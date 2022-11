Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Doncic, Fournier, Jokic, Embiid and himself for best international five

Greek Freak started the show by talking about his origins and naming the secret behind his surname’s change. Giannis’ real surname is Adetokunbo. “When you take another country’s passport, your name has to be spelled with their alphabet. So, in the D they put NT, and in the B they put MP. It’s pronounced Antetokounmpo in the Greek way, but in the Nigerian way, I know my [sur]name growing up was Adetokunbo,” he explained . -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022