard has hit more than 47% of his 3s. Feels like 100% are gonna go in, the way he’s shooting them. pic.twitter.com/Qmc7MeiN8Q – 8:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari with the calm corner three 👌 pic.twitter.com/CDwMqvnr2x – 8:32 PM
Bari with the calm corner three 👌 pic.twitter.com/CDwMqvnr2x – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As with Saturday in New Orleans, Josh Christopher in as a backup to Jalen Green. – 8:31 PM
As with Saturday in New Orleans, Josh Christopher in as a backup to Jalen Green. – 8:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets started the game strong, but Clips have taken over as the bench has come in. Aside from a poor close out on a Morris three, Jabari Smith Jr was very good – 8:27 PM
Rockets started the game strong, but Clips have taken over as the bench has come in. Aside from a poor close out on a Morris three, Jabari Smith Jr was very good – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers rank last in the NBA offensively. Rockets helping to change that. Clips, on a 10-2 run, taking target practice, have hit 58.8 %, 4 of 9 3s. – 8:26 PM
Clippers rank last in the NBA offensively. Rockets helping to change that. Clips, on a 10-2 run, taking target practice, have hit 58.8 %, 4 of 9 3s. – 8:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets bring in Eason, Martin and Nix. ICYMI, today’s story on how Eason has been productive by being disruptive houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:24 PM
Rockets bring in Eason, Martin and Nix. ICYMI, today’s story on how Eason has been productive by being disruptive houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clippers, in drop coverages with Zubac, giving Sengun all the jumpers he wants. One day, he’ll make teams p[ay for that. – 8:23 PM
Clippers, in drop coverages with Zubac, giving Sengun all the jumpers he wants. One day, he’ll make teams p[ay for that. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG with the steal and finish! 🔥
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/6SUj7pKwd6 – 8:21 PM
JG with the steal and finish! 🔥
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/6SUj7pKwd6 – 8:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Feed the big fella!!
@Paul George ➡️ @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/UhZN8wmW7l – 8:21 PM
Feed the big fella!!
@Paul George ➡️ @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/UhZN8wmW7l – 8:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Play had to stop early because Marcus Morris was hunched over in pain. Looked like he took a shot to the mouth area. He appears to OK. Just headed back to the bench – 8:16 PM
Play had to stop early because Marcus Morris was hunched over in pain. Looked like he took a shot to the mouth area. He appears to OK. Just headed back to the bench – 8:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Marcus Morris Sr. is kneeing down on court, but now getting up with towel on his face. – 8:15 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. is kneeing down on court, but now getting up with towel on his face. – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Marcus Morris Sr. shaken up. Looks like he was hit in the mouth. Clippers took a time out to give him a couple minutes. – 8:15 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. shaken up. Looks like he was hit in the mouth. Clippers took a time out to give him a couple minutes. – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Couple slick pick-and-roll passes from Green to Sengun early. Green with six assists, his season high, in each of his previous two games. – 8:15 PM
Couple slick pick-and-roll passes from Green to Sengun early. Green with six assists, his season high, in each of his previous two games. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It probably should have been a red flag when Kawhi was struggling to handle Jack Harlow in the New Balance commercial. How did we all miss it? – 8:01 PM
It probably should have been a red flag when Kawhi was struggling to handle Jack Harlow in the New Balance commercial. How did we all miss it? – 8:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our friend @JenHale504 hops on the #Pelicans Podcast to talk to @Jim Eichenhofer & @jcar504 as they recap the Pels W over Houston & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory!
@SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 7:37 PM
Our friend @JenHale504 hops on the #Pelicans Podcast to talk to @Jim Eichenhofer & @jcar504 as they recap the Pels W over Houston & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory!
@SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 7:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Rockets starters
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
HOU
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr.
Alperen Sengun
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green – 7:34 PM
Clips-Rockets starters
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
HOU
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr.
Alperen Sengun
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jalen Green – 7:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters in Houston
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson – 7:33 PM
Clippers starters in Houston
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson – 7:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting five at home tonight!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/BTntbqoj1T – 7:32 PM
Starting five at home tonight!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/BTntbqoj1T – 7:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Clippers: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Clippers: George, Jackson, Kennard, Morris, Zubac – 7:32 PM
#Rockets starters vs Clippers: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Clippers: George, Jackson, Kennard, Morris, Zubac – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Clippers starters: George, Morris Sr., Zubac, Kennard, Jackson. – 7:31 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Clippers starters: George, Morris Sr., Zubac, Kennard, Jackson. – 7:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate, out with ankle injury, to be evaluated again in 2-3 weeks houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:29 PM
Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate, out with ankle injury, to be evaluated again in 2-3 weeks houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Let’s get to work!
@Tari Eason 😤 pic.twitter.com/rtT2RqzBNg – 7:23 PM
Let’s get to work!
@Tari Eason 😤 pic.twitter.com/rtT2RqzBNg – 7:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Voting breakdown for AL Rookie of the Year. #Astros SS Jeremy Pena got a 3rd place vote from 1 of the Houston & 1 of the KC voters. pic.twitter.com/hT4pECdFEU – 7:22 PM
Voting breakdown for AL Rookie of the Year. #Astros SS Jeremy Pena got a 3rd place vote from 1 of the Houston & 1 of the KC voters. pic.twitter.com/hT4pECdFEU – 7:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi is out tonight but made trip to Houston and Dallas. When asked if Kawhi is out for tomorrow night at Dallas, Ty Lue said he didn’t know. Lue was focused on tonight’s game. With no shootaround this morning and no shoot tomorrow at Dallas, hard seeing Kawhi available tomorrow – 7:17 PM
Kawhi is out tonight but made trip to Houston and Dallas. When asked if Kawhi is out for tomorrow night at Dallas, Ty Lue said he didn’t know. Lue was focused on tonight’s game. With no shootaround this morning and no shoot tomorrow at Dallas, hard seeing Kawhi available tomorrow – 7:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas credited Jalen Green’s 15 point third quarter on Saturday night to the Rockets defense: “It’s our defense that leads to good offense and spacing and pushing the ball, so everybody gets an opportunity, and Daishen did a great job of finding him on some of those.” – 7:12 PM
Stephen Silas credited Jalen Green’s 15 point third quarter on Saturday night to the Rockets defense: “It’s our defense that leads to good offense and spacing and pushing the ball, so everybody gets an opportunity, and Daishen did a great job of finding him on some of those.” – 7:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jalen Green was on injury report due to right shoulder soreness, but he is available to play tonight vs Clippers. – 7:02 PM
Jalen Green was on injury report due to right shoulder soreness, but he is available to play tonight vs Clippers. – 7:02 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The low down on tonight’s game.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:55 PM
The low down on tonight’s game.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann’s back soreness: “It’s kinda a tricky area… Any movement can kinda trigger it. He’s getting intensive treatment and we’ll get him back as soon as we can.” – 6:47 PM
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann’s back soreness: “It’s kinda a tricky area… Any movement can kinda trigger it. He’s getting intensive treatment and we’ll get him back as soon as we can.” – 6:47 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Watching rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren on @RocketsWatch at 6:00 pm (#Pistons vs. #Raptors) before tonight’s #Rockets game.
https://t.co/W6XDg1iEmP pic.twitter.com/CYqxXxlfXj – 6:45 PM
Watching rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren on @RocketsWatch at 6:00 pm (#Pistons vs. #Raptors) before tonight’s #Rockets game.
https://t.co/W6XDg1iEmP pic.twitter.com/CYqxXxlfXj – 6:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bruno Fernando went through a pretty intense workout with John Lucas on Friday, but he has not progressed to basketball activities yet and Stephen Silas doesn’t have a timetable for when that will happen – 6:30 PM
Bruno Fernando went through a pretty intense workout with John Lucas on Friday, but he has not progressed to basketball activities yet and Stephen Silas doesn’t have a timetable for when that will happen – 6:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will be evaluated in two to three weeks, Stephen Silas said. Tate has played three games because of a sore ankle. – 6:25 PM
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will be evaluated in two to three weeks, Stephen Silas said. Tate has played three games because of a sore ankle. – 6:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 6:24 PM
Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 6:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Tari Eason disrupts opposing offenses, expectations for rookie season ift.tt/S3ePdk0 – 6:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Tari Eason disrupts opposing offenses, expectations for rookie season ift.tt/S3ePdk0 – 6:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt more mid-range shots?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:13 PM
Which team will attempt more mid-range shots?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:13 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
IMO, here are the best 5 “alternate” uniforms the Clippers have worn this last decade: thesportingtribune.com/clippers-top-5… – 5:08 PM
IMO, here are the best 5 “alternate” uniforms the Clippers have worn this last decade: thesportingtribune.com/clippers-top-5… – 5:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Stay the course.
📼 @honey Roll The Tape: Heated Battle vs. the Rockets pic.twitter.com/KXvstSYIbw – 4:59 PM
Stay the course.
📼 @honey Roll The Tape: Heated Battle vs. the Rockets pic.twitter.com/KXvstSYIbw – 4:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will miss tomorrow night’s game against the Clippers. – 4:31 PM
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will miss tomorrow night’s game against the Clippers. – 4:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We’re back at home for Military Appreciation Night!
Can’t wait to see y’all 🫶
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @BudweiserUSA pic.twitter.com/HwTY2NnZVA – 4:00 PM
We’re back at home for Military Appreciation Night!
Can’t wait to see y’all 🫶
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @BudweiserUSA pic.twitter.com/HwTY2NnZVA – 4:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The first 3,000 fans attending the game tonight will receive a Challenge Coin in honor of Military Appreciation Night! pic.twitter.com/00V5S3Quoc – 3:34 PM
The first 3,000 fans attending the game tonight will receive a Challenge Coin in honor of Military Appreciation Night! pic.twitter.com/00V5S3Quoc – 3:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Tre Mann (lower back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game against the Celtics – 3:14 PM
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Tre Mann (lower back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game against the Celtics – 3:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night, the Nets and Clippers have long been compared as big market teams behind the Lakers and Knicks. But this weekend’s back-to-back showed how the Nets aren’t alone in the issues they’ve faced since becoming contenders: theathletic.com/3882003/2022/1… – 2:46 PM
From last night, the Nets and Clippers have long been compared as big market teams behind the Lakers and Knicks. But this weekend’s back-to-back showed how the Nets aren’t alone in the issues they’ve faced since becoming contenders: theathletic.com/3882003/2022/1… – 2:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Tari Eason disrupts opposing offenses, expectations for rookie season houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:32 PM
Rockets’ Tari Eason disrupts opposing offenses, expectations for rookie season houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:32 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.