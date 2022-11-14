Joel Embiid drops 59 points on Jazz

Adrian Wojnarowski: Joel Embiid: 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in 76ers’ 105-98 victory over Jazz. 26 points and 5 blocks in the fourth quarter. Embiid drops 101 points inside 24 hours in victories over Hawks and Jazz.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid to Markkanen:“So I was like, ‘I got to put Arthur to sleep. So you better miss those free throws. We don’t need to go to overtime.’”
#Sixers-Jazz takeaways: A lie becomes the truth of Embiid’s big night, mojo matters, as does making foul shots inquirer.com/sports/joel-em… – 6:05 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joel Embiid: My teammates knew who had the hot hand and they just had to feed me
sportando.basketball/en/joel-embiid… – 5:10 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Incredible Joel Embiid registers first-ever 50-10-5-5 line #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:01 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This weekend belonged to Joel Embiid. In back to back games he counted…
101 points
33-53 FG
33-40 FT
21 rebounds
14 assists
9 blocks
77 minutes played
Back to back MVP-caliber games, back to back wins for the Sixers. #BrotherlyLove
sdna.gr/mpasket/102416… – 3:08 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid lifts 76ers, reintroduces himself to NBA MVP conversation with dominant weekend
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:47 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Put this in history books.. Joel Embiid became 1⃣st player in NBA history to record this stat-line 😳
59 PTS
11 REB
8 AST
7 BLK
How are we feeling about Embiid potentially playing for France NT now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bsFaYYKVra – 1:39 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid on his trash talk with Lauri Markkanen at the free throw line at the end of the game: “I was like, ‘I’ve got to put [son] Arthur to sleep, so you better miss those free throws. We don’t need to go to overtime… – 12:24 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When asked what his best/favorite moment was tonight, Embiid said that he had zero turnovers in the second half after three “dumb” ones right before the break: “I just wanted to make sure I didn’t speed myself and just take whatever the defense gave me.” – 12:22 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on if he thought his final turnaround 3-pointer (which would have given him 60) was going in: “I thought so. I made it harder than it should have been. I could have easily dribbled the ball and pulled up, but I guess I was feeling myself.” – 12:21 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“It’s like a 2K stat line.”
“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance”
The #Sixers were in awe of what Joel Embiid did on Sunday night to beat the Jazz sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 12:18 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Joel Embiid score career-high 59, lift 76ers past Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/14/wat… – 12:15 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle on Embiid: “My friends were texting me after the game, they were like “It’s like a 2k stat line”. Like, it’s not one of those things that you see in a real basketball game…It’s pretty ridiculous, if I’m being honest. It’s amazing.” – 12:08 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After getting a defensive rebounding with 20 seconds left and Embiid sitting on 57 points, Maxey joked “I got the last rebound, I’m looking for him, trying to give him the ball, (he) turned the ball (down). I’m like ‘Dude, do you not want the ball?’ He’s like ‘I’m tired.’ – 11:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
What did you do this weekend?
@Joel Embiid scored 101 points lol – 11:50 PM
What did you do this weekend?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid on his plans for the 4-day break before the Milwaukee game:
“Lift, get stronger. The season is about to be fun. I don’t know when we’re getting James back. We can’t wait to have him back. But as a team, I think we’re starting to find our way.” – 11:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey, on Embiid: “I thought he was in really good shape, then his little foot thing (plantar fasciitis) messed with him. Then he got sick, that messed with (his) wind, and now I think he’s finally hitting his stride. He’s just really good at basketball.” – 11:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nobody in the last 8-1/2 years had 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in a game. Only two people had done it in the last 19 years.
The fact that Joel Embiid did it tonight while scoring 59 points is beyond crazy. Beyond. Well beyond. – 11:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says he’s going to tell his son that he had a 60-point quadruple-double tonight when he grows up. – 11:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said he told Lauri Markkanen he had to put his son Arthur to sleep when he shot those free throws late in the first quarter, so he wanted him to miss to avoid overtime.
Embiid admitted he lied – he said Arthur is in bed every night at 7:30pm sharp. – 11:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid on what he said to Markkanen T the free throw line: “Arthur [Embiid] had to go to bed, so you better miss these two. We don’t need to go to overtime. I lied a little bit. She [Embiid’s fiancée] doesn’t play around. He’s in bed by 7:30.” – 11:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid says he had a (untrue) message to Lauri Markannen when he was at the line for some critical free throws late in the game: “I gotta put Arthur to sleep, so you better miss those free throws”
Joel says he has a strict 730 bedtime – 11:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid on his favorite moment from his performance tonight: “Zero turnovers in the second half.” – 11:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Quite simply the performance of a lifetime. For all of his warts, Joel Embiid’s greatness should not be taken for granted. On Sunday, he made sure everyone appreciated just how good he is:
thepaintedlines.com/embiid-plays-t… – 11:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points:
59 — Joel Embiid tonight
47 — Ben Simmons this season pic.twitter.com/l7r3MbzjBs – 10:52 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Been covering the NBA for 30 years and other than Michael Jordan NBA Finals tonight’s performance from Joel Embiid is the most dominating performance I’ve ever seen in person . – 10:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers called Joel Embiid’s night the most dominant he’s ever seen on both ends of the floor.
Matisse Thybulle said Embiid’s numbers were straight out of NB2K, not a real basketball game.
Tyrese Maxey said Embiid is “good at basketball.” – 10:46 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Joel Embiid’s game score of 54.4 tonight will rank eighth in the @Stathead database, which dates to 1977-78: bit.ly/3URKxSn
Game score explanation: bit.ly/3Gd7xao – 10:38 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Joel Embiid scored 30 points in one-on-one situations alone in route to a career-high 59-point effort. – 10:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey came out to his postgame press conference and joked that if we asked any questions that weren’t about Joel Embiid, he wasn’t going to answer them.
Maxey: “He’s just really good at basketball…except when he’s throwing the ball to the other team.” – 10:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey: “Joel Embiid is very good at basketball, there’s nothing else I can really say about it” – 10:27 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey: “If you ask me any questions about anything other than Joel Embiid, I’m not answering them. I’m not even lying.” – 10:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
embiid was ridiculous operating in the middle of the floor, from spots that made it hard for utah to double. when they did he either drew a foul or found the open man. it was masterful. also his defense was dpoy caliber in the 4th – 10:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
76ers in the 4th quarter
Joel Embiid: 26 points, 7-8 FG, 12-15 FT
Everyone else: 1 point, 0-9 FG, 1-2 FT – 10:22 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Joel Embiid must’ve thought he was Wilt Chamberlain in 1961 tonight. Look it up if you need clarity. Carry on… – 10:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy, on the Jazz’s mediocre double-teams vs. Embiid: Our communication and execution was very poor in those situations. … And Embiid took advantage. – 10:20 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Embiid hasn’t had more than 5 blocks in a game in years
Had 5 in 4th alone tonight and it would’ve been 6 if not for a bogus foul call on a clean one on Olynyk
Just last night said it hurt to lift his arm to block shots
Amazing – 10:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Every Joel Embiid stat shared from tonight seems a little more absurd than the one shared before it. What a night. – 10:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
on top of everything Joel Embiid did in the box score tonight, here he is jawing in Lauri Markkanen’s ear before two clutch free throws at the end of the game. Lauri then missed both. pic.twitter.com/jPRLF9fObo – 10:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he’s never seen a more dominant performance at both ends than the one Joel Embiid had tonight. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy: “Credit to Philly. They played well and Embiid played a great game — took advantage of our lack of discipline, guarding the ball and fouling.” – 10:13 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Pretty sure Embiid is first player with 100 points and 20 rebounds in a 2-day span since Wilt – 10:13 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Embiid past two games:
🔥101 points
🔥21 rebounds
🔥14 assists
🔥9 blocks
🔥Plus/minus of +47 – 10:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers scored 27 points in the fourth quarter, Embiid scored 26 of them. – 10:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid had
26 PTS
5 BLK
12-15 FT
in just the 4th quarter tonight. pic.twitter.com/f6VI1pVctT – 10:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There have now been 194 games in NBA history where someone scored 55+ points. No one ever had more blocks than Joel Embiid tonight (7). Only 14 players had more assists than Embiid (8). Only 9 did it on fewer shots (28).
This was one of the best individual games in NBA history. – 10:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not only did Joel Embiid have a 59-11-8-7 game tonight, but he scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and single-handedly obliterated Utah’s offense down the stretch. Not sure it’s possible to be more dominant than he was tonight. – 10:10 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most points by a Philadelphia 76er
– Wilt Chamberlain: 68
– Wilt Chamberlain: 65
– Wilt Chamberlain: 62
– Allen Iverson: 60
– Joel Embiid: 59 – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in 3 quarters:
8 PTS
6 REB
14 AST
3 STL
Embiid had 51 more points than him tonight. pic.twitter.com/xNVAc1ikhi – 10:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid and Harden embraced at the team’s bench after the big guy’s historic night. pic.twitter.com/IV5p4ElIYa – 10:07 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Joel Embiid delivers one of the best lines ever: 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 blocks. Unreal. – 10:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joel Embiid: 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in 76ers’ 105-98 victory over Jazz. 26 points and 5 blocks in the fourth quarter. Embiid drops 101 points inside 24 hours in victories over Hawks and Jazz. – 10:07 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
59p/11r/8r/7b, 19/28 fg, 20/24ft, +25 in 37 min… Embiid was a monster in the win.
Meanwhile PJ Tucker nearly Snell’d it.
0p,1r,1a,1a, +13 in 30 min – 10:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
This fan base and this organization should thank their lucky stars for Joel Hans Embiid. The player grades following an absolutely bonkers night. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hakeem and David Robinson were the last two centers to do what Embiid did tonight, which is flirt very hard with a quadruple double. Just a ridiculous performance from the big man – 10:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Embiid tonight:
59 points
11 rebounds
8 assists
7 blocks
Wow. – 10:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Monster MONSTER night for Joel Embiid in the Sixers in Philly’s victory over Utah:
59 points,
11 rebounds,
8 assists,
7 blocks – 10:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 105-98, improving to 7-7 on the season. Embiid finished with 59/11/8/7, scoring 26 of the Sixers 27 points in the 4th quarter to carry the Sixers to the win.
No player other than Embiid made a shot for the Sixers in the 4th quarter.
59 is a new career high. – 10:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Jazz fall in Philly 105-98…Joel Embiid drops 59….Utah ran out of legs on this trip. The Jazz fall to 10-5 on the season. Knicks at home on Tuesday. Suns Friday, then yet another road trip. Realities of the schedule for the first time settling in – 10:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
59 for Embiid. I’d say he’s shaken off his opening-week blahs pretty quickly. – 10:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Utah, 105-98. They are 7-7.
I’ve seen players carry their teams to victory before. I’m not sure any have quite been to that level, though.
Joel Embiid: 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks – 10:04 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid, with 59-11-8 (and 7 blocks), is just 2nd center ever to go for at least 55 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Other guy was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it twice, both times for the Warriors, and once against the 76ers. He tied Wilt for most points in a 55-10-8 game. – 10:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers win 105-98. Embiid had 59 points, 11 rebounds , 8 assists and 7 blocks. He played all but 57 seconds of the fourth quarter. – 10:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Sixers 105, Jazz 98. Utah drops both halves of its B2B set, falling to 10-5 on the season. After scoring 57p in 1H, just 41 after, shooting 15-45 (33%) after the break. Embiid with a monstrous 59p/11r/8a/7b. Beasley with 18p to lead the Jazz, who had nothing late. – 10:03 PM
FINAL: Sixers 105, Jazz 98. Utah drops both halves of its B2B set, falling to 10-5 on the season. After scoring 57p in 1H, just 41 after, shooting 15-45 (33%) after the break. Embiid with a monstrous 59p/11r/8a/7b. Beasley with 18p to lead the Jazz, who had nothing late. – 10:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Sixers win 105-98.
Joel Embiid had 59 points: 19-28 FG, 1-5 3P, 20-24 FT, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 blocks.
The Jazz’s starters combined only had 53 points.
Jazz fall to 10-5. – 10:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points tonight:
59 — Embiid
53 — Jazz starters pic.twitter.com/CPmXQq51Z5 – 10:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid in the last 24 hours:
101 PTS
21 REB
14 AST
9 BLK
@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/6lvmHqgXpH – 10:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lauri Markkkanen misses 2 Free Chick Fil A for those in attendance and, more importantly, the Sixers win. Embiid goes for 59, 11, 8, and 7.
In the fourth quarter: 26 points, 5 blocks. – 10:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Pretty good night for Joel Embiid. 59 pts (24 in 4th) 11 rebs, 8 assists, 7 blocks (5 in 4th), and they needed all of it to fend off Utah. And this on the 2nd of BTB (Had 42-10-6-2 vs ATL). I dare say he just won himself East player of week – 10:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Embiid 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 blocks against Utah tonight. Oh, and a steal. – 10:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid with one of the greatest performances in NBA history.
59 PTS
11 REB
8 AST
7 BLK
No one has ever put up those numbers before. pic.twitter.com/4KkAd5KHfS – 10:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd is chanting “MVP” while Embiid is at the foul line with 6 seconds left – 10:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid talking to Markkanen at the foul line before the first attempt. He missed and Embiid celebrates in front of him. He missed the second. – 10:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The last Sixers player other than Joel Embiid to make a shot was Shake Milton with 27 seconds left in the third (Embiid assisted on that bucket). Embiid has scored 24 of the Sixers’ 25 points in the 4th, with the only other point being a Danuel House free-throw with 6:51 left. – 10:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has played 10:43 seconds of the quarter so far. The #Sixers lead 103-98 with 20 seconds left. – 9:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has scored 24 points in the fourth quarter on 7-for-8 shooting. He made his first seven attempts. His lone miss came on a three-point attempt. He also blocked five shots in the quarter. – 9:58 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I turned the Sixers-Jazz game on late. But even coming in late, this Embiid performance is staggering on both ends. – 9:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Embiid’s within ogling distance of a quadruple-double: 55p, 10r, 8a, 7b. Just crazy. 101-98 Sixers. 1:19 to go. After the challenge on the OOB call, Philly gets possession. – 9:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Joel Embiid is in legit quadruple-double territory.
55/10/8/7 on 18-26 shooting.
One of the best individual performances I’ve ever seen. – 9:54 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Seen a lot of NBA games but very, very few individual performances like the one Embiid has put together tonight.
Just amazing on both ends. – 9:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with a career-high tying seven blocks. The #Sixers lead 101-98 with 1:19 left. He has 55 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks. – 9:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Joel Embiid is now 2 assists and 3 blocks away from a 55-point quadruple-double. – 9:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Joel Embiid is now 2 assists and 3 blocks away from a 50-point quadruple-double. – 9:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Vintage Bad Sexton there, has 3 on 1, ignores wide open Clarkson to try to finish at rim over Embiid. – 9:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
55 points (and counting), 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 7 blocks for Embiid tonight.
The game of a lifetime for Embiid. Sixers need to hold on. – 9:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Collin Sexton had Jordan Clarkson in the corner for a wide open three, instead challenged Joel Embiid who picked up his 7th block.
Bad play by Sexton, can’t have your blinder on there. – 9:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Sexton had Clarkson wide open for the tying 3 in the corner on the break, instead elected to try Embiid who was closing fast from behind and got blocked. – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Per @Matt Williams, Joel Embiid is the first person to have at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since stats became an official stat 50 years ago. – 9:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid makes a foul shotwith 2:50 left to put the #Sixers up 101-98. He has 55 points – 9:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a night for Joel Embiid. The Jazz have tried some different defensive looks and he’s beating all of them. – 9:48 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Doing some early “Around the Association” and Joel Embiid has 54 of the Sixers 100 points.
Give him the 1-day MVP right right now. – 9:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has 54 of Philadelphia’s 100 points.
He has 21 of Philadelphia’s 22 points in the fourth quarter. – 9:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid is the first player in NBA history with
50 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
5 BLK
in a game. pic.twitter.com/SisDeid3fc – 9:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has 54 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 blocks with the #Sixers up 100-98 w/ 3:14 left. – 9:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Timeout, Doc, Sixers up 100-98, 3:!4 left.
Jazz are putting Clarkson and Olynyk back in, interestingly enough. Markkanen hasn’t really been able to guard Embiid, but, then again, no one has. – 9:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Joel Embiid now up to a career-high 54 points just 24 hours after putting up his season high. – 9:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
50/10/8 for Joel Embiid.
5 minutes left.
Tie game against The Expendables.
Get there. – 9:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with a career-high 52 points to put the #Sixers 98-96 with 4:17 left – 9:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A new career high for Joel Embiid. At 52 points and two assists away from a triple-double. 94 points and counting in this back-to-back. – 9:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Darius Garland and Joel Embiid both with 50-pieces today. The latter is just dominating the Jazz — 17-25 FGs, 15-18 FTs, 10r, 8a, 4b, 1s. – 9:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 50 points and the Sixers lead 96-94 with 4:51 left – 9:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley’s last two games have been ROUGH.
Bad pass to Vanderbilt there followed by a senseless foul to give Embiid freebies. – 9:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A 50-piece for Embiid with 5 minutes to go. He’s going to need more for the Sixers to win. – 9:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With those two free-throws, Joel Embiid has tied his career high with 50. He’s done so on just 25 field goal attempts, as the Sixers have taken a 96-94 lead with 4:56 left. – 9:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has tied his career high of 50 points. Sixers with a two-point lead on the Jazz, 4:56 to play. – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has now tied his career high of 50 points for the third time in his career.
This fourth quarter, in particular, has been something special to watch. He’s dragging the Sixers along for the ride. – 9:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid ties his career high of 50 with 4:56 to play.
50-10-8, two point Philly lead. – 9:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid has tied his career high with 50 points. He is going to almost assuredly need a few more if the Sixers are going to win. – 9:43 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Embiid to the line for 50.
That wasn’t a great double team from Conley… fouling not helpful. – 9:43 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers will try to get a minute or two of rest for Embiid, who has already played 31 minutes. That’s been an adventure for most of the night, but he was looking gassed towards end of that last shift. Ominous start for non-Embiid minutes as a Markkanen J gives Utah a 94-92 lead. – 9:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid sat down for a minute, and Utah got two buckets sandwiched around a couple of open missed 3s for Philly, and Doc Rivers called a timeout with 5:54 left and Utah up 2. We’ll see if Embiid returns here (guessing he does). – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 94-92… Sixers gave Embiid a rest, first by not going to him every possession, then by giving him a minute off the court. Jazz took advantage, took the lead. 5:54 left. – 9:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Embiid probably coming back in after this timeout. He went off for a quick breather and the Jazz are now in the lead. – 9:39 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Joel Embiid is the first player with 40-10-5 on consecutive days since James Harden on March 17 and 18, 2017 per @Stathead – 9:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Embiid heads to the bench with 46 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for a quick breather. Jazz immediately get an offensive rebound to tie it up at 92 with 6:30 left. – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
At the 6:51 mark of the 4Q, a Sixers player other than Joel Embiid gets FTAs for the first time – 9:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid having a block party while putting up all of the Sixers’ points in the 4Q 😤 pic.twitter.com/tExmIKFaDU – 9:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid’s career high is 50 on the dot, for those wondering. He’s up to 43 points on 15-23 shooting, and with the way the rest of the team is playing they very well may need 50+.
88-86 Sixers lead with 8:22 left. – 9:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid with 8:22 left in the game: 43 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four blocks.
He has four career triple-doubles. Last one was a 40-14-10 night vs. the Cavs in February. – 9:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
this is maybe the single-best game I’ve ever seen Embiid play (at least on offense) and they are up 2 with 8:22 to play, free throws pending. Would be an all-time carry job if he can get them this one. 43-9-8 and counting – 9:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Will Hardy’s called a quick timeout there… he didn’t meet with the coaches before this one, just went straight to the huddle. He’s got something clear to say on the Jazz guarding Embiid. – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8:22 remaining. The Jazz trail by 2 and Embiid is on the line for points 42 and 43 – 9:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Anyone want to complain about Embiid’s conditioning or tendency to be honest when something hurts him or do you want to just appreciate the guy knocking on the door of a 50-point triple double? – 9:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Embiid has 41 with 9:27 left… have to say he’s favored to get 50 tonight too (along with Garland) – 9:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Interesting thing to watch: will Embiid play the whole 4Q? He’s at 25 mins now. Sixers have played him the whole 4Q in two games this season: their 1st game of the year and the most recent one. – 9:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid have 33 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists through three quarters – 9:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers and Jazz tied at 78 as we head to 4th.
Embiid’s up to 33/8/8 on 12-20 shooting, with Sixers +14 in his 26 minutes of play, -14 in the 10 he’s been on bench. Maxey’s shooting just 8-20 and is in foul trouble. Sixers 4-18 from 3. Jazz with 15 o-boards. Other than that… – 9:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is on pace for a casual 40-point triple-double tonight. – 9:18 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Embiid checks back with 2:03 left in the 3rd and the game tied at 74.
Utah is plus-14 in the non-Embiid minutes. – 9:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid up to 31 points with 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Sixers up 68-64. – 9:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers, who lead 68-64 with 6:32 left in the 3rd after a 17-7 run to start the quarter, are +14 in 24 minutes with Embiid on the floor, -10 in 5+ minutes with him on the bench. Time is a flat circle. – 9:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
31-7-7 from Embiid with 6 and change to play in the third, and they have needed every bit of it. – 9:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Even by his high standards, this has been a pretty wild Embiid performance. – 9:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid at halftime: 24 points on 14 FGAs, four rebounds, four assists (and five turnovers), two blocks
Sixers down 15-2 in second-chance points, 31-8 in bench scoring. – 8:42 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has 24 points on 8-14 shooting, but he also has five TOs, has struggled at times with Utah’s perimeter shooting bigs, and has gotten virtually no help from his teammates as the Jazz lead 57-51 at the half. Lead would be more but Utah’s shooting 5-13 from the line. – 8:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Jazz 57, Sixers 51. Sixers trailed by as many as 14 before the starters drug them back into it. Embiid has 24-4-4 but three crucial turnovers late in the second. Jazz have a 15-2 advantage in bench points and a 31-8 edge in bench points. – 8:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 57-51 at the half.
Sixers just 2-11 from 3, Jazz just 5-13 from the FT line. Those are the big weirdnesses.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
3 consecutive turnovers to end the half for Embiid, which takes away from what was otherwise a pretty great start for him — 24-4-4 to keep the Sixers in a game where they’re not playing too well.
Good Thybulle half too, IMO – 8:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 24 points with 1:23 left in the half. The Sixers trail 55-51 – 8:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid has gone for a ton of these in heavy traffic, running track down blocks lately. Tricky thing is it’s so hard to stick a clean landing. pic.twitter.com/PChB4bT6F1 – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Still time to go in this one, but the Sixers are minus-41 in their 30 non-Embiid minutes the last three games.
No James Harden really hurts you there, but man, that’s not even close to competitive. – 8:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson got up and tapped Joel Embiid on the chest, like “yeah, you got me, big guy” after Embiid blocked him to the floor – 8:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz take advantage of the minutes Embiid has to sit. A Beasley 3 gives Utah a 45-34 lead. Walker Kessler as he has done several times this season has changed the game defensively. He’s got five rebounds and three blocked shots – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jazz lead stretches to 45-34 after Beasley hits a 3. Not a good stretch for the Sixers with Embiid off the floor #analysis – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid playing the whole first quarter means the Sixers are going with an all-bench start to the second: Melton, Milton, House, Niang and Reed. – 8:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jazz lead 30-26 after one quarter Malik Beasley’s jumper at the buzzer. Embiid has 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. – 8:09 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid in Q1 last night:
14 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
Embiid in Q1 tonight:
13 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Last night, Joel talked about making sure all players – on both teams – felt his presence early. Accomplished. – 8:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jazz 30, Sixers 26 after Beasley buries the jumper at the buzzer. Embiid has 13-3-3 on 4-of-9 shooting. Jazz have the edge in 3-point shooting (4-of-10 vs. 1-of-6), rebounding (14-7), second-chance points (10-2) and bench points (13-2). – 8:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Malik Beasley beats the first quarter buzzer and the Jazz lead the Sixers 30-26….embiid dominating offensively but Utah has made shots so far. On to the second quarter – 8:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
On the second night of a back-to-back and having played 40 minutes on the front end, Embiid played all 12 minutes of the first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 30-26 after 1Q. Jazz dominating the glass, but Embiid just tough to stop… he has 13 already. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was great defense by Walker Kessler on Joel Embiid. Kessler is pretty good. – 8:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed about to come in for Embiid. Three games in a row Reed gets those first minutes. – 8:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Olynyk hit Joel with the landing zone flagrant. Embiid looks like he’s in some pain landing on his foot. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kelly Olynyk went under Embiid’s foot on a jumper. Big fella went down holding his ankle. Flagrant 1. 2 shots and ball. – 7:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
I don’t understand that foul call on Olynyk other than Embiid being mad he didn’t get one on the previous shot. – 7:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Know it’s early, but the Sixers missed a chance to challenge an Embiid 3-point play opportunity. Instead, gets called a charge for Embiid’s first foul when Olynyk’s foot was clearly in the circle. – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers missed a spot to challenge there — Olynyk’s foot clearly inside the circle on the foul call on Embiid – 7:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid needs five made shots to tie Steve Mix for 15th on the #Sixers all-time made shots list at 2,893. – 7:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Same Sixers starters for tonight’s game against Utah: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Tucker, Embiid
De’Anthony Melton will play after missing last night’s game with back stiffness. – 7:07 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle gets the start again tonight. Joel Embiid is going to play, as expected #Sixers – 7:01 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid has started his warmup routine before Sixers-Jazz: pic.twitter.com/YH2q8Bod26 – 6:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the plan remains for Joel Embiid to play tonight. – 5:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid to play, but doesn’t know for sure yet. – 5:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Furkan Korkmaz is listed as OUT for tonight’s game vs. Utah. De’Anthony Melton, who missed last night’s win over Atlanta with back stiffness, is not listed on the report. Neither is Joel Embiid, who said postgame he planned to play but had a sore ankle (and shoulder issues) – 12:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looks like things are lining up for Joel Embiid to play tonight as of now. He’s not listed on the 12:30 PM injury report. Neither is De’Anthony Melton.
Furkan Korkmaz is out with left knee effusion. – 12:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Furkan Korkmaz is listed as out for Sixers-Jazz with left knee effusion.
Joel Embiid isn’t on the current injury report. – 12:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid is not on the injury report for tonight’s game. Looks like he’s on pace to play vs. #Jazz – 12:35 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This was one of the worst offensive possessions last night. Embiid gets to elbow, where he’s shooting 53% on the season. Ball to Thybulle, doesn’t even look at the basket, immediately looks for a teammate to come get it. Capela denies pass, forces a catch 25+ feet from basket. pic.twitter.com/TF7zOKlROZ – 12:08 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A monstrous performance against Atlanta, but some shoulder issues for Joel Embiid #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid on shoulder: “I don’t know what happened. Some days, I can’t lift my arm up. When I go block shots, I really feel it. I don’t know what’s going on. But, it’s whatever.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia led by as many as 27 last night, but then the Hawks kept battling and they cut it to 6 with 2:28 to play before Philly closed it out. Joel Embiid and the team discuss how they almost blew the lead. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/13/joe… via @SixersWire – 10:54 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #utahjazz game at the Wells Fargo Center. I want the winner and how many points Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen will score. #PhilaUnite #Jazz #NBA pic.twitter.com/VvqvAOTIS3 – 10:48 AM
