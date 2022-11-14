Hornets vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $40,984,085 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $30,660,515 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?