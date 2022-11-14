Hornets 17, Magic 7: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (3-11) play against the Orlando Magic (9-9) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 17, Orlando Magic 7 (Q1 07:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Hornets jump out to a 17-7 lead and are on a 8-0 run with 7:02 in the 1Q.
Magic already have 3 turnovers. Charlotte’s been in total control so far. – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Oh yea, it’s all coming together 😏
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5yBc5teJS6 – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,225 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The new Magic jerseys look great in person, especially on the new court. – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hornets and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/R6qZXDt3Tc – 7:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Magic’s switching scheme completely flummoxed Charlotte last time in Orlando. How will the team adapt and change their approach? An interesting insight into this team’s adaptability and in season development – 7:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus Kyle Lowry.
Inactive: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Orlando Robinson (to save his two-way days of availability). – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ready to make some Monday night magic 🪄
📍 – Orlando, FL
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/FodtEwuYak – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First five. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/qBXSML1KNg – 6:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at ORL
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/aa6wDW4kQL – 6:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
It wasn’t much correcting, it was reminding.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on reacting to upset loss at Orlando. pic.twitter.com/7uRmPXFP7w – 6:17 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Update the @SportsBizClass list of two-ways for Orlando Robinson added to Miami sportsbusinessclassroom.com/current-nba-tw… – 5:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Mark Williams development
“He’s going to be able to shoot 3s, he works with Bruce (Kreutzer) every day, he’s making really quick progress” pic.twitter.com/0PXCn0jN3c – 5:41 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle) is out for tonight’s game against the Magic. Steve Clifford said he’s hopeful DSJ will play on Wednesday against Indiana. pic.twitter.com/I1ElQ0tlDC – 5:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Mark Williams “The number one thing I like about him so far… it’s his whole attitude… When I sat down and spoke to him (About the G-League) he said that’s what I need” – 5:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Dennis Smith Jr being available
“I think there’s a chance by Wednesday maybe. We’re lucky, if you watch that on film it could have been much worse… He’s a tough guy, he badly wants to play” – 5:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs and Caleb Houstan going through the pregame warmups.
Suggs was working on his reads out of the PnR/off DHOs in the first clip while Houstan was working on finishing through contact. pic.twitter.com/C2it9op2CY – 5:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter vs. Charlotte. – 5:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five first five first five 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/JZ039R0a2N – 5:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Hornets.
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight. – 5:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight tonight vs. Charlotte, the Magic announced. – 5:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight tonight vs. Charlotte. – 5:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) won’t be available tonight vs. the Hornets, per Magic.
Third consecutive absence because of the injury. – 5:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
An look at the Magic’s City Edition court inside Amway Center: pic.twitter.com/ksZjIPmnwi – 5:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ladies & gentlemen ,,,
caleb houstan pic.twitter.com/hepH1yRjaH – 4:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams’ basketball Mt. Rushmore is Kobe, MJ, LeBron Kareem/Magic: “If Kobe’s not in your top 3 for me… there’s really not gonna be an argument from me. I’m not gonna really waste breath on it.”
Also said he grew up a Lakers fan – 4:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
After signing two-way deal with Heat on Sunday, Orlando Robinson knows he’s one injury or one case of foul trouble away from potentially playing meaningful minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Robinson on how he learned of his new two-way deal and where he feels he has improved most – 3:29 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in the month of November:
18.2 PTS
9.8 REB
3.3 AST
55% 2P • 50% 3P• 92% FT
👓 pic.twitter.com/7ccCujStVo – 3:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat sign Orlando Robinson to Two-Way Contract sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
