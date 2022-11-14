Giannis Antetokounmpo expects to play against Hawks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.
Same for Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp, who are both probable – 6:27 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks
Milwaukee (10-2) has the NBA’s best record, and their only loss with Giannis on the court was against Atlanta — which didn’t have Trae Young that night. Both stars will be active as the Bucks try to stay unbeaten at home. pic.twitter.com/HnAb4VmB9a – 5:54 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game.”
(via @Serge Ibaka) pic.twitter.com/SX48T7xbnV – 2:30 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
It’s time… “How hungry are you?” is back! Season 5, Episode 1 with NBA Champion, two-time MVP, and my teammate @Giannis Antetokounmpo is up. Watch now on @Youtube and exclusively on @Sportsnet in Canada.
#hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #greekfreak #antetokounmpo #nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/EH6tfUf7uc – 12:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
There are now 8 players averaging 30 PPG.
34.3 — Luka
32.8 — Steph
32.3 — Tatum
32.3 — Embiid
31.8 — Giannis
31.6 — Spida
31.1 — SGA
30.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/bXEjX8Vhx4 – 10:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis has 136 rebounds and 75 assists this season.
Others since the ABA-NBA merger who have matched or exceeded both of those totals through their first 12 games of a season:
Garnett, 2004-05
Antetokounmpo, 2019-20
Jokic, 2021-22
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo warns everybody to be ready for Victor Wembanyama 🗣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GEIJGd8PQ0 – 6:54 AM
Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Hawks. He’s missed three of the last four games with left knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/XYzzybLDR2 -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 14, 2022
Serge Ibaka then asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick his best starting fives from international players and the United States. International: Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. USA: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo. “We beat them! Who’s gonna guard Embiid? Adebayo? Okay, that makes sense. Who’s gonna guard Jokic, and who’s gonna guard me?” Giannis talked about the outcome of the imaginary game. -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
Greek Freak started the show by talking about his origins and naming the secret behind his surname’s change. Giannis’ real surname is Adetokunbo. “When you take another country’s passport, your name has to be spelled with their alphabet. So, in the D they put NT, and in the B they put MP. It’s pronounced Antetokounmpo in the Greek way, but in the Nigerian way, I know my [sur]name growing up was Adetokunbo,” he explained. -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
