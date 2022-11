Jaren Jackson Jr. will make season debut against New Orleans

Soooooo Jaren Jackson Jr listed as “doubtful” on the injury report for tomm. With way these listings usually play out – would have to think real possibility his debut could be Tues night vs Pelicans. – 5:39 PM

The bad? Ja Morant and Desmond Bane unlikely vs. WashingtonGood? Jaren Jackson Jr.’s goal was to return closer to the four-month mark of his recovery timeline. A little over 4 months later, he received an upgrade on the injury report. Tick tock.Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…

The Grizzlies’ injury report lists Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot surgery recovery) and Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) as doubtful to play tonight in Washington. Danny Green (left knee) and Ziaire Williams (right knee) are out. – 1:12 PM

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are inactive tonight against the Wizards. John Konchar and Tyus Jones are starting in their places. Jaren Jackson Jr. also out. – 5:52 PM

New Commercial Appeal podcast is up! Me and @Evan Barnes discuss Jaren Jackson Jr.’s pending return, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson & more.

