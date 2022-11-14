Hornets vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $40,984,085 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $30,660,515 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
