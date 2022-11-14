Hawks 46, Bucks 38: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (8-5) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 46, Milwaukee Bucks 38 (Q2 04:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hawks employing a clever “wear Giannis out with FTs” strategy! – 8:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson Allen is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:55 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
OO with the smother block on Giannis! I love Okongwu’s defensive energy in big matchups. – 8:55 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks say Grayson Allen is out for the rest of tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain – 8:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Per @Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 8:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter is at the line to attempt Hawks’ FTs number 2 and 3.
De’Andre Hunter is at the line to attempt Hawks’ FTs number 2 and 3.
He makes both and the Hawks are up 40-36 w/ 6:58 left in the half. – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Almost to prove the point that his left ankle isn’t bothering him (which, who knows?), Giannis Antetokounmpo has since had a dunk and gotten to the free throw line a couple times. #Bucks still trail the #Hawks 38-36, however. – 8:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
I just noticed the FT disparity tonight. The Bucks are 12-15 from the line. Meanwhile the Hawks are 1-1 from the FT line. – 8:47 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Refs allowing a lot of contact for both teams……but not so fast Onyeka Okongwu. – 8:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Giannis falling down and finding that Holy Ghost healing on the floor like the folks who pre-board a flight and then zip off the plane like Usain Bolt after it lands. 😂😂 – 8:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes down – and the crowd goes silent – but he just popped back up. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Three quick fouls on Bobby Portis – and he heads to the bench for the #Bucks. They trail the #Hawks 34-26. – 8:40 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
BWAHAHAHA @BobRathbunTV with the Ted Knight reference while Giannis took his free throws. pic.twitter.com/EaMiAveFUA – 8:39 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
I’d like to opt-out of the Aaron Holiday hero-ball streaming service. – 8:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks were just 1-for-6 from behind the the three-point line…and 13-for-18 from the two-point range. They lead the #Bucks 29-24 after one. – 8:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 29, Bucks 24
Hunter 9p
Capela 6p/3r
Young 4p/2a
1Q: Hawks 29, Bucks 24
Hunter 9p
Capela 6p/3r
Young 4p/2a
Collins 4p/3r – 8:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks lead 21-20 w/ 3:09 remaining in 1Q. – 8:28 PM
De’Andre Hunter has had a nice start tonight. He’s got 9 points, hasn’t missed a shot from the floor.
Hawks lead 21-20 w/ 3:09 remaining in 1Q. – 8:28 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Bobby Portis all sorts of out of control on that “spin move”. – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Five Jevon Carter points and a MarJon Beauchamp step-back three puts the #Bucks up 18-17. – 8:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday and Onyeka Okongwu look to be the first Hawks’ subs of the night. They’re at the scorer’s table. – 8:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hawks are 6-for-6 on two-point shots, including scoring four times in the paint in taking a 15-7 lead over the #Bucks in the early going. – 8:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have done a good job moving the ball early. All 5 starters have scored and they’re up 15-7 with 8:00 left in 1Q.
Collins/Capela 4 pts each
Hunter 3 pts
The Hawks have done a good job moving the ball early. All 5 starters have scored and they’re up 15-7 with 8:00 left in 1Q.
Collins/Capela 4 pts each
Hunter 3 pts
Young/DJM 2 pts each – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Without Jrue Holiday, rookie MarJon Beauchamp draws all-star Dejounte Murray on defense for the #Bucks – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second point tonight, John Collins has 5,000 in his career. – 8:12 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
With that opening reverse layup from John Collins, he has now reached 5,000 career points. – 8:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The Bulldog, @Jevon Carter talks w/ @DaveKoehnPxP before the @Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks
on.soundcloud.com/EcGvc – 7:49 PM
on.soundcloud.com/EcGvc – 7:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In two games against Milwaukee this season, Justin Holiday is averaging 12.0 points on .600 FG% and .600 3FG%. – 7:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon has scored 20+ points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/VBI4UDLd7b – 7:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks starters at the Bucks pic.twitter.com/nilGDd79iL – 7:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young (329 points, 112 assists) and Dejounte Murray (282 points, 104 assists) are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to have at least 200 points and 100 assists each through the first 13 games of a season, per @EliasSports. – 7:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby has a double-double in 7 of his 12 games to start the season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/tcga9TQjnG – 7:22 PM
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/tcga9TQjnG – 7:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s game against Milwaukee marks Atlanta’s third contest against the Bucks in 16 days. On 11/7, the Hawks won 117-98, marking the first time since 2/13/18 Atlanta has held the Bucks to less than 100 points.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:16 PM
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis & Jrue dropped 34 points respectively in a come-from-behind win vs. Hawks on October 29th.
Giannis & Jrue dropped 34 points respectively in a come-from-behind win vs. Hawks on October 29th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/B8ODcsaVLW – 6:46 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.
Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.
Same for Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp, who are both probable – 6:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Khris Middleton (wrist): Erring on the side of caution, but he’s progressing.
On Pat Connaughton (calf): Recovery has taken longer than initially thought, but has progressed & is getting closer to a return. – 6:26 PM
On Pat Connaughton (calf): Recovery has taken longer than initially thought, but has progressed & is getting closer to a return. – 6:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Coach Mike Budenholzer said that it feels like the Bucks are playing their conference rival in high school due to the fact that these teams have played each other so frequently. 2x in preseason and then 3x in the last 3 weeks. – 6:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“He’s one of those guys that competitiveness, his temperature on that, it runs high.”
Jevon Carter’s feverish offseason work put him into #Bucks starting lineup & set him up for a strong start to the season.
“He’s one of those guys that competitiveness, his temperature on that, it runs high.”
Jevon Carter’s feverish offseason work put him into #Bucks starting lineup & set him up for a strong start to the season.
https://t.co/tVtXyrGb8r via @journalsentinel pic.twitter.com/TJsb0QzhMS – 6:04 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Hawks at Bucks
Milwaukee (10-2) has the NBA’s best record, and their only loss with Giannis on the court was against Atlanta — which didn’t have Trae Young that night. Both stars will be active as the Bucks try to stay unbeaten at home. pic.twitter.com/HnAb4VmB9a – 5:54 PM
Milwaukee (10-2) has the NBA’s best record, and their only loss with Giannis on the court was against Atlanta — which didn’t have Trae Young that night. Both stars will be active as the Bucks try to stay unbeaten at home. pic.twitter.com/HnAb4VmB9a – 5:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Hawks. He’s missed three of the last four games with left knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/XYzzybLDR2 – 5:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“Their defense is structured to forcing – it’s all about the numbers, right? – the midrange shot is probably the only shot right now.”
How the Milwaukee #Bucks changed their defense to become great at limiting three-pointers jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:06 PM
How the Milwaukee #Bucks changed their defense to become great at limiting three-pointers jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cheers to gameday!!
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game pic.twitter.com/2pYghTKiQq – 4:44 PM
🥃 @Casamigos Cocktail of the Game pic.twitter.com/2pYghTKiQq – 4:44 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
New @The_Step_Back national NBA pod on Blazers, Hawks, Wolves, more
@Brady Hawk @Sean Highkin podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:02 PM
@Brady Hawk @Sean Highkin podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 4:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Whole team getting buckets. 🔥
Whole team getting buckets. 🔥
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US. pic.twitter.com/8GrAsBsLni – 4:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson has made an impact on the defensive end.
nba.com/hawks/news/jal… – 3:53 PM
nba.com/hawks/news/jal… – 3:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2009, @Milwaukee Bucks rookie Brandon Jennings produced one of the unlikeliest 50-point games in NBA history.
Lots of details on my Substack: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
Lots of details on my Substack: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:06 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game itself [in FIBA Basketball] is harder than the NBA game.”
(via @Serge Ibaka) pic.twitter.com/SX48T7xbnV – 2:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“It’s kind of hard. And it’s kind of intimidating when you’re playing against a defense like that when everybody’s on the same page. You can just tell that they’re on a mission.”
How the #Bucks changed their 3-point defense.
“It’s kind of hard. And it’s kind of intimidating when you’re playing against a defense like that when everybody’s on the same page. You can just tell that they’re on a mission.”
How the #Bucks changed their 3-point defense.
✅ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 45.5 shots in the paint tonight vs. Hawks?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/FdgVP2xySu – 2:02 PM
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/FdgVP2xySu – 2:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.