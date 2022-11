Clippers 43, Rockets 34: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

From last night, the Nets and Clippers have long been compared as big market teams behind the Lakers and Knicks. But this weekend’s back-to-back showed how the Nets aren’t alone in the issues they’ve faced since becoming contenders: theathletic.com/3882003/2022/1…

Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Tre Mann (lower back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game against the Celtics – 3:14 PM

IMO, here are the best 5 “alternate” uniforms the Clippers have worn this last decade: thesportingtribune.com/clippers-top-5…

Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will be evaluated in two to three weeks, Stephen Silas said. Tate has played three games because of a sore ankle. – 6:25 PM

Bruno Fernando went through a pretty intense workout with John Lucas on Friday, but he has not progressed to basketball activities yet and Stephen Silas doesn’t have a timetable for when that will happen – 6:30 PM

Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann’s back soreness: “It’s kinda a tricky area… Any movement can kinda trigger it. He’s getting intensive treatment and we’ll get him back as soon as we can.” – 6:47 PM

Jalen Green was on injury report due to right shoulder soreness, but he is available to play tonight vs Clippers. – 7:02 PM

Stephen Silas credited Jalen Green’s 15 point third quarter on Saturday night to the Rockets defense: “It’s our defense that leads to good offense and spacing and pushing the ball, so everybody gets an opportunity, and Daishen did a great job of finding him on some of those.” – 7:12 PM

Kawhi is out tonight but made trip to Houston and Dallas. When asked if Kawhi is out for tomorrow night at Dallas, Ty Lue said he didn’t know. Lue was focused on tonight’s game. With no shootaround this morning and no shoot tomorrow at Dallas, hard seeing Kawhi available tomorrow – 7:17 PM

Voting breakdown for AL Rookie of the Year. #Astros SS Jeremy Pena got a 3rd place vote from 1 of the Houston & 1 of the KC voters. pic.twitter.com/hT4pECdFEU

Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate, out with ankle injury, to be evaluated again in 2-3 weeks houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:29 PM

Our friend @JenHale504 hops on the #Pelicans Podcast to talk to @Jim Eichenhofer @jcar504 as they recap the Pels W over Houston & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory!

It probably should have been a red flag when Kawhi was struggling to handle Jack Harlow in the New Balance commercial. How did we all miss it? – 8:01 PM

Couple slick pick-and-roll passes from Green to Sengun early. Green with six assists, his season high, in each of his previous two games. – 8:15 PM

Marcus Morris Sr. shaken up. Looks like he was hit in the mouth. Clippers took a time out to give him a couple minutes. – 8:15 PM

Marcus Morris Sr. is kneeing down on court, but now getting up with towel on his face. – 8:15 PM

Play had to stop early because Marcus Morris was hunched over in pain. Looked like he took a shot to the mouth area. He appears to OK. Just headed back to the bench – 8:16 PM

Rockets making a point to run a lot of things through Jalen Green early. Back to back PnR possessions with him and Sengun. – 8:17 PM

Clippers, in drop coverages with Zubac, giving Sengun all the jumpers he wants. One day, he’ll make teams p[ay for that. – 8:23 PM

Rockets bring in Eason, Martin and Nix. ICYMI, today’s story on how Eason has been productive by being disruptive houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:24 PM

Rockets playing with a much better spirit tonight but trail the Clippers 24-17 with 3 minutes to go in the first. It’s been all Green and Sengun so far for Houston. – 8:26 PM

Clippers rank last in the NBA offensively. Rockets helping to change that. Clips, on a 10-2 run, taking target practice, have hit 58.8 %, 4 of 9 3s. – 8:26 PM

Rockets started the game strong, but Clips have taken over as the bench has come in. Aside from a poor close out on a Morris three, Jabari Smith Jr was very good – 8:27 PM

As with Saturday in New Orleans, Josh Christopher in as a backup to Jalen Green. – 8:31 PM

I haven’t watched EVERY second of Clippers basketball this season, but it just *feels* like Luke Kennard has hit more than 47% of his 3s. Feels like 100% are gonna go in, the way he’s shooting them. pic.twitter.com/Qmc7MeiN8Q

Clippers open 31-23 lead over Rocket end of first. PG 0-for-5 from the field, but has 3 points in 3 free throws. Luke Kennard leads Clippers with 8 points. – 8:36 PM

Rockets trail 31-23 after a quarter. Paul George was 0-for-5, the rest of the Clippers shot 12-of-17. Someone might want to locate Luke Kennard at some point – 8:36 PM

Clippers survive 0/5 start from Paul George to take 31-23 lead after one quarter of play in Houston.Worth noting that with John Wall out, Terance Mann is the backup point guard tonight. That opened a rotation spot in the frontcourt, and Robert Covington is getting some run. – 8:36 PM

Rockets open the second quarter with consecutive turnovers. Clippers have scored 14 points off six Rockets turnovers in a little more than 13 minutes. Lead up to 13. – 8:38 PM

Batum out jumps Garuba for an offensive rebound and then drains a corner three forcing Silas to call timeout. Clips by 13 – 8:47 PM

They are playing the “We Want Houston” chant over the PA inside Toyota Center. Doesn’t have the same impact when the team is 2-11 and down 13 in the second quarter IMO – 8:49 PM

Jalen Green breaks out a Eurostep. Don’t see that too much from him but it suits him. Rockets have gotten good looks when he’s been on the floor. Not so much when he sat. – 8:52 PM

