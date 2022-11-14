Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Doncic, Fournier, Jokic, Embiid and himself for best international five

Serge Ibaka then asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick his best starting fives from international players and the United States. International: Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. USA: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo. “We beat them! Who’s gonna guard Embiid? Adebayo? Okay, that makes sense. Who’s gonna guard Jokic, and who’s gonna guard me?” Giannis talked about the outcome of the imaginary game.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game.”
(via @Serge Ibaka) pic.twitter.com/SX48T7xbnV – 2:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game.”
(via @Serge Ibaka) pic.twitter.com/SX48T7xbnV – 2:30 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
It’s time… “How hungry are you?” is back! Season 5, Episode 1 with NBA Champion, two-time MVP, and my teammate @Giannis Antetokounmpo is up. Watch now on @Youtube and exclusively on @Sportsnet in Canada.
#hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #greekfreak #antetokounmpo #nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/EH6tfUf7uc – 12:22 PM
It’s time… “How hungry are you?” is back! Season 5, Episode 1 with NBA Champion, two-time MVP, and my teammate @Giannis Antetokounmpo is up. Watch now on @Youtube and exclusively on @Sportsnet in Canada.
#hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #greekfreak #antetokounmpo #nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/EH6tfUf7uc – 12:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
There are now 8 players averaging 30 PPG.
34.3 — Luka
32.8 — Steph
32.3 — Tatum
32.3 — Embiid
31.8 — Giannis
31.6 — Spida
31.1 — SGA
30.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/bXEjX8Vhx4 – 10:00 AM
There are now 8 players averaging 30 PPG.
34.3 — Luka
32.8 — Steph
32.3 — Tatum
32.3 — Embiid
31.8 — Giannis
31.6 — Spida
31.1 — SGA
30.6 — KD pic.twitter.com/bXEjX8Vhx4 – 10:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis has 136 rebounds and 75 assists this season.
Others since the ABA-NBA merger who have matched or exceeded both of those totals through their first 12 games of a season:
Garnett, 2004-05
Antetokounmpo, 2019-20
Jokic, 2021-22
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Domantas Sabonis has 136 rebounds and 75 assists this season.
Others since the ABA-NBA merger who have matched or exceeded both of those totals through their first 12 games of a season:
Garnett, 2004-05
Antetokounmpo, 2019-20
Jokic, 2021-22
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo warns everybody to be ready for Victor Wembanyama 🗣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GEIJGd8PQ0 – 6:54 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo warns everybody to be ready for Victor Wembanyama 🗣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GEIJGd8PQ0 – 6:54 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)
2003: Shaedon Sharpe
2002: Paolo Banchero
2001: Anthony Edwards
2000: Tyrese Haliburton
1999: Luka Doncic
1998: Jayson Tatum
1997: Lauri Markkanen
1996: Donovan Mitchell
1995: Nikola Jokic
1994: Giannis
1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM
BEST PLAYERS BY YEAR OF BIRTH (so far this season)
2003: Shaedon Sharpe
2002: Paolo Banchero
2001: Anthony Edwards
2000: Tyrese Haliburton
1999: Luka Doncic
1998: Jayson Tatum
1997: Lauri Markkanen
1996: Donovan Mitchell
1995: Nikola Jokic
1994: Giannis
1993: Anthony Davis – 6:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I’ve never seen this before in my life”, the Greek Freak said about @vicw_32 #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:15 PM
“I’ve never seen this before in my life”, the Greek Freak said about @vicw_32 #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:15 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA world for several months now.
Giannis Antetokounmpo assured – the league is going to be in trouble 😬
basketnews.com/news-180845-gi… – 4:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the NBA world for several months now.
Giannis Antetokounmpo assured – the league is going to be in trouble 😬
basketnews.com/news-180845-gi… – 4:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs held the Bucks to 32 paint points Friday, a new season low for an opp.
MIL made just 41% of paint shots, also new season low in paint accuracy.
No surprise with Giannis out for this game. – 4:00 PM
The Spurs held the Bucks to 32 paint points Friday, a new season low for an opp.
MIL made just 41% of paint shots, also new season low in paint accuracy.
No surprise with Giannis out for this game. – 4:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis on Wembanyama: “I’ve never seen this before in my life” sportando.basketball/en/giannis-on-… – 3:27 PM
Giannis on Wembanyama: “I’ve never seen this before in my life” sportando.basketball/en/giannis-on-… – 3:27 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis on Wembanyama: “I’ve never seen this before in my life” sportando.basketball/en/giannis-on-… – 3:26 PM
Giannis on Wembanyama: “I’ve never seen this before in my life” sportando.basketball/en/giannis-on-… – 3:26 PM
More on this storyline
Greek Freak started the show by talking about his origins and naming the secret behind his surname’s change. Giannis’ real surname is Adetokunbo. “When you take another country’s passport, your name has to be spelled with their alphabet. So, in the D they put NT, and in the B they put MP. It’s pronounced Antetokounmpo in the Greek way, but in the Nigerian way, I know my [sur]name growing up was Adetokunbo,” he explained. -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
Does Giannis feel like the face of the NBA? “No, I am one of the faces of the league. LeBron is still playing, Steph just won the championship, KD is still hooping, Embiid is killing, Jokic is back-to-back MVP, Luka magic… There are a lot of people there.” -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
When Ibaka asked about Wembanyama, Giannis was straightforward. “When this kid comes, get ready. If you’re not ready, this kid is going to be a problem,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother Kostas.” “He’s taller than Rudy Gobert but he can block shots like Rudy and shoot like KD. Crazy. And he has a good attitude,” the Greek Freak continued. “If he stays healthy, he’s going to be really good.” -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
Main Rumors, Bam Adebayo, Evan Fournier, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Serge Ibaka, Stephen Curry, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.