Jaren Jackson Jr. will make season debut against New Orleans

Chris Haynes: Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) intends to make his season debut Tuesday night against New Orleans Pelicans on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) intends to make his season debut Tuesday night against New Orleans Pelicans on TNT, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Chance of a debut tomorrow night now a definite maybe.
What Jaren Jackson Jr.’s return means for the Grizzlies dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 6:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
New Commercial Appeal podcast is up! Me and @Evan Barnes discuss Jaren Jackson Jr.’s pending return, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson & more.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 3:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are inactive tonight against the Wizards. John Konchar and Tyus Jones are starting in their places. Jaren Jackson Jr. also out. – 5:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Grizzlies’ injury report lists Desmond Bane (right toe soreness), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot surgery recovery) and Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) as doubtful to play tonight in Washington. Danny Green (left knee) and Ziaire Williams (right knee) are out. – 1:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The bad? Ja Morant and Desmond Bane unlikely vs. Washington
Good? Jaren Jackson Jr.’s goal was to return closer to the four-month mark of his recovery timeline. A little over 4 months later, he received an upgrade on the injury report. Tick tock.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:59 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Soooooo Jaren Jackson Jr listed as “doubtful” on the injury report for tomm. With way these listings usually play out – would have to think real possibility his debut could be Tues night vs Pelicans. – 5:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“This probably a bad interview cause I’m locked in.” — @Jaren Jackson Jr. 😅 pic.twitter.com/4bmFdodQ2O – 10:28 PM
Drew Hill: Jaren Jackson Jr. is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow. Desmond Bane is doubtful with toe soreness. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / November 14, 2022
More positive news came in the latest Jaren Jackson Jr. update. Jackson was listed as doubtful for the first time this seasons. He had previously been declared out before every game. This update comes after Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said on Wednesday that Jackson had progressed to doing five-on-five workouts. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / November 12, 2022
At this point, however, there’s nothing but love between Iguodala and the Grizzlies — at least according to the Warriors vet (h/t NBA on ESPN on Twitter): “Yeah, they’re my guys, too,” Iguodala said. “… I’ve become a huge fan of all those guys. Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of my favorite players. … I talked to Ja. I played with Allen Iverson, so I’ve seen that talent, that cultural respect, the influence on the culture that he’s had. I reached out to him. He’s responded. He’s a good kid. He’s always shown me love, too. … Dillon Brooks even. I’ve talked about his irrational confidence, but that’s what makes him great. And then they got Bane, who shoots the lights out. I even had a conversation with him in a game.” -via Clutch Points / November 11, 2022
